Dr. Jinto Sebastian, Principal, The Apple International school

What counselling services, both career as well as mental health, are currently available to students in your school?

The Apple International School is committed to providing comprehensive career and mental health support. Our students benefit from Meet the Pro sessions, university awareness programmes, one-on-one counselling, community service, dual credit opportunities, and partnerships with top universities. We also prioritise mental health with regular awareness sessions and collaborations with external organisations, fostering a safe and supportive environment.

Our school is accredited by UCAS, BridgeU, Concourse Match, and Cambridge Assessment International Education. These affiliations and partnerships demonstrate our commitment to providing students with the highest quality education and support.

How is environmental education integrated into the curriculum at your school?

Apple International School is dedicated to cultivating global citizens. Our comprehensive environmental education programme equips students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to address environmental challenges. Through engaging lessons, hands-on activities, and partnerships with organisations like the Green Hope Foundation and Emirates Environmental Group, we empower students to explore environmental issues, develop sustainable solutions, and contribute to a healthier planet.

By fostering environmental awareness and promoting sustainable practices, we are preparing our students to be active agents of change and make a positive impact on the world.

“AI will continue to further challenge the role of the teacher”

Jan Stipek, Principal, Regent International School

What emerging technologies do you believe will have the most significant impact on education in the next five years?

Artificial intelligence will certainly impact education in the near future. Generative AI is present in schools already and will be followed by other types quickly. I think there will be two major impacts: First of all, AI will continue to further challenge the role of the teacher in the traditional sense. At any given time, students will have access to an AI expert and will be able to verify or challenge the teacher with AI-provided evidence.

Access to information is nothing new in the era of the internet but AI is likely to take on a persona very soon and therefore become more of a personal advisor to students. I do not believe this presents a threat to teachers as such but it does mean that the role will have to keep redefining itself into one of a coach.

Moreover, teachers will also have to continue ongoing discussion of how to use AI to enhance their student learning effectively.

Secondly, as the lines between reality and the truth according to AI continue to blur, the development of critical thinking skills will become the priority for students. They will need to know when and how to appropriately use AI both for content creation and, more traditionally, to show own knowledge.

How do you teach students about digital citizenship and responsible use of technology?

At Regent International School, we introduce every student to digital citizenship and online safety through age-appropriate activities during our values in action programme, assemblies and workshops.

We are also currently reviewing our existing learning skills framework to include AI-specific guidance. The final part of teaching students also includes their parents – to keep children safe online and develop them into responsible digital citizens is a joint responsibility.

“We are leading in AI and digital integration by designing tailored tools”

Nicholas Rickford, Principal, Sunmarke School

How has technology transformed learning environment in your school?

At Sunmarke, we are leading in AI and digital integration by designing tailored tools rather than relying on off-the-shelf solutions. Equipped with multiple ChatGPT-4 licences, we have developed custom GPTs aligned with our Positive Education mission, which support diverse applications such as adaptive questioning, AI-driven university mock interviews, and personalised resource creation to cater to individual learning needs.

Virtual field trips transport students to global destinations, making these immersive experiences part of our curriculum.

What strategies do you find most effective for integrating technology into your teaching models?

Our emphasis on co-creation between teachers and students has led to adaptive lessons, engaging revision podcasts and dynamic, interactive apps that truly reflect our commitment to harnessing the potential of AI. By embedding these advanced technologies into our teaching model, Sunmarke ensures that students develop not only academic knowledge but also the essential digital literacy and critical thinking needed in today’s world. Embracing these innovative tools enables us to prepare our learners effectively for future workplaces and higher education.

“We must build knowledge and skills that enable children to succeed in an unpredictable future”

Rajani Nalla, Founder & CEO, Trusity

How does life skills education influence a child’s formative years and establish a foundation for future success?

Life skills education plays a pivotal role in shaping a child’s formative years by fostering creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, adaptability and resilience — skills essential for navigating real-world challenges. By integrating life skills, such as money management, effective communication, decision-making and emotional intelligence, children become equipped with the tools to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving world. These skills lay the groundwork for future success, enabling children to not only excel academically but also grow into confident, independent and capable individuals. By focusing on holistic development through a comprehensive approach, we must build knowledge and skills that enable them to succeed in an unpredictable future and lay a strong foundation for lifelong growth and success.

