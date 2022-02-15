UAE expats explain how they celebrate Valentine’s Day and it’s all about food

Valentine’s Day brings to mind love notes, flowers, Elvis Presley and cupid. Celebrated annually on February 14, it is even a holiday in some countries. It is a time when foods of all kinds morph into hearts of all colours (mostly red), tastes (mostly sweet) and dimensions. Brood not, singles, for Valentine’s Day isn’t just about spending time with your partner – it could be your family, your friends, your pet or even yourself.

No matter who you are spending this year’s Valentine’s Day with, these stories from Gulf News readers and UAE expatriates will tell you how food lies at the heart of all things love.

An unplanned tradition

Sakina Feroz with her parents and fiancé Image Credit: Supplied/Sakina Feroz

Sakina Feroz, a 29-year-old Indian expatriate and Gulf News reader based in Dubai, used to celebrate with her family. “For the longest time, I spent Valentine’s Day on my own or with friends. Seeing how I spent it back then, my father decided to celebrate it with my mum and me. Therefore, every Valentine’s Day, for the past few years, my father would get us a rose, and he would either get us a box of chocolates, or take us out for a meal – which would coincidentally be a Thai restaurant. I don’t know why but it was like Thai food and love always went hand in hand for us. For us, Valentine’s Day is just a day of love, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be with a significant other.”

A peek into the extravagant celebrations at Feroz's house... Image Credit: Supplied/Sakina Feroz ... set up by her father on Valentine's Day Image Credit: Supplied/Sakina Feroz View gallery as list

This carried on for a few years, until Feroz met her fiancé, Murtaza Moiz. “I told him I wouldn’t go out on Valentine’s Day because I’ve always been single. However, he had planned the day out already and we started out with a traditional dish from Mumbai, called kheema lasan-bedu with ghee (clarified butter) or minced meat with green garlic and raw eggs. The best part of the dish is that you put a layer of minced meat, then the eggs, then you layer it with the green part of the garlic and then you take hot, melted ghee and pour it on top.

“He made it in the morning that day for me, and then went out for shawarmas at lunch and ended up going to a Thai restaurant for dinner – he was unaware that Thai food was a tradition with my parents. This year, however, we decided to plan it out properly and carry it forward like an actual tradition.”

A day baked with love

Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to baking... Image Credit: Shutterstock

For 30-year-old Gulf News reader, Razia Ali based out of Bangalore in India, Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to baking. “I look forward to February 14 because that’s the only time I can get back to baking. I love cooking but I can’t do it as often. Moreover, baking sort of reduces the mess a lot and I get to spend quality time with my husband.”

I typically turn towards gluten free, dark chocolate mousse cake or when not cakes, it’s got to be our all-time favourite ‘oat peanut cookies’, which we first made on Valentine’s Day, a few years ago - Razia Ali, 30

Ali works in the media industry in Bangalore, and her tight work schedule has made her opt for a healthier lifestyle as well. “Eating healthy is a choice we made few years ago, and I try to incorporate as much goodness into home cooking as possible. When it comes to home baking – I typically turn towards gluten free, dark chocolate mousse cake or when not cakes, it’s got to be our all-time favourite ‘oat peanut cookies’, which we first made on Valentine’s Day, a few years ago. I also have my daughter help a little, because she loves to watch the baking process. So, while most people go out and eat food, we actually love to stay in and eat what we baked and drink a hot cup of coffee.”

Every day is Valentine’s Day

Every day should be Valentine's Day Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gulf News Food caught up with Dubai-based Spanish expatriate and Executive Chef of Asador de Aranda Restaurant, Antonio Santos, who believes that Valentine’s Day is every day. “I have celebrated Valentine’s Day for almost 20 years now. I grew up watching my parents celebrate it in their own little way and then I decided to make it special in my own way. I often prepare two-part meals for my fiancée, which is dinner, followed by dessert. Last year, I made a seafood meal, with prawns, lemongrass and wasabi. For dessert, we had a chocolate and coconut parfait. This year will be different for sure, but a unique meal is a must every year.

I’ve understood that once you find the right person for you, you should celebrate your love throughout the year, without missing out on Valentine’s Day - Executive Chef Antonio Santos

“I never liked the idea of Valentine’s Day initially, because I thought you should celebrate it all year and not just on a particular day. Over the years, I’ve understood that once you find the right person for you, you should celebrate your love throughout the year, without missing out on Valentine’s Day, where you can make it extra special. Today, I try to make a meal for my partner whenever I can, but I do put in a little more effort on February 14.”

Love is a cup of instant noodles

There's nothing instant noodle can't solve Image Credit: Shutterstock

I celebrate with extra spicy Korean instant noodles... I wish every day was Valentine’s Day and I could do this more often - Briji Jose, 24

For 24-year-old Abu Dhabi resident and Indian expatriate Briji Jose, Valentine’s Day is the time to indulge in some self-love. “On Valentine’s Day, I celebrate with extra spicy Korean instant noodles, which have spicy sauces added to it. It’s easy to make, makes me happy and it’s love at first bite. Pair it with a soft drink and watch a funny movie – it is absolute bliss. I wish every day was Valentine’s Day and I could do this more often.”