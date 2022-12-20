It’s finally that time of the year! Winter is finally upon us and we know what that means in the UAE. Winter is perhaps the most-awaited time each year, and why not - it brings with it great weather and a festive feel.

But, there’s one thing that needs extra care and caution this time around.

Our skin needs a little bit of prepping to get winter-ready. Summer and sunscreen go together like sand and the ocean. But, is it right to make sunscreen a summer memory and put it away once the clouds set in? Certainly not!

You should wear sunscreen on cold, winter days too!

According to the US-based Skin Cancer Foundation, UVA (Ultraviolet) rays can travel through clouds. So, no matter how thick those clouds are, your skin will be exposed to up to 80 per cent UV rays, and can eventually be damaged.

Dr Rasha Ahmed Ibrahim, an Egyptian expat who has lived in Dubai for the past 14 years and works as a dermatologist in Gia Clinic, told Gulf News that two kinds of UV rays reach the Earth’s surface.

These include UVA and UVB rays. Ultraviolet A rays or long waves make up 95 per cent of the rays that hit the Earth’s surface.

These rays can penetrate the skin at a much deeper level, causing ageing, wrinkles, fine lines, and even cancer. Ultraviolet B rays dwindle off in the colder months and does not penetrate the skin. However, they can cause redness, irritation, and sunburn.

It is essential that you wear sunscreen regardless of what the weather is like outside. It is not like Europe where there’s very less daylight. In the UAE, we are exposed to longer hours of daylight even during winter - although the rays may be less potent. So, wearing sunscreen at all times is a must. - Dr Rasha Ahmed Ibrahim, a dermatologist in Gia Clinic

“It is essential that you wear sunscreen regardless of what the weather is like outside. It is not like Europe where there’s very less daylight. In the UAE, we are exposed to longer hours of daylight even during winter - although the rays may be less potent. So, wearing sunscreen at all times is a must.”

Dr Ibrahim added that sunscreen is important for everyone; irrespective of their skin tone or type. However, people with fair skin need more protection against UVA and UVB rays, as they are deemed carcinogenic.

Besides, sunscreen is an important part of the beauty regimen for people with pigmentation and melisma - a skin condition that causes dark spots.

Wearing sunscreen also decreases the damage of collagen and elastic fibers, thereby delaying ageing. Image Credit: Shutterstock.com

Wearing sunscreen also decreases the damage of collagen and elastic fibers, thereby delaying ageing. People with photo-sensitive skin - a condition that causes redness, and swelling, must also ensure they use sunblock regularly, Dr Ibrahim told Gulf News.

Dr Victoria Scott, a 42-year-old British expat who has lived in Dubai for the past four years and works as a consultant dermatologist at Genesis Healthcare Centre said that wearing sunscreen prevents premature ageing and hyperpigmentation, particularly of the face, neck, and back of the hands.

Hyperpigmentation is a big concern for many people in Dubai and I spend a lot of time trying to fix this for my patients. I see patients every day in my clinic with skin cancer and precancerous lesions, as a direct consequence of repeated sunburn in childhood and chronic UV exposure as adults. - Dr Victoria Scott, consultant dermatologist at Genesis Healthcare Centre

“Hyperpigmentation is a big concern for many people in Dubai and I spend a lot of time trying to fix this for my patients.

I see patients every day in my clinic with skin cancer and precancerous lesions, as a direct consequence of repeated sunburn in childhood and chronic UV exposure as adults,” Dr Scott told Gulf News.

She also added that the UV index can be high even in winter; thereby it is common to get sunburnt on a cloudy day.

“Winter in the UAE is the most anticipated period and we all love spending time outdoors during this season. Making sunscreens a part of your daily skincare routine will prevent premature wrinkles, skin laxity, facial hyperpigmentation….”

Apart from relying solely on sunscreens, Dr Scott also advised that dressing appropriately, and carrying hats and sunglasses while stepping out, will also prevent sun damage.

