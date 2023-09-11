Dubai: From doing odd jobs as cleaner, waitress, helper to becoming a business owner in Dubai, Malou Prado’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

During our interview, Prado got so emotional while reminiscing about her life's story when she first set foot in Dubai in 2005, tears started running down her face. Her life has been full of challenges, she endured odd jobs, and financial hardships, fell into depression during the lowest point of her life.

Escape from poverty

At a very young age, Prado lives in poverty in the Philippines. She recalls: “Growing up in the town of Cavite in the Philippines, my parents would always tell me that education was the only ticket to escape from poverty. In an effort to surpass financial constraints, I assisted my mother in selling ‘tinapa’ (smoked fish) in the local market. With my determination and gusto to end the cycle of poverty, I was able to finish a Baccalaureate course in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Lyceum University Manila.”

After graduation, she became a factory worker in Taiwan, in 1999, where she met her husband, Robert Prado. After the employment contract was over, they went back to the Philippines in 2004. As she could not find a job in the country, she decided to work abroad, this time in the UAE.

Opportunity in Dubai

Prado said: “After Taiwan, I set my sights on the UAE, my dream destination for a better life. In 2005, I arrived in Dubai on a visit visa. During the first three months of my stay in Dubai, I was struggling to find a stable job. I flew to Kish island in Iran, many a times, back and forth, for visa change, extension purposes and continuously worked odd jobs, such as cleaner, helper, food server, and saleslady, among others. I remember doing part-time jobs at some events, doing catering services for wedding parties, where I carry tables and chairs, serve food to the guests and wash the dishes and earn Dh80 to 100 per day. Sometimes the organisers would just offer food, and not pay me any amount for my services.

"I was getting tired of eating ramen noodles and shawarma, because we could not afford a full meal. I also worried about paying the rent for my bed space in Dubai. My husband and I occupied the upper bunk bed, as it was cheaper than the lower deck. While struggling to survive, I was also concerned about sending money to support my family back home, but I was totally broke. It broke my heart, as I couldn’t provide anything for my three-months-old daughter in the Philippines, at that point."

Keep the faith

Prado, 46, never lost faith in the timing of life, believing that her moment of opportunity would come. She said: “I always trust that timing is everything in life. I believe that just because it was not happening right then, didn’t mean it never will. I prayed for guidance and asked the Lord for help. And it transpired. One day, my sister’s public relations officer in the company was looking for staff. Apparently, an UAE national was searching for a trusted person to run his newly opened travel agency. At first, he offered me a job as a freelance agent to arrange for travel accommodations for business visitors, selling UAE visas and tickets in 2006.

"Determined to rise above my dire financial situation, I accepted the offer to work in the company without a salary, but on a commission basis. He sent me to Emirates Aviation for training. I had done some research, attended seminars and more self-study to learn the ropes of the business. Embracing the challenge with enthusiasm, I unknowingly laid the foundation for my future success. I persevered and became a travel manager. I attracted so many clients, 90 per cent of our customers are Filipinos, and so the business was growing. As Dubai's tourism industry started to bloom, so did my entrepreneurial spirit. Taking this risk allowed me to prove myself as a true challenger and fighter, and it opened doors to new possibilities. I realised that being an entrepreneur was my calling. I founded MPQ Travel and Tourism, Dubai, in 2013 (MPQ stands for Malou Prado-Quinto).”

Travel restrictions

Running the travel agency comes with its fair share of challenges, including fierce competition in the industry, managing customer expectations and unexpected circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic. As CEO of the travel company, Prado found it hard to stay afloat, as the world went into lockdown during the pandemic.

Prado recalls: “During the travel lockdowns, our agency faced significant challenges. There were only few customers, flights were decreasing to nil at times, but overheads were there. I had to close down the office, and asked my staff to stay at home for a while. I didn’t know where to get the money to pay for my staff, office rents and everyday expenses. My cheque to pay rent bounced due to insufficient funds. I was so desperate, and broke down mentally during the COVID-19 pandemic. I was hopeless, I prayed very hard for help and guidance.

Through ups and downs, I weathered out the challenges and persevered through the difficult years with the support of my husband. Now, we own a house in the Philippines, and explore Europe, the Americas and the Middle East with my family. Today, the agency has grown with three branches in Dubai - Karama, Bur Dubai and Satwa, and we have a branch in Las Vegas, USA, and another in the Philippines. Currently, there are 20 employees in total. - Malou Prado

"I am fortunate to have my husband's unwavering support, both emotionally and practically, in the business. He actively assists with administrative tasks, financial management, and provides valuable insights that contribute to the agency's growth and success. His dedication and collaboration have been instrumental in overcoming these obstacles. We persevered and adapted to the situation.

"We were one of the first travel agencies to organise chartered flights to assist the repatriation of Filipinos from the UAE to the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic. It helped our organisation survive the pandemic. As the travel sector was severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions, this initiative provided a lifeline for both our business and our customers."

"Through ups and downs, I weathered out the challenges and persevered through the difficult years with the support of my husband. Now, we own a house in the Philippines, and explore Europe, the Americas and the Middle East with my family. Today, the agency has grown with three branches in Dubai - Karama, Bur Dubai and Satwa, and we have a branch in Las Vegas, USA, and another in the Philippines. Currently, there are 20 employees in total."

Saving tips

Prado is proud to have survived all the challenges in life. She has learnt valuable saving lessons on her journey to financial stability. Prado shares her saving habits:

• Set clear financial goals: I know first-hand the importance of having clear financial objectives. When I started my entrepreneurial journey, I set specific goals for business expansion and secure my family's future.

• Create a budget: Managing finances effectively is crucial. I diligently created a budget that allowed me to keep track of my income, business expenses, and personal spending, enabling me to allocate a portion of my earnings to savings.

• Prioritise savings: Before anything else, I made sure to set aside money for my future, treating it as a non-negotiable commitment.

• Maintain a debt-free approach: I understood the burden of debt, so I made it a priority to minimise it. By staying debt-free, I could focus more on saving and investing for the long term.

Future plans

Looking ahead, Prado plans to expand her travel agencies' presence internationally. She said: “I envision a highly motivated team that shares my values and a culture of excellence and customer-centricity. As a passionate entrepreneur, I remain open to exploring new opportunities and contributing positively to the Filipino community and the global travel industry."