Visiting Expo 2020 Dubai on a budget? Try out these 22 restaurants on site

Taste your way around the world with these pocket-friendly dishes!

Eat your way around the Expo 2020 Dubai site with these budget eats Image Credit: Supplied

Expo 2020 may be a festival of culture but it’s also a festival of the best flavours from around the world. Here are our top wallet-friendly dishes to try on your next visit so you can taste your way around the world, without breaking the bank.

1. Marrybrown

Image Credit: Supplied

Serving the ultimate fried chicken from the shores of Malaysia, Marrybrown will get you clucking for more but not spending more. Try the Malaysian delight Nasi Lemak Combo or the Hotouch Chicken Fillet Burger Combo, with a drink and a side of fries for only Dh30.

Must Try: Chicken Popcorn, Dh12, Chicken Sandwich Dh12, Combos Dh22

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 22:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 22:00

Location: Malaysia Pavilion, Mobility District

2. Melbourne Lane

Inspired by the coffee shops of Australia, Melbourne Lane offers a selection of health-kick lattes, an indulgent Milo-Tim Tam Freak Shake, and many more Aussie delicacies. Try one of the famous Aussie Jaffle Toasties to make your taste buds go crikey!

Must Try: Jaffle Toasties Cheesy Melt, Vegemite & Cheese, Dh15

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 23:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 23:00

Location: Australia Pavilion, Mobility District

3. Bread Ahead

Image Credit: Supplied

Sugar and spice and all things nice. For the ones that prefer the simple flavours, try the vanilla or the classic jam (Dh23). For the more daring palettes, we recommend the Blackcurrant Cheesecake or the Pistachio (Dh23). Dough-nut worry if you don’t have a sweet tooth, delicious sourdough pizza is on the menu too, starting from Dh41 per Pizza Slice

Must Try: Doughnuts, Dh23

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 23:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 00:00

Location: Mobility District

4. ADRIFT Burger Bar

Image Credit: Supplied

Named the perfect burger by a leading New York newspaper, Michellin-starred chef David Myers’ epic burger recipe has travelled from LA to Dubai so you can get a taste of California.

Must try: 1940s classic and DM burger, Dh45

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am-midnight Opening Thursday-Friday 10am-1am

Location: Mobility District

5. Jailbird

Home of the Chicken Melt Sando, a favourite amongst Dubai residents. Nashville spiced tenders, JB mayo, overflowing with a cheesy fondue centre & buttery brioche bread. Being Jailbird’s most photographed invention, you’ve probably seen this masterpiece all over social media. No surprises then that over 2,000 of these beauties fly out of Jailbird kitchens every week.

Must Try: Chicken Sando Melt, Dh44

Location: Opportunity District

6. Dampa Seafood Grill

Image Credit: Supplied

Famed in the Philippines but now a firm favourite in Dubai, this is one for the seafood lovers. Get down and dirty using your fingers without digging into your wallet too much as they dump the freshest catch in front of you.

Must Try: Chicken Jsaw, Dh20. Cajun shrimp, Dh42, Gangstah Lobstah, Dh47

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 22:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 23:30

Location: Mobility District

7. Al Farwania

Discover a Dubai local gem, and one of the oldest Indian cafeterias in town. Try the authentic Chips Oman paratha and wash it down with one of the signature karaks – we recommend the saffron.

Must Try: Meals with Fish Curry, Dh9. Signature Mutton Briyani, Dh14. Butter Chicken, Dh13

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 23:30 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 00:00

Location: Sustainability District

8. Alkebulan The African Dining Hall

Image Credit: Supplied

The world’s first African dining hall has opened at Expo 2020 and it is a must-visit for all. Celebrating the world’s largest hidden gem, explore 10 counters from top African chefs. Chicken Coop by chef Alexander Smalls is unreal and Tasty Goat by famed chef Kiran Jethwa is getting rave reviews. They’ve even opened a hot dog stand in Al Forsan Park, so you can get an African twist on a favourite for just Dh25.

Must try: Ugali Taco of slow cooked goat, Dh30

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am-12am, Thursday-Friday 10am-1am.

Location: Jubilee Park

9. Al Reef Lebanese Bakery

Baking you to food heaven with a delicious selection of baked goods, complemented with a range of Arabic and Mediterranean salads, sandwiches, and wraps. Most of the sweet and savoury baked goods fall under Dh10.

Must Try: Cajun Chicken Wrap, Dh14. Zaatar Manakish, Dh14. Tiramisu, Dh12. Halloumi Cheese Wrap, Dh18

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 01:00

Location: Opportunity District

10. ALBAIK

Image Credit: Supplied

Giving everyone a fried food frenzy since its arrival in the UAE - the Saudi brand is famed for their iconic garlic sauce. We recommend the Falafel (Dh5.50), for the vegetarians, the spicy Chicken Nuggets Meal (Dh18) & the most popular option, the Value Shrimp Meal (Dh27 for 10 pieces).

Must Try: Chicken Fillet Sandwich, Dh6.50

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 01:00

Location: Opportunity District

11. Floozie Cookies

Image Credit: Supplied

Floozie Cookies offers its signature 'stuffed cookies' in five delicious vegan flavours and a seasonally changing sixth option. Get 1 delicious stuffed cookie for just Dh16, 3 for Dh45 or get a cookie and one of the delicious Ice Cremè Drinks for only Dh32.

