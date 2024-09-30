Food-nabbing isn’t the only culprit in the office annoyance arena. Loud gossip sessions, those who invade personal space, and cutlery thieves also rank high on the list. We’ve all encountered these habits that can ruin our day. In fact, A recent survey by Kickresume reveals that 85 per cent of workers have dealt with an annoying co-worker, with 58 per cent stating it significantly impacted their productivity, and another 29 per cent feeling a moderate effect. It’s clear: Co-worker quirks can really take a toll.

So, if you're grappling with an annoying co-worker and looking for solutions, UAE residents and workplace wellness experts have some effective strategies for tackling the most common issues we encounter.

Take those personal calls elsewhere

Calls are an unavoidable part of work life. Tasks need to be tackled, follow-ups are essential, and sometimes you have to remind colleagues about things they’ve overlooked. On any given workday, it’s only natural to be surrounded by the constant ringing of landlines and mobile phones.

Well, what you can tone down, a tad, are personal phone calls, especially if you sit close to a co-worker. In this regard, Nicola Ellegaard, managing director, Budgie PR, Dubai explains from her experiences, "Luckily, I am self-employed now, but the most annoying habits in the office often arise when coworkers have nothing to do. Recording WhatsApp voice notes and taking long and daily personal chitchat calls would probably be number one on my list of really annoying behaviours,” she says.

Such calls that do not belong in a workplace or open office environment, should ideally, be taken elsewhere, let alone put on speaker for the entire room to hear. “You need to be mindful of your surroundings, especially when your colleagues have tight deadlines and need to focus,” she says.

Ellegard isn’t the only one who has had to deal with this; Liv Grayson, an Abu Dhabi-based sales manager recalls how one of her co-workers would put her call on speaker, discuss her personal life ranging from household chores to what plants she wanted to buy. As both Ellegard and Grayson maintain, yes, earphones are always an option, but not everyone can work with music in their ears.

How to solve this: Helena Broderick, a Dubai-based wellness coach, explains, telling a co-worker to take their calls elsewhere can be tricky, but approaching it with tact and professionalism can help. Here's how you can do it:

Timing is everything: Wait for a time when they are not on a call or busy. Approach them when they seem available to chat.

Be polite and direct: Start with a positive tone, and make sure you aren’t coming across as confrontational. For example: ‘Hey [Name], I know how busy things can get, and I understand you have important calls to take. But sometimes, when you're on the phone, it gets a bit hard for me to focus. Would you mind taking calls in a quieter spot? I’d really appreciate it!’

Offer a reasonable suggestion: If your office has designated quiet areas or meeting rooms for phone calls, suggest those as a more appropriate space.

Show empathy: Acknowledge that phone calls are a normal part of work, but focus on how it’s affecting your productivity. ‘I get that calls are part of the job, but when they happen at the desk, it can be a little distracting. I’d love to find a way for both of us to work comfortably.’

Follow up if needed: If they continue to take calls at their desk despite your polite request, you may need to bring it up again, or if it’s persistent, escalate it to a manager.

The endless gossip sessions

If you’re brave enough, a gentle reminder to the team that the gossip mill isn’t great for everyone can sometimes help slow the stream of information to a trickle. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Office gossip can range from the harmless ‘Did you hear about that new hire?’ to the more scandalous “You won’t believe what I just heard about XYZ!’ It’s like an unofficial news channel, but with more drama and fewer facts. And sure, it might be entertaining to overhear for a moment — but it’s not exactly helpful when you’re trying to get work done, especially when it gets louder and there’s endless laughter.

How to address it: Douglas Scott, a Dubai-based workplace mentor, suggests steering gossip sessions to a new venue. Break rooms, lunch spots, and outdoor walks are ideal for co-workers to unwind without disturbing others. When stuck in a gossip session, try:

“Hey, I really need to focus on this right now, but I’ll catch up with you later!”

“Sounds great! Maybe save the best part for the break room — I’m missing out on some quality work time.”

And if you’re brave enough, a gentle reminder to the team that the gossip mill isn’t great for everyone can sometimes help slow the stream of information to a trickle.

The micromanager (that’s not your manager)

Let them know politely that they're not your boss, and you can manage. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Have you ever had a co-worker hover around you, watching over your screen and making comments? It’s not pleasant, to say the least, as Naomi Lyle, a Dubai-based media professional explains. “One of my earlier colleagues was always interested in what I was doing, and would keep passing suggestions on my work, ‘Oh that word doesn’t fit’ and ‘I think that sounds rather dreary’, while I was working, and it would affect my concentration,” she says.

Everyone always means well, but we need to draw some boundaries. Broderick and Scott explain how you can address the problem:

Stay calm: Don’t let their behaviour rattle you. Keep your response professional.

Politely push back: Try, ‘Thanks for the advice, but I’ve got it from here!’

Set clear boundaries: Say, ‘I appreciate your help, but I’m comfortable handling this on my own.’

Be direct: If it keeps happening, address it head-on: ‘I’d rather take ownership of my tasks, but I’ll let you know if I need anything.’

Loop in your supervisor: It might be time to consult your supervisor for guidance.

The chronic complainer

When the complaints start rolling in, gently steer the conversation away from any sort of negativity. Image Credit: Shutterstock

You might have met such a colleague. Nothing’s ever good enough for this person. The coffee? Too weak. The air conditioning? Too cold. The deadlines? Too tight. They seem to thrive on negativity, and somehow, their whining just wears you down. There’s a fine line between venting and bringing the entire office mood down with you.

So, here’s how to get them to tone down the whining. When the complaints start rolling in, gently steer the conversation away, explains Broderick. Politely shut it down with, “I understand, but I need to focus on this right now”. Protect your time. Moreover, don’t join in the whining; you won’t get work done. Stick to neutral replies like, “That’s unfortunate.” Keep it brief. Or, you can redirect the conversation, by shifting the focus to something else. You can even empathise with them and ask, “So, what can be done about it’? Nevertheless, if it gets too much, limit exposure to the person.”

Invasion of personal space

This one might take the cake. We all know that co-worker who loves to invade your personal space, getting uncomfortably close during every conversation. It can be awkward to address, but Broderick and Scott offer some helpful strategies to navigate this tricky situation.

Step back: Take a subtle step back when they get too close; they’ll often follow your lead.

Use body language: Cross your arms or lean back to signal you need more space.

Politely address it: If needed, say, “I need a little space — just trying to stay in my personal bubble!” Keep it casual.

Create barriers: Position a desk or chair between you to naturally enforce distance.