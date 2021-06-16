UAE chefs on their favourite home kitchen gadgets

We got Dubai chefs to dish on the appliances that make their lives easier at home

What devices do chefs prefer using at home? Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ever wondered what gadgets chefs like to use at home? Is it all high-tech and fancy? Or pared back and rustic? What kitchen products help make food prep easier for them, help make their meals tastier? Which ones are most expensive, and which the most cheap? We asked three Dubai chefs, and they let us peek into their home kitchens.

Chef Luisa Fernanda Caicedo, Mondoux restaurant

Chef Luisa Fernanda Caicedo, Mondoux restaurant Image Credit: Supplied

My favourite gadgets

1. Vitamix 5200 Blender: I’m on my second Vitamix blender and have been using them for over 10 years. I like them because they are powerful and durable, and you can use them for making pretty much anything – soups, nut butters, any type of purees, smoothies and batter. Lately, because of my daughter, they’ve been my go-to for baby food. They also don’t occupy too much space on the countertop and are extremely easy to clean. I’m on my fourth year with this one and it’s still going strong.

2. RobotCoupe R2N Food Processor: I bought mine in 2017. This is a powerful food processor and is great for pureeing, chopping and making sauces. You can change blades and use it for cutting and slicing vegetables, or grating cheese. I also like preparing my mayonnaise in it, and it’s very handy when I’m preparing big batches.

The most recent gadget I purchased…

… was in 2019, my sous vide machine (the Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker with WiFi). I use it for preparing my proteins, such as meat or chicken. It’s great for infusing your food with flavour – one of my favourites is chicken with rosemary – and for preserving the moisture and tenderness of the meats. You can walk away from the kitchen and almost forget about it, and yet your food will be evenly cooked. It’s also great for batch cooking. If I’m tired or strapped for time, the only thing that I need to do is take out the Ziploc bag with the precooked protein from the fridge and reheat it.

The most expensive piece of equipment I own…

… is the Robot Coupe food processor. I’m a chef and love cooking. Over the years, I have tried many different food processors and was always dissatisfied – the blades would get dull, the motor would burn out or the capacity wouldn’t be enough. The Robot Coupe processors are heavier and less compact than some others on the market, and they come with a price tag, but they are built to last and are very reliable. If you love cooking, hosting or have a big family, this is definitely an investment to consider.

The cheapest equipment I own

A very handy thing in the kitchen is a paring knife, a small sharp knife with a pointed blade. It’s very versatile and is great for tasks that require precision – peeling, cutting, mincing and chopping of small fruits and vegetables.

Chef Kamil Bouloot, Head of Culinary at Hunter & Barrel restaurant in Dubai

Chef Kamil Bouloot, Head of Culinary at Hunter & Barrel restaurant in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

My favourite cooking gadget

It’s the charcoal barbeque with a smoker. It was a recent purchase and is definitely one of my favourites. It enables me to cook delicious meats, for family and friends, reminiscent of the tastes I create in my work kitchen. It enhances the flavours of meat, giving it that barbeque taste that everyone craves.

The gadget I most recently bought ...

Chef Kamil Bouloot Copper casserole Image Credit: Supplied

A copper casserole as it heats the food in a uniform manner – no bits left cold! In addition, it takes me back to the very basics of cooking and it’s a time I remember quite fondly.

The most expensive equipment I own

A set of knives I purchased from Belgrade and the UK. They are high in carbon, extremely sharp, and of course, wear-resistant, allowing me to prepare even the most complicated dishes with confidence and ease. These knives are quite similar to the ones I use at Hunter & Barrel!

The cheapest gadget I own

The fine grater! I often use it as a final touch to many of the dishes I prepare as it intensifies the flavour and texture of the actual dish. Even though it’s the cheapest gadget I own, it is extremely handy and gives the dish the perfect amount of garnish.

Christopher Kinsley, Head Chef at Flow (Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City)

Christopher Kinsley, Head Chef at Flow (Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City) Image Credit: Supplied

My favourite cooking gadget

One of my favourites is definitely a spiraliser, and it is easy to use. You can find it in any kitchen supply store or hypermarket at affordable prices, with several different versions available to choose from. It also has a safety feature and grip, so you won’t hurt yourself, which is always great. We introduced spiralisers to the kitchen at Flow about three years ago, right after we opened the venue. It’s a great tool for gluten-free noodles and pastas, known as ‘zoodles’, which is just spiralised zucchini.

The most expensive equipment I own

That would be a Thermomix - it is the ultimate kitchen tool in my opinion. Although it is very expensive, I believe the investment is worth it as you can do anything and everything with it. It can steam food, dice, mix, and even emulsify - it’s a bullet-proof product. I have a four-month-old daughter and we will be making all her baby food at home using the Thermomix. You can control the temperature as well, so everything is in your hands with this machine.

The most affordable equipment I own

Again, it’s the spiraliser. It’s great for so many reasons – and anyone can own one.