Kcal Meal Plans, a leading provider of monthly meal subscriptions in the UAE, is proud to announce the launch of Kcal FIT. This innovative solution makes Kcal the first healthy meal plan company in the UAE to combine fitness and nutrition tracking, offering customers unparalleled support in achieving their health goals. Meal plan subscriptions now include a complimentary Kcal FIT fitness tracker, which monitors calories, steps, heart rate, sleep quality, and more. Seamlessly syncing with the Kcal Meal Plans app, users can effortlessly compare their daily calorie intake with their expenditure in one place.
The global popularity of fitness trackers is undeniable, with more than 225 million users worldwide according to Statista. Kcal FIT capitalises on this trend by providing customers with the tools to monitor their fitness levels and nutritional intake simultaneously, ensuring optimised results and improved daily health management.
“Kcal FIT represents a significant milestone in our mission to support the health and well-being of our customers,” says Andreas L Borgmann, CEO of Kcal. “By integrating fitness tracking with our meal plans, we are empowering our customers to take control of their health journey with more precision and insight than ever before.”
Kcal FIT's comprehensive tracking capabilities offer a detailed picture of an individual's health metrics, helping users make informed decisions about their diet and exercise routines. The easy-to-use Kcal Meal Plans app serves as a central hub for all data, making health management straightforward and accessible.
About Kcal Meal Plans
Kcal Meal Plans provides monthly meal subscriptions tailored to customers’ specific health goals, whether they aim to lose weight, improve their health, or gain muscle. Operating across the UAE, Kcal is dedicated to offering nutritious, delicious meals that support a healthy lifestyle.