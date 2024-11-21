Picture this: You’re at your favourite brunch spot, indulging generously in pancakes, drenched in syrup. Life is good … and suddenly the sugar slump strikes.

If this sounds all too familiar, you might not just be experiencing a food coma - you could be dealing with glucose intolerance. It’s your body’s way of saying, “Wait, wait…what do I do with so much sugar?”

Instead of effortlessly turning that sugar into energy, the body struggles, causing the blood sugar levels to linger higher than they should. Over time, this can throw things off balance, increasing the risk for conditions like type 2 diabetes and other metabolic issues. However, don’t worry, understanding glucose intolerance doesn’t have to quite feel like studying a biology textbook. Physicians break down what exactly is glucose intolerance, why it matters and how a few lifestyle tweaks can boost your well-being.

So what exactly is glucose intolerance?

As Fariha Anwar, a General physician from Euromed Clinic Dubai and Karima Arroud, a functional medicinal practitioner explain, glucose intolerance refers to a condition where the body has difficulty processing glucose, leading to elevated blood sugar levels that are higher than normal, yet not high enough to meet the diagnostic criteria for type 2 diabetes. It is considered a metabolic disorder and an early sign of insulin resistance. “In this state, the pancreas still produces insulin, but the body's cells do not respond effectively to it, which leads to increased blood glucose levels after a meal,” says Arroud.

Glucose intolerance is when the body struggles to regulate blood sugar levels. Unlike diabetes, it is reversible and less severe, but it does serve as a warning sign that diabetes may develop unless dietary changes are made.... - Fariha Anwar, general physician, Euromed Dubai

Unlike diabetes, where blood glucose levels are consistently elevated and can lead to long-term complications, glucose intolerance is a reversible condition, if managed early with lifestyle changes. “The primary difference between glucose intolerance and diabetes lies in the severity of insulin resistance and blood sugar levels,” adds Arroud.

The common symptoms of glucose intolerance

Fatigue, energy crashes, and those constant cravings for sugary snacks are classic red flags of glucose intolerance, says Thelia Jane, a Dubai-based marketing professional diagnosed with the condition a few years back. She recalls how these symptoms started to take a toll on her daily life, leaving her feeling drained and constantly reaching for quick sugar fixes. “I loved my sugary latte, and would even keep a stash of snacks at my desk. I started realising that I was going terribly wrong, when my energy levels were all over the place,” she recalls.

After a carb-heavy lunch, she would feel unusually tired, and by mid-afternoon, she’d be hit with cravings that left her reaching for more sugary snacks. Needless to say, there was excessive weight gain too. “So, I got my blood sugar levels checked and my doctor explained that her body wasn’t processing sugar efficiently, causing it to linger in her bloodstream and leading to those energy crashes and cravings,” she adds.

Her experience mirrors many others dealing with the condition, where seemingly minor symptoms could indicate something more serious. Sometimes, they can be subtle and go unnoticed, explains Arroud. “Unlike diabetes, where symptoms are more pronounced, glucose intolerance typically presents with mild fatigue, energy fluctuations, frequent cravings, excessive hunger, difficulty losing weight, and sometimes slight weight gain. Some people may also experience headaches or digestive issues, but these symptoms are not specific and can easily be attributed to other causes.”

In other words, most of us might just dismiss the symptoms as a one-off problem, rather than comprehending the pattern. As Arroud emphasises, regular testing is necessary for those at risk, especially for those with a sedentary lifestyle and excess weight.

What really causes glucose intolerance?

Glucose intolerance isn’t just about what you eat - it’s a mix of lifestyle choices and genetics. In fact, poor diet, lack of exercise, and weight gain all contribute to making it more difficult for your body to regulate glucose, setting the stage for glucose intolerance. At the core of this issue, lies insulin resistance, says Anwar. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, helps cells absorb glucose from the blood, using it for energy or storing it for later use. However, when cells become resistant to insulin, they don’t respond as effectively, which means glucose has a harder time entering the cells. This resistance typically begins subtly but worsens over time, leading to higher blood sugar levels.

So, what are the factors that contribute to insulin resistance?

