So, when you’ve had chance to recharge your batteries a little, how best to tackle the challenging behaviour from your teens? I always start with two questions. Who’s in charge? And where do the boundaries lie? The answer to who’s in charge is likely to be that they think they are, you think you are, and in all probability that means the boundaries are too blurred.

The thing about teenagers is that – and although they hate to admit it – they are in fact still children. Your children. You are the adult and you’re in charge. So, it’s now time to set out some ground rules and come up with a clear and fixed set of boundaries for them to adhere to.

When setting your boundaries avoid becoming overly draconian in your approach or creating an unhappy space. That’s not the objective here. Still allow them to have their own space and their own privacy. You should also allow them the chance to voice their ideas and opinions. But then do remember – as you’re the one in charge – you make the decisions and you have the final word. Now to the challenging part; you must always maintain a calm, clear and consistent approach when dealing with confrontation, conflict and bad behaviour from your teens. Be clear about the consequences and you must follow through with them. You will be tested, your boundaries will be challenged, but you must remain steadfast and stick it out. Once they know where they stand, many of the other issues you mention will fall back into place.