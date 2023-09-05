11 recipes: Explore the healthy joy of quick, steamed dishes

Steaming, the gentle cooking method that retains the natural flavours and nutrients of ingredients, has taken the culinary world by storm. In an era where health- conscious choices are on the rise, steamed recipes have emerged as the go-to option for those seeking both taste and wellness on their plates. From vibrant vegetables to succulent seafood and even delicious desserts, the world of steamed cuisine offers a diverse array of options that cater to all palates. Join us on a gastronomic journey as we explore the art of steaming, unlocking a treasure of recipes that promise not just culinary delights but also a nourishing experience. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook looking to expand your repertoire, these steamed recipes are sure to tantalise your taste buds while keeping your health in check.

This recipe for steamed Kerala idli or rice cakes is perfect for breakfast. It's best enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambar and has a deliciously herby flavour. Here's a detailed video guide. This traditional recipe for steamed Kerala idli or rice cakes make for a great breakfast meal

Chinese dumplings

It is a delight to witness the captivating sight of a Chinese dumpling and dim sum platter, which offers an array of options to cater to all palates, including mouth-watering seafood and delectable vegetarian options. This culinary masterpiece is sure to leave a lasting impression on everyone's taste buds. Here's the recipe.

Thai-style steamed sea bass

Are you a seafood lover? Give this 10-minute Thai-style steamed sea bass with fragrant Asian herbs a try. It's a tasty dish that allows you to savour the flavours of Thailand while enjoying fresh fish. This dish is quite satisfying, and you can easily pair it with noodles. Check out the recipe.

Steamed jackfruit pancakes

Indulge your taste buds with the delectable blend of jaggery, grated coconut, and chopped ripe jackfruit pods in this rice flour pancake. Wrapped in Indian bay leaf, it imparts a subtle fennel-like flavour and is even believed to have medicinal properties. No Indian bay leaf? No worries, banana leaves make a great substitute. You can enjoy this as a delicious weekend snack with a hot cup of coffee. Here's the recipe.

Bao buns

Have you ever tried bao buns? They're steamed buns that originated in northern China but have become popular all over Southeast Asia. They're often called "bao", which means "bun" in Mandarin. One cool thing about them is that they come in different shapes and can be filled with all kinds of tasty things. For a healthy option, try filling them with pulled meat and savoury sauce. Or, if you're in the mood for something sweet, stuff them with ice cream! The lotus leaf bao is particularly interesting because of its unique shape. Give it a try.

Chinese-style steamed fish

Impress your loved ones with a classic Chinese-style steamed fish dish featuring the perfect blend of soy sauce and spring onions. It's a simple recipe that's sure to delight! Here's the recipe.

Moroccan chicken couscous with vegetables

For a delicious and nutritious meal, try the Moroccan chicken couscous with harissa-spiced vegetables and steamed coriander chicken. This fragrant couscous recipe is the perfect pairing. Here you can try the recipe.

Steamed rice crepes

Steamed rice crepes, also known as Neer Dosa, are a fantastic choice for a healthy breakfast. These delicate and thin crepes are made with rice flour and water, resulting in a light and airy texture that pairs perfectly with a wide variety of curries and chutneys. Whether you're looking for a savoury breakfast option or a satisfying dinner dish, Neer Dosa is a great choice that offers plenty of flavour and nutrition. So why not give them a try and see for yourself how delicious and versatile this classic dish can be?

Recipe for Salvadoran chicken tamales

Tamales are a delicious and practical meal that can be enjoyed on-the-go or as a complete dish. They are created with masa, a fresh dough made from ground field corn or maize, and are steamed inside corn ear cover wrappers. You can try this recipe if you're hosting a gathering or seeking a new flavour. It's a healthy and unique choice for any occasion. Here's the recipe.

Steamed sponge pudding

Whip up a delicious steamed sponge pudding in a hurry, you'll be pleased to know that you can do so in just six minutes using your microwave. This quick and easy method is perfect for those times when you're short on time or don't want to spend hours in the kitchen. With just a few simple ingredients and a microwave-safe bowl, you can create a warm and comforting dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. So why not give it a try and see just how easy it is to make a steamed sponge pudding in just six minutes using your microwave?

Korean Chuseok

Songpyeon is a traditional Korean dish that is commonly served during the Chuseok or autumn festival. This delectable sweet rice cake is a family-made delicacy that is shaped like a half-moon. With its soft and chewy texture, and a filling made of sesame seeds, chestnuts, and red bean paste, Songpyeon is a beloved treat that brings families together during the holiday season. Its unique shape and delicious taste make it a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Korean cuisine.

