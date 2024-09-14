Dubai: Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah, former Prime Minister of Kuwait, passed away on Saturday at the age of 82.

Born in 1942, Sheikh Jaber had a distinguished career in Kuwait’s government, starting his public service as a controller of administrative and financial affairs at the Amiri Diwan.

He then rose to higher positions, including director of administration, assistant undersecretary for administrative and financial affairs, and governor of the Hawally and Ahmadi regions.

Throughout his extensive career, he held several key ministerial roles, including Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, and Minister of Information.

He later served as an advisor in the Emir’s office, marking a progressive climb in his governmental career.

In 2001, Sheikh Jaber was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He continued to hold significant government positions, including First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defence in 2006, roles he was reappointed to in subsequent government formations until 2011.