There’s something about love that just makes everything feel right, and that’s exactly what happened when Gauri Mehta and Yogi Nachnani met at a restaurant one fateful evening. As the warm glow of the candlelight danced in their eyes and their hearts were captured by the other’s loving gaze, they knew that they had found something rare and precious. The chemistry between them was undeniable, and their connection only grew stronger with each passing moment. It was clear to both of them that they had found the missing piece they had been searching for their entire lives, and they couldn’t wait to see where their journey together would lead.

It’s funny how life works sometimes. Gauri had no intention of finding love that night when she went to the restaurant. “I went with my friend to meet her boyfriend – who’d also gotten his friend along, Yogi,” recalls the bride who’s also the owner of a luxury clothing brand. “All of us noticed that he couldn’t take his eyes off me. He made every possible effort to win my heart and from that day onwards, there was no going back.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

Gauri and Yogi’s relationship blossomed into something beautiful, and they soon realised that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. The two of them are quite different from each other in terms of their personalities. Gauri describes herself as a laid-back, calm, and chilled-out person. On the other hand, Yogi – a nightclub owner – is more outgoing, hyper and serious. However, it’s their differences that make their relationship work so well. They learn from each other and complement each other perfectly, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

When it came to planning their wedding, Gauri had a clear vision in mind. “I wanted a wedding filled with our closest people but every function had to be the most beautiful,” she explains. Gauri also wanted to have a unique theme for each event that would showcase their personalities and love story.

The Haldi ceremony exuded a lively and vibrant atmosphere as it embraced the captivating ‘Shades of Sunshine’ theme. The bride and groom shone like beacons of love and happiness in their pristine white ensembles, gracefully standing out amidst the vibrant hues that surrounded them. Meanwhile, the guests, dressed in a myriad vibrant colours, echoing the joyous spirit of the sun’s warm rays. The Mehendi celebration continued the same theme. The air was filled with anticipation and joy, symbolizing the blossoming love between the couple.

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

The Pheras ceremony, an embodiment of timeless tradition and understated elegance, unfolded within the exquisite halls of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, a venue resplendent with opulence and grace. Every detail of this grand affair was meticulously adorned in a harmonious palette of regal red, pristine white, and shimmering gold, casting an enchanting spell upon all who gathered to witness the sacred union.

As Gauri and Yogi took centerstage, their attire itself became a canvas of divine artistry. The bride, adorned in a resplendent scarlet ensemble, symbolized the passion and ardour that ignited her heart. The groom, clad in a majestic white attire, exuded a sense of purity and devotion, his presence complementing the radiance of his beloved.

Every step taken by the two, every vow exchanged, was suffused with the weight of centuries-old customs and the unspoken promises of a lifetime together. It was a testament to the enduring power of love, a cherished memory etched forever in the hearts of those fortunate enough to witness the fusion of two souls under the benevolent gaze of timeless love.

What came next was an electrifying ‘Kaala Chashma Style Pool Party’ that set the stage for an unforgettable evening of unbridled fun and exuberance. The venue transformed into a vibrant oasis, adorned with a playful fusion of pastel pink and powder blue, creating a whimsical ambiance that was both refreshing and captivating.

Image Credit: Supplied

The grand finale of the celebration saw an exquisitely glamorous cocktail party, where an enchanting black and gold theme transformed the venue into a realm of unparalleled sophistication. Gauri and Yogi’s friends and family had prepared breathtaking surprises. With infectious enthusiasm, they took the stage one by one, pouring their hearts into mesmerizing performances that left everyone in awe.

Gauri and Yogi pulled out all stops to make their wedding on May 8, 2022, become a dream come true for each other. The bride says, “We wanted to enjoy ourselves and make the most of the big day. And it was that goal in mind that helped in eliminating any stress and the wedding day was as perfect as it could be.” She credits her husband for the way the event turned out who stood like a rock beside her to make her the happiest girl in the world.