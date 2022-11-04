Well-groomed

A well-groomed beard is trimmed short, and perfectly symmetrical. Usually, the well-groomed beard will blend seamlessly into a man’s sideburns and/or his moustache.

Who it suits

Well-groomed beards suit men with long or rectangular-shaped faces. Those with angular features or a strong jawline will also look great with a well-groomed beard style.

How to achieve and maintain it

A well-groomed beard takes quite a lot of upkeep. To maintain the desired look, it’s important to condition your beard, as well as use oil to soften it and keep it looking shiny and neat. These beards also need regular trims to keep them looking fresh and clean. We recommend visiting a barber rather than attempting to create your look at home as the slightest mishap could leave your facial hair looking wonky.

Celebrity Inspiration: The Weekend, Ricky Martin, Drake, John Legend

Long-ish

What it is

Beards that aren’t too long or too short have arguably become the biggest facial hair trend over the last year. In case you are wondering why it is so popular, it is perhaps because of their low upkeep, or because they complement almost any face shape. Another advantage: It will help to mask blemishes, dry skin or a tired complexion.

Who it suits

Oval and diamond face shapes.

How to achieve and maintain it

While it may take some patience to get the initial growth, long-ish beards are incredibly easy to maintain. All you need is to give it a quick trim once every couple of weeks. You may need to trim the hairs around your moustache area more regularly. But this is a simple process that can be done at home.

Celebrity Inspiration: Justin Theroux, Ryan Reynolds, John Legend

Salt and pepper

What it is

Salt and pepper beards are slowly catching on thanks to an increasing number of celebrities embracing their greys and making it cool to have lighter flecks throughout their facial hair.

Who it suits

Salt and pepper beards are being embraced by those whose hair is going grey. Depending on your face shape there are many ways to style your salt and pepper beard, from short and stubbly to neat and mid-length.

How to achieve and maintain it

Keep your beard well-oiled as grey hair, in particular, can become wiry and have a mind of its own. Using a good shampoo on your beard and applying wax when styling can help to keep errant grey hairs in place.

Celebrity Inspiration: George Clooney, Chris Pine, Corey Gamble, Donald Glover

Designer stubble

What it is

Stubble was traditionally identified as a look for men who haven’t shaved for a while, hence the connotation of being a lazy alternative to clean-shaven. But these days stubble has become much more stylish, with many men maintaining short stubbly beards deliberately. The rugged, slightly dishevelled look is in fact now becoming a desired red carpet look.

Who it suits

Designer stubble suits men with strong oval or square features, as it will accentuate your jawline. Avoid if you have a particularly round face or are carrying extra weight on your jowls as it will draw unwanted attention to your face.

How to achieve and maintain it

A stubbly beard requires maintenance around once a week or every few days for those whose hair grows fast. Focus around the chin and jawline with your beard trimmer, using a hand-held comb to determine the desired length.

Celebrity Inspiration: Jason Statham, Paul Rudd, Jamie Dorman

Tapered

What it is

A tapered beard is one where the hair perfectly blends into the edges of your beard through a skilful gradient style while maintaining length and fullness along the jawline. A tapered beard usually features a cheek line from the sideburns to the mouth.

Who it suits

There are many types of tapered beards depending on your face shape and style. Most men can pull off the look but it often suits those with rectangular, diamond or oblong face shapes.

How to achieve and maintain it

A tapered beard is created by carefully trimming your facial hair keeping it short around the sideburns but much longer around the jaw area. Usually created by professionals, the best tapered beards have a seamless gradient effect around the edges. It’s both manly and stylish.