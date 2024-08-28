Kcal Meal Plans, a leading provider of monthly meal subscriptions in the UAE, is proud to announce the launch of Kcal FIT. This innovative solution makes Kcal the first healthy meal plan company in the UAE to combine fitness and nutrition tracking, offering customers unparalleled support in achieving their health goals. Meal plan subscriptions now include a complimentary Kcal FIT fitness tracker, which monitors calories, steps, heart rate, sleep quality, and more. Seamlessly syncing with the Kcal Meal Plans app, users can effortlessly compare their daily calorie intake with their expenditure in one place.