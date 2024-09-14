How deep fakes work

Deep fakes are not edited or “photo-shopped” videos or images. Rather, they’re created using specialised algorithms that blend existing and new footage. For example, subtle facial features of people in images are analysed through machine learning (ML) to manipulate them within the context of other videos.

Deep fake videos are created in one of two ways. They can use an original video source of the target, where the person is made to say and do things they never did; or they can swap the person’s face onto a video of another individual, also known as a face swap.