Must Try: Stuffed Cookie, Dh16

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 22:30 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 01:00

Location: Sustainability District and Al Forsan Park

12. Grains & Greens

Image Credit: Supplied

Natural, revitalising, energy-giving food, Grains & Greens offers great value and prices. Indulge in one of their pre-made salads such as the Beef Salad or Vegan Salad for only Dh45 or bring out your inner artist at the Salad Bar where you can create your own masterpiece starting from Dh30.

Must Try: Make your own salad Dh30

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 22:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 00:00

Location: Mobility District

13. Maraheb Restaurant

Image Credit: Supplied

Maraheb is serving traditional Yemeni cuisine full of rich flavours and tantalizing spices, they offer a list of traditional meals, with unparalleled quality and distinctive taste. Start with the Fried Kibbeh (Dh24 for 4 pieces) with the Half Mandi Chicken (Dh39) full of spices to truly show you what Yemeni cuisine has to offer.

Must Try: Half Mandi Chicken Meal Dh39

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 01:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 01:00

Location: Opportunity District

14. Saddle Café

Image Credit: Supplied

This homegrown concept has galloped its flavours all the way to Expo 2020. Their menu boasts some of the best quality speciality coffees complemented by delicious treats. Try one of their homemade blend crepes with Chocolate and Pistachio (Dh36), devour one of their Saddle La Brioche (Dh38), or sample some of the tastiest açaís in town (Dh38).

Must Try: Chocolate Crepe, Dh26

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 01:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 01:00

Location: Al Wasl

15. Alif Café by Farm2Table

Image Credit: Supplied

As a born-at-Expo concept, Alif Café showcases the incredible range and quality that the UAE has to offer, with ingredients from their local farm. Immerse yourself in spices and flavours from East to West with their meal combo for Dh45.

Must try: Rose and pistachio soft serve, Dh15

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am-10pm

Location: Mobility District

16. The Viking Café

Image Credit: Supplied

Devour an array of delectable Danish delights at The Viking Café. The café offers sweet pastries, ice cream, and tea which pay homage to the Nordic region. Breakfast is served all-day with a selection of Danish Puff pastries starting from Dh15. The café will captivate your taste buds with its many flavours of ice cream, get one scoop in a cone for only Dh20.

Must Try: Cinnamon Swirl, Dh15

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 22:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 22:00

Location: Denmark Pavilion, Mobility District

17. Deli2Go

Image Credit: Supplied

Great tasting food to enjoy on the move. Whether it’s a Latte (Dh16), Ham & Cheese Bagel (Dh30), or Avocado and Paneer Bowl (Dh35) Deli2Go will have you prepped, packed, and ready-to-go, so you can spend less time wandering around looking for a filling snack and more time exploring Expo 2020.

Must Try: Arabic Lentil Soup, Dh15

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 22:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 00:00

Location: Sustainability District

18. Chicken Tikka Inn

Image Credit: Supplied

The legendary Chicken Tikka Inn is famed for its Chicken as well as its succulent botis and kebabs. The restaurant offers quality food, with exceptional taste and prices. Try their renowned Chicken Tikka dish (Dh17) Mutton Tikka (Dh33) with a Butter Tandori Naan (Dh5) for an Indian feast to power you around Expo 2020.

Must Try: Chicken Tikka Signature Grill, Dh17

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 - 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 - 00:00

Location: Sustainability District

19. Salties Beach Bar & Grill

Image Credit: Supplied

Make your experience at Expo 2020 Dubai unique by visiting Salties Beach Bar. Characterised by unique cuisine, live music and an incredible selection of grape and signature cocktails, the Caribbean atmosphere will make you feel like you're in a tropical world. Enjoy bottles of house grape for only Dh60, alongside a selection of shisha flavours.

Must Try: Three Mushrooms Tagliatelle, Dh30. Bottle of grape Dh60

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00-01:00; Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00

Location: Opportunity District

20. Farrago Express

Image Credit: Supplied

An all-day international dining buffet for Dh65. Take a trip to culinary excellence from around the world

Farrago Express, where a medley of exciting flavours and experiences await. Bring your friends along and enjoy the full bar or visit the dedicated Culinary Pod Experience, showcasing the best culinary curations from participating countries.

Opening times: All day 11:00 to 22:00

Location: Sustainability District

21. WOFL

Dangerously delicious waffles. Just outside the Norwegian Pavilion, WOFL food truck serves up a selection of fresh creative savoury and sweet waffle sandwiches.

Must Try: New York Deli Waffle, Banana & Nutella, Dh35

Location: Opportunity District

22. Mama’esh

Image Credit: Supplied

Discover authentic Palestinian street food serving freshly oven-baked goods including manakesh, fatayer and the famous nabulsi kunafa roll (Dh20, get there before it sells out).

Must try: Akkawi cheese manakesh, Dh15

Opening times: Saturday-Friday 10.30am-10pm, Thursday-Friday 10.30am-midnight

Location: Palestine Pavilion, Opportunity District