Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island

Feel the holiday spirit as you jolly the night away with a solo singer and DJ, a tombola game – the Italian equivalent of bingo, and relish an authentic homestyle Italian feast with loved ones.

Price: Soft package Dh259; hard Dh359, Kids (6 years and above ) Dh129. From 6-11pm on December 24.

Call: 02 656 3066

Image Credit: Supplied

Two.0 restaurant, Cove Beach, Dubai

Soak in the festive vibes with a specially curated Christmas Day, and create treasured moments to treasure forever. Sit back, unwind and relax in a picturesque setting, and savour high-class culinary delicacies by the beach, all whipped up by the talented culinary team, promising you to satisfy your festive cravings.

Date and time: 25 December, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dh299 per person includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, Dh499 per person includes unlimited house beverages, Dh549 per person includes house beverages and bubblies.

Call: +97150 454 6920

Image Credit: Supplied

Address Beach Resort, Dubai

From incredible dining options and spectacular views to opulence in abundance, this pretty resort caters for everyone with its array of offers this December.

If you’re a fan of turkey and all the trimmings then the Festive Buffet at Restaurant is for you. On Christmas Day, guests can tuck into some of the most wholesome culinary delights in a joyful atmosphere. A soulful choir and a special appearance from Santa Claus will ensure guests enjoy their time.

Price: Dh788 soft beverage package; Dh988 house beverages; Children 7 to 11 receive 50 per cent discount and kids 6 and below eat for free. From 1pm-4pm on December 25.

Call: 04 879 8866

Image Credit: Supplied

Palmito Garden, JA Beach Hotel

Splash around with the outdoor brunch, set by the pool and beach and served with festive dishes, live cooking stations, and live entertainment. The gift-bearing Santa and a variety of activities and games will entertain children.

Price: Dh450 per person, including soft beverages, Dh550 per person, including alcoholic beverages, children aged 6-12 years will enjoy a 50 per cent discount and children aged 0-5 years dine for free, from 12:30-4pm on December 25

Call: 04 8145604

Image Credit: Supplied

Le Rivage, JA OCEAN VIEW HOTEL

Make this New Year’s Eve a night filled with mystery and magic; let guests enjoy a masquerade-themed party alongside an extravagant buffet and live entertainment by guest performers.

Price: Dh950 per person for outside guests, Dh400 for kids aged 7 to 12 years, from 7-11pm on December 31.

Call: +971 50 979 6219

Image Credit: Supplied

Timo, Al Jaddaf Rotana

Embrace the festive bliss with a delightful Christmas Day Brunch, mouthwatering Italian dishes, memorable entertainment for the little ones and lively tunes from a DJ for the adults to groove and celebrate.

Price: Dh225 per person, including soft beverages, Dh350 per person, including house beverages, on December 25 from 1 to 4pm.

Call: 04 5962222

Image Credit: Supplied

Saffar Kitchen Collective, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Celebrate the season island-style with a refined Christmas eve buffet, sumptuous seafood bar, sushi display and the staple Christmas Turkey carving station. With live music and carolling, enjoy the festive ambience and with your loved ones.

Price: Dh249 per person with soft drinks, Dh349 per person with selected house beverages, Dh125 for kids between 6 and 12. From 6:30-10:30pm on December 24. Call: 07 202 6666

Image Credit: Supplied

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Cherish the festive season and create magical family moments with merriment and fun-packed activities at this venue. Enjoy a luxurious Christmas Eve Dinner at Liwan restaurant with a feast of sumptuous delicacies like Turkey Roulade, cherry filles, dark chocolate Yule and more as the magical Christmas Eve sets in.

Price: Dh179 per adult, Dh89 per child aged between 6 and 12 years, and is complimentary for children below 6 years on December 24, from 7-11pm. Christmas Day Brunch is available at Liwan restaurant on December 25, from 12.30-4pm at Dh179 per adult, Dh89 per child between 6 to 12 years and includes special kid’s activities.

Call: 04 293 3270

Image Credit: Supplied

Grand Club Lounge Terrace, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Take your New Year’s Eve celebrations to the next level. enjoy phenomenal views of the fireworks, mouthwatering bites and exquisite canapés from a premium menu and unlimited Champagne.

Price: Dh10,000 per table, maximum of 4 guests per table (Limited seats available), 8pm onwards on December 31.

Call: 04 399 5000

Image Credit: Supplied

Café Society, Dubai Marina

Feast to your heart’s content as you tuck into a range of delicious festive delights, and relish a delicious buffet brunch while embracing the magical season’s spirit.

Price: Dh 180 per person, and children from 6 to 12 years enjoy a 50% discount, on December 25 from 12-5pm. Groups booking with a minimum of 10 persons can enjoy one complimentary brunch at the restaurant.

Call: 04 318 3755

Image Credit: Supplied

Iconic Katsuya Dubai, Hyde Hotel Dubai

Celebrate Christmas Eve with authentic Japanese delights, a choice of house favourites – a four-course set menu, exquisite holiday-themed desserts, and live entertainment overlooking the stunning sights of the glittering Burj Khalifa.

Price: Dh445 for Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Brunch (house beverage package), Dh575 for Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Brunch (bubbly package), 7-10pm on December 24, 1-4pm on Christmas Day Brunch

Call: 04 871 1111

Image Credit: Supplied

Queen’s Grill, Queen Elizabeth 2

At this floating hotel, relish the festive-inspired afternoon tea at Queen’s Grill with mint hot chocolate or mulled wine for the entire festive month. Enjoy a Christmas Day meal with loved ones; there will be a Royal Roast serving succulent roast turkey, chicken and lamb accompanied by an assortment of delectable sides and traditional British Christmas dishes.

Price: Royal Roast starting from Dh450 per person, afternoon Tea from Dh175 per person.

Call: +971 600 500 400

Image Credit: Supplied

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

With the festive season at its peak, it is time to make room in the diary for The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm’s exquisite range of festive packages and activities for friends and families to enjoy. From a Christmas Eve Dinner to a delicious gingerbread masterclass, the hotel has it all.

Price: Christmas Eve dinner (December 24) at Cordelia Dh290 per person for soft beverages and Dh395 with house beveraged. From 7pm-11pm. Christmas Day Brunch at Cordelia (December 25) from Dh400. From 1pm to 5pm.

Call: 04 218 0125

Flow Kitchen, Fairmont the Palm

Gather family and friends for a sumptuous-themed buffet for Christmas Eve, with a range of the season’s special delicacies, promising you an unforgettable festive evening with loved ones.

Price: Dh 195 per person, including food and an additional Dh 250 per person to enjoy unlimited house beverages for two hours. Children aged six to 12 years old dine for Dh 98, and complimentary for children below six.

Call: 04 457 3457

Raffles Ballroom and Raffles Garden

This venue transforms into a festive wonderland for Christmas offering a festive brunch with food from around the world, live cooking stations and live entertainment. Let the little ones make merry in the dedicated playground, activities and a surprise visit from Santa.

Price: Dh450 with soft beverages, Dh595 with house beverages, and Dh749 serves bubbly. Dh195 for kids aged 7 to 11 and kids under 6 dine for free on December 25 from 1-4pm.