A poor diet filled with refined carbs and sugars can cause blood sugar spikes, putting stress on insulin production and worsening insulin resistance. Image Credit: Shutterstock

• Excess body fat, especially around the abdomen, releases hormones that interfere with insulin function.

• Lack of physical activity makes it harder for the body to use insulin effectively.

• A poor diet filled with refined carbs and sugars can cause blood sugar spikes, putting stress on insulin production and worsening insulin resistance.

• Genetics also play a role. If you have a family history of diabetes, you're more likely to develop glucose intolerance. Specific genes affect how well your body processes insulin.

Kendra Roy, a Dubai-based physician elaborates further, specific genes influence how your body metabolises glucose. Some people have genetic markers that make them more prone to developing insulin resistance or impaired glucose regulation. “While you can’t change your genes, knowing your family history can help you take proactive steps toward reducing lifestyle-related risk factors,” she says.

Lifestyle factors and other contributors

Stress, abdominal fat, and aging play a deadly trio and can craft a recipe for disaster. As Anwar explains, stress releases cortisol, which raises blood sugar levels, while abdominal fat, which is metabolically active, produces inflammatory chemicals that disrupt insulin function. Furthermore, as we age, our insulin sensitivity naturally decreases, making glucose intolerance more probable.

Research backs these findings. A 2024 update from the American Diabetes Association emphasises the significant role of lifestyle interventions - like diet and exercise - in preventing the progression of glucose intolerance into type 2 diabetes. The study also highlights the impact of hormonal imbalances, such as those seen in PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) on insulin sensitivity.

What is PCOS? Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal problem that affects women, particularly during their reproductive years. It is characterised by an imbalance in reproductive hormones, which can lead to a variety of symptoms. These may include irregular periods, excessive androgen (male hormone) levels leading to acne, hair thinning, and excessive hair growth on the face and body. Additionally, many women with PCOS develop cysts on their ovaries, although not all with PCOS have visible cysts.

Moreover, the lack of physical activity can create several problems too. When you’re regularly working out, the muscles absorb glucose without needing as much insulin, says Roy. When the physical activity is low, the body requires more insulin to keep blood sugar levels in check, which can ultimately strain the pancreas.

So, to top it off, chronic stress, poor sleep, and even certain medications can further upset your body’s method of handling glucose, making glucose intolerance more likely, explains Roy

So, how can you manage glucose intolerance?

Roy, Anwar and Arroud have some suggestions:

Be choosy with carbs

Refined carbs, such as white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks, give you a quick sugar spike, which leads to a crash. Instead, try swapping these for complex carbs, like whole grains, veggies, and legumes. These keep your blood sugar steady and help you avoid that 3 pm energy slump.

Move, move, move!

Exercise is one of your best tools for managing glucose intolerance. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Exercise is one of your best tools for managing glucose intolerance. Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement most days, whether it’s a brisk walk, a dance class, or even a quick home workout. “Resistance training, which improves muscle gain, can also be beneficial,” elaborates Anwar.

Look for fibre-rich foods

A healthy diet is key to managing glucose intolerance. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Adding fibre-rich foods like leafy greens, oats, nuts, and beans to your meals can slow down glucose absorption, keeping your blood sugar from soaring. Moreover, it helps keep you full and satisfied.

Keep stress under control

Chronic stress raises cortisol, which pushes up blood sugar levels. Find ways to relax that work for you - whether that’s yoga, meditation, or simply curling up with a good book. Managing stress is one of the most underrated yet powerful ways to support healthy glucose levels.

Science backs this too: According to 2014 research published in the US-journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, there’s a link between chronic stress, cortisol levels, and glucose intolerance. The study found that prolonged stress exposure and elevated cortisol levels directly contribute to insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, underlining the role of stress management in prevention and treatment.

Prioritise your sleep

Don’t give up on your eight hours of sleep. When you’re well-rested, your body manages glucose more effectively. Aim for 7 to 8 hours a night, and try to keep a consistent bedtime. Poor sleep doesn’t just make you tired; it can make glucose intolerance worse.