Dubai: We are back with this week’s dose of artistic inspiration for you. In today’s list, we're highlighting five unique artists on Instagram, whose work will captivate your senses and ignite your imagination.

1. @pebblepicassos

Justin Bateman calls himself Pebble Picasso. He isn't your typical artist – he uses pebbles to create intricate mosaics of historical figures, people, and animals. According to @art, an Instagram channel that promotes artworks by artists across the world, Bateman’s debut pebble creation was a rendition of the Mona Lisa.

According to his Instagram page, he wants his artworks to be enjoyed by people without having to visit galleries, so he makes them in public areas where he can source freely available pebbles, using the Earth as his canvas. He then captures these creations in stunning sepia-toned photographs, allowing others to appreciate his artistry.

2. @davidmbird

Artist David M. Bird's work is a delightful fusion of Nature and imagination. He crafts adorable woodland creatures – think acorn owls, pinecone rabbits, and twig-legged foxes – using objects found in Nature, like acorns, pine cones, and sticks. He uses these miniature woodland creatures, called 'Becorns' to photograph birds, critters, and plants in the wild.

He creates whimsical scenes that capture the magic of the wild. Bird's artistic journey began during his years as a Lego designer, where he honed his skills in character building and storytelling. Now, he continues that tradition, but with the wonders of the natural world as his building blocks.

3. @leeahjoo

Leeah Joo's art form is as unique as it is captivating: Hyperrealistic paintings dedicated to the beauty of fabrics. A Korean-American painter based in Connecticut, Joo’s work transcends mere representation; it captures the three-dimensional essence of fabric, with details like texture, folds, and subtle color variations rendered with astonishing realism.

On her website, Joo says her inspiration comes from her mother-in-law's love of curtains, which opened her eyes to the expressive power of fabric. Today, her paintings explore diverse themes, yet fabrics remain a constant thread, adding a layer of sensory richness to her art.

4. @azaide.art

French-Algerian artist Azaïdé, also known as Chloé Robin, brings her vibrant heritage to life through her captivating pop art creations. Based in Dubai, Azaïdé uses vintage black and white photographs as her starting point. She then weaves a narrative around the subjects, transforming them into powerful women and iconic figures.

Her work reflects a blend of influences: retro pop art, revolutionary spirit, and a touch of hip-hop swagger. Each piece offers a glimpse into her creative process, where history meets imagination, and bold colors create a dynamic visual experience.

5. @teapotcraftsman

This Instagrammer is a pottery craftsman, who offers a glimpse into the captivating world of Zisha pottery. Zisha, a unique clay found in China's Yixing region and Zisha pottery is a unique form of ceramic art originating from this region. Renowned for its exceptional qualities in brewing tea, Zisha teapots are prized by tea connoisseurs worldwide.

Zisha clay is the heart of this art form. It has a high iron content, giving it its distinctive reddish-brown hue. Zisha teapots are typically handcrafted by skilled artisans, making each piece unique. The clay's porous structure allows it to absorb the flavors of tea over time, enhancing the taste with each use. Zisha teapots excel at maintaining the optimal temperature for brewing various types of tea. Beyond functionality, Zisha teapots are often admired for their elegant shapes and intricate designs.