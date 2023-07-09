Heavy rains did not stop fans of K-pop megastars BTS from queuing up outside the Kyobo bookstore in Gwanghwamun, in Seoul today.

They were waiting to get their hands on a copy of the anticipated memoir, ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’, which was released today, July 9.

It is the septet's first official book and was released this year as the group marked the 10th anniversary of their debut on June 13.

“Crowds were kept away by heavy rain on Sunday morning, but some diehard fans braved the weather…,” reported the news agency, AFP (Agence France-Presse).

The book’s title soon became one of the most trending topics worldwide on Twitter, with early buyers sharing spoilers.

Tweep @winnttaebear posted: “Army waking up seeing BTS book spoilers on timeline…”

Significantly, BTS chose this date to release the book, because July 9 is known as Army Day across the world. ‘Army’ is the official name of the global BTS fanbase – it is short for Adorable Representation MC for Youth. The fandom was formed 10 years ago on this day.

What is the book about and how to order it?

According to the group’s agency, Bighit Music, the memoir contains a chronological summary of BTS’ musical career as well as hints at their future endeavours.

The book can be bought on Amazon.

According to the information on Amazon.com, the book contains stories that go beyond what fans already know about BTS, including unreleased photos, QR codes of videos, and all album information.

In the book, BTS shares personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far through interviews and more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang, who has written about K-pop and other Korean pop culture in various media.

Presented chronologically in seven chapters from before the debut of BTS to the present, their vivid voices and opinions harmonise to tell a sincere, lively, and deep story. In individual interviews that have been conducted without a camera or makeup, they illuminate their musical journey from multiple angles and discuss its significance, the Amazon description explains.

According to a trailer of the book that was released on June 13, 2023, the book’s seven chapters are titled ‘Seoul’, ‘Why we exist’, ‘Love, Hate, Army’, ‘Inside Out’, ‘A Flight that never lands’, ‘The world of BTS, and ‘We are’.

In addition, the tome, to be published in 23 languages worldwide, begins with portrait photos that show BTS members as individuals and artists, and throughout there are concept photos, track lists of all previous albums, and over 330 QR codes. As digital artists, BTS has been communicating with the world through the internet and this book allows readers to immediately access trailers, music videos, and more online to have a rich understanding of all the key moments in BTS history. Complete with a timeline of all major milestones, the book contains everything about BTS in one volume.

According to AFP, the book, which is also being released in the United States, shot to the top of the Amazon and Barnes and Noble bestseller lists in May on the strength of its pre-orders.

Over the course of its decade in the limelight, BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums and dominating charts around the world while raking in billions for South Korea's economy.

The band is currently on a hiatus, with members pursuing solo projects while two members, Jin and J-Hope, complete South Korea's mandatory military service.