Guide to picking the right sunscreen

1) Opt for a broad spectrum

The American Dermatology Association (ADA) suggests using sunscreens labeled ‘broad-spectrum’. These sunscreens protect against UVA and UVB rays.

Typically for the face I recommend SPF (Sun Protection Factor) 50. For individuals with acne-prone or oily skin, it is best to use an oil-free mattifying sunscreen. - Dr Victoria Scott, consultant dermatologist at Genesis Healthcare Centre

“Typically for the face I recommend SPF (Sun Protection Factor) 50. For individuals with acne-prone or oily skin, it is best to use an oil-free mattifying sunscreen. Those with sensitive skin or eczema can go for a mineral-based sunscreen, which contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide,” Dr Scott said.

2. Consider the SPF

Sun Protection Factor or SPF is another important aspect to look for in sunscreens. This is a measure of how much UV light can be filtered out by sunscreen.

SPF or sun protection factor is an important aspect while picking sunscreens because this determines the duration for which it will act as a protective shield. For instance, SPF 40 will protect you for 40 minutes. - Ayesha Khan, makeup artist based in Dubai

“SPF or sun protection factor is an important aspect while picking sunscreens because this determines the duration for which it will act as a protective shield. For instance, SPF 40 will protect you for 40 minutes,” Ayesha Khan, a 31-year-old Indian expat who has lived in Dubai for the past six years and works as a professional makeup artist, told Gulf News.

Khan further added that an SPF of 15 will be perfect for daily use, while an SPF of 30 or 40 will work well for outdoor activities.

Beach or pool days demand an SPF of 40 or 50, along with a top-up every 50 to 60 minutes. However, Dr Ibrahim asserts that there is nothing called 100 per cent sun protection.

3. Pay attention to your skin type

Apart from the SPF, picking the right sunscreen also means paying attention to a few other factors. Dr Ibrahim added that people with acne-prone skin must not use cream formula. This will block the oil glands, triggering acne.

Those with dry skin can pick a creamy sunscreen to keep the skin hydrated. People with photosensitive skin must check for zinc oxide while buying a sunblock. - Dr Rasha Ahmed Ibrahim, a dermatologist in Gia Clinic

“Gel or fluid formula sunscreens will be the best bet in such cases. On the other hand, those with dry skin can pick a creamy sunscreen to keep the skin hydrated. People with photosensitive skin must check for zinc oxide while buying a sunblock.”

4. Keep the white cast at bay

Sunscreens might be the best way to protect your skin against harmful UV rays. However, one common problem we all face while applying sunscreen is the white cast it might leave behind.

Makeup artist Khan quoted that the white cast appears due to the presence of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide in most sunscreens.

“Using a chemical sunscreen or a tinted sunscreen can minimise the white cast. Chemical sunscreens act as a sponge in absorbing the UV rays and can be easily rubbed into the skin, without leaving white residues. Tinted sunscreens on other hand, provide sun protection in a tint that will match your skin tone.”

Combining cosmetics and skin care is an easy way to avoid an ashy glare once you wear sunscreen. Alternatively, you could also use sunscreen in gel texture. This will blend flawlessly with your skin, thereby letting you keep white cast at bay. - Dr Rasha Ahmed Ibrahim, a dermatologist in Gia Clinic

Another way to avoid the white cast is by using an SPF-formulated foundation.

“Combining cosmetics and skin care is an easy way to avoid an ashy glare once you wear sunscreen. Alternatively, you could also use sunscreen in gel texture. This will blend flawlessly with your skin, thereby letting you keep white cast at bay,” Dr Ibrahim added.

Reapply sunscreen if the SPF is low or the sun exposure is high. Image Credit: Shutterstock.com

Lastly, Dr Scott said that sunscreen formulation has evolved in recent years and with using nanotechnology there is now less white cast created even with pure mineral sunscreens.

Wear your sunscreen 15 to 20 minutes before you step out

Sunscreen must be the last step in your beauty routine. Slather on a generous quantity of sunscreen for 15 to 20 minutes before stepping out in the sun. - Dr Victoria Scott, consultant dermatologist at Genesis Healthcare Centre