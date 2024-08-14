Kumar was so irritated with these questions that she almost felt like advising her mother-in-law to hammer a wooden board on her door, etched with words: “Yes, I’m living alone. Yes, my husband is fine with it. Now goodbye.”

Unsolicited opinions

Quite often, such questions often mask a desire to share unsolicited opinions rather than genuine curiosity. As Dubai-based psychologist Nashwa Rahman explains, the focus is often on projecting personal viewpoints or elevating their own story. "For example, when someone asks about your marital status," she says, "They're likely eager to share their own thoughts on the matter rather than genuinely seeking to understand your situation.”

For instance, Hetasha Singhal, a Dubai-based entrepreneur confirms this trend. Whenever she has to disclose that she is single, she receives a barrage of sage advice starting with, “Even I didn’t want to get married earlier, but now I am glad that I married at the right time….”

As Rahman points out, genuine interest in someone's life doesn't feel invasive. While repetitive questioning can be tiresome, it's generally less grating than when inquiries are merely a prelude to someone else's unwanted advice. In short, ask questions without quickly adding before the person completes their answer, “See, if you know want to know what I think….”

Sigh.

‘People have a penchant for gossip’

Innocent-sounding questions can often be traps. Watch out for leading questions designed to steer your answer. Persistent questioning after you've given a clear response is also a red flag. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sometimes, there are those who ask seemingly innocent questions, but just to stir trouble later. August Jensen, an Abu Dhabi-based Danish expat and corporate communications professional says she took a while to understand this kind of intrusive questioning. Here, they don’t want to dispense advice as much as they want to probably discuss about it themselves later, she explains. “For instance, some people at my previous job would ask with this rather artificial sadness, ‘How do you manage so much work on your own? Isn’t there anyone to help you?’”

Jensen initially deflected the question by mentioning her team's workload, but later realised her response was misinterpreted to make her seem disloyal.

Now she carefully wades her way through such questions. “I simply say, it’s all good, thank you for asking.” Rahman and Rosanne Lawrence, a British Dubai-based communications coach, point out several warning signs of such predatory curiosity. People have a penchant for gossip, often using it as a conversation starter or filler while disregarding the privacy of others, adds Rahman.

The questions, seem innocent, but are particularly leading ones. You’ll feel somehow attacked. Moreover a red flag, is persistent questioning, even though a clear answer has been given. Look out for the body language and the non-verbal cues, the eye contact and the tone of voice. Moreover, consider the situation that they’re asking about, as it might provide clues about their motives.

Rebuttals and polite retorts

If you don’t want to answer at all, you can simply say, “I do not wish to answer that; that’s rather personal. Thank you for your concern." Image Credit: Shutterstock

Such questions can really put you on edge. Initially, you might blank out and feel rather nervous on how to answer a question, especially if the person has created trouble for you before. Lawrence advises: Take a deep breath, and just provide a polite and neutral answer. If you don’t want to answer at all, you can simply say, “I do not wish to answer that; that’s rather personal. Thank you for your concern.” You have the right to remind yourself that your information belongs to you, and it’s completely your decision, who to share it with.

It might feel more overwhelming, if you’re pressed for answers at a public function. “Some of us don’t deal well with being in the spotlight, and there will always be those people who will push us into the center of attention,” adds Lawrence. After a few deep breaths, you can try to understand their motivation. “Why are you so bothered? Why are you asking that?”

Sometimes, it might be reasonable to be sharp. Chetana Udhayan, an Abu Dhabi-based IT professional had to contend with several unnecessary questions about her friendliness with a male colleague. They would start a seemingly benign conversation by mentioning him and then ask, “Oh, the two of you are such good friends…” And then the statement would lead to an exaggerated question, “So, what do you talk about so much for such a long time?” A sly joke would be thrown in, asking if his wife would be alright with their friendship. Udhayan recalls, “I would instantly start explaining and then I had to wonder, why should I be defensive? Don’t I have the right to make a friend at work, without a third-degree interrogation?”

Udhayan once snapped back, putting all the murmurs to rest: “Yes, we’re good friends; I think we can stop asking questions now, thanks.”

A quick guide to dealing with nosy questions

Lawrence breaks it down. Here’s what you can do:

If you want to try direct and assertive responses:

Be clear and concise: “I'm not comfortable discussing that.”

Set a boundary: “That's a private matter.”

Change the subject: “Let's talk about something else.”

Use humour (if appropriate): “That's a question for my therapist.”

If you aren’t comfortable with being too blunt, try diplomacy:

Deflect the question: “I appreciate your interest, but I'd rather not talk about it.”

Answer vaguely: “Things are good.”

Ask a question back: “Why do you ask?”

Offer a general statement: “Everyone's situation is different.”