Top dining terraces and balconies from which to soak up Expo 2020 Dubai in style

Panoramic views, to dining in the sky to country cuisines, and more...

Dine-in with a view at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

As the mercury dips for the Dubai winter and temperatures below the 30-degree mark become increasingly common, what better way to soak up the atmosphere at Expo 2020 Dubai than the site’s huge variety of world-class balconies and rooftops?

Whether a restaurant overlooking the Sustainability District or a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor experience just metres from Al Wasl dome – home to the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen – visitors seeking a unique aerial dining experience are truly spoilt for choice.

Here are just 10 of Expo 2020’s outdoor must-sees…

Mudrá, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Vegan hangout Mudrá is found on the rooftop of Terra, the Sustainability District Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

The brainchild of US celebrity chef Matthew Kenney, vegan hangout Mudrá is found on the rooftop of Terra, the Sustainability District’s impressive Thematic Pavilion. Aimed at sharing the plant-based lifestyle through approachable cuisine, its menu has a wide range of options, from simple food such as pizzas and burgers with a gourmet twist, to novelty Nikkei sushi to amazing starters and mains, set to impress the finest palates.

Swiss Rooftop, Switzerland Pavilion, Opportunity District

Swiss Top at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

Enjoy spectacular views of Expo at the Swiss Rooftop Bar, savouring bites from the country for a real feel of Switzerland. From traditional meat and cheese platters to the iconic Raclette, or its exquisite 'Walk the Swiss Dog', there are flavours to please every palate!

Brillat-Savarin, France Pavilion, Mobility District

The 180-degree terrace on the Belvédère floor at the France Pavilion is 21 metres above ground, offering an exceptional vantage point of the Expo site, with spectacular views of Alif – the Mobility Pavilion and Al Wasl Plaza. The terrace is home to Brillat-Savarin, a restaurant run by chefs Martin Becquart and Erwan Stadler. It promises a unique French gastronomic delight with a frequently revamped menu designed to be a journey to the heart of French cuisine. Each month, the menu honours a region of France with a guest chef. For November, Stéphan Rémon is bringing regional specialities from the South and Corsica Region.

Al-Lusitano by Chakall, Portugal Pavilion, Jubilee Park

Al-Lusitano by Chakall restaurant at the Portugal Pavilion Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

Perched on the second floor of the Portugal Pavilion, restaurant and terrace Al-Lusitano by Chakall offers panoramic views over Jubilee Park. This culinary delight is the inspiration of Luso-Argentinian Chef Chakall, who has travelled through Portugal for many years, participating in cooking TV shows and participating in various events and regional show cooking, acquiring in-depth knowledge of Portuguese cuisine, from the mountains to the sea, all the way to the islands in the Atlantic.

Rooftop – 2020 Club by Emaar, Al Wasl Plaza

Those looking for a truly elevated Expo experience, complete with stunning views and spectacular cuisine can head to 2020 Club by Emaar, comprising a Hospitality Lounge, events venue and a spectacular rooftop. Located at Al Wasl Plaza, adjacent to the UAE Pavilion, guests can discover new cuisines and traditions during themed celebrations, witness the lighting up of Al Wasl dome, and watch the enthralling entertainment programme during the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, New Year’s Eve, and many other festivities.

BeLounge, Belgium Pavilion, Mobility District

Tucked away on the roof of the Belgium Pavilion, BeLounge offers guests a relaxed lounge area, complete with spectacular views of the Expo 2020 site. Guests can choose from a selection of Belgian snacks, such as Steak Tartare on toast, cheese croquettes and more – all easily shared ‘tapas style’ with friends and family.

Efzin, Greece Pavilion, Sustainability District

Efzin at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

Located near the UAE Pavilion and a stone’s throw from Al Wasl Plaza, fine dining restaurant Efzin was created by Chef ‘Sperxos’, its dishes inspired by traditional Greek Cuisine with a modern twist giving visitors a glimpse into the heart of Greece.

Grand Beirut, Sustainability District

Indulge in an authentic Lebanese experience filled with art, culture and food at Grand Beirut Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai