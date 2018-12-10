Amici Italian Restaurant, Ibis Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
This Italian hang-out is a great spot to celebrate Christmas Eve with your mates. Its dinner buffet features a variety of festive delicacies, all served in a vibrant and contemporary setting.
Details Dh85; 7 - 11 pm; Call 04 382 3218
Masala Craft, Century Village, Al Garhoud
This venue is a must try for those looking to savour Indian classics. Uniquely styled with stone and stream settings, this popular spot serves a special festive menu throughout the month featuring a two-course meal and a drink.
Details Dh99; Call 04 282 9626
The Huddle Sports Bar and Grill, Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha
Bringing true festive flavour to your Christmas Eve party, the special dinner here includes lip-smacking roast paired with a beverage.
Details Dh99; From 7.30 -10.30pm; Call 050 100 7046
Cote Jardin Restaurant, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
With its French countryside setting, this is a good spot to enjoy your Christmas lunch with your loved ones. Serving mouthwatering varieties of international flavours and local delicacies, the festive spread will surely please everyone’s tastes.
Details Dh125; 12.30pm to 4pm; Call 06 502 2656
Ricetta, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai
With an outdoor terrace option, this family-friendly venue is great to soak up the festive charm while digging into a special lunch comprising international treats.
Details Dh99; 12pm to 4pm; Call 04 397 7444
Wok Boyz - Asian Street Food, Sheikh Zayed Road
The New Year’s Eve package at this vibrant joint features spring rolls or spicy Korean wings, prawn crackers, soup, salad, a wok combo and a dessert. For the wok combo, you can choose your base — jasmine rice or soba noodles or brown rice — add a protein, such as tofu, chicken and beef, topping it with sauces such as teriyaki and Thai green curry. Book your spot by December 21.
Details Dh99 for wok combo; 9pm to 2am; Call 056 887 8649
The poolside at Centro Barsha, Dubai
Centro Barsha’s rooftop pool venue is an idyllic place for a private New Year’s Eve celebration. Customise a package to suit your needs with a dinner buffet that offers a tantalising spread, 20 per cent discount on selected house beverages and great music.
Details Dh119; from 7pm to 1am; Call 04 704 0000
Lounge Café Restaurant, Ibis Dubai Al Rigga
Bid farewell to 2018 with delicious treats featuring a four-course dinner buffet, the choice of a glass of grape or soft beverage.
Details From Dh79; 7 pm - 11pm; Call 04 206 8255
Mitra, Al Seef-Dubai Creek
Create your celebratory meal at Dubai’s first floating, Indian fusion dining venue with options from its a la carte menu. Meal options include delicacies from Pan India and the Middle East. Deals are made available on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day, along with New Year’s Day.
Details From Dh112; 10am to 12am; Call 04 388 5555