Dubai: Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai thoroughly relished cuisine from the western state of Gujarat at the Gujarati Food Festival at the India Pavilion last week.
Going state by state, the India Pavilion is displaying the art, culture, cuisine, textiles and handicrafts from the different regions.
With Gujarat being the flavour of the fortnight during the festival of Navrathri, visitors were treated to the diverse cuisine of this vibrant western state of India. Known for its largely vegetarian dishes, Gujarati cuisine is believed to packed with good health. Simple, tasteful, full of colour and flavour - that’s what makes Gujarati cusine special.
A typical Gujarati platter (thali) consists of diverse preparations made of lentils, pulses, sprouts, flour, milk, yoghurt and vegetables. Rotis (made of wholesome millets, bajra or johar), steamed rice, snacks such as Dhokla and Fafda also also staple.
People of Gujarat love their food in sweet, sour, tangy and spicy flavours and visitors were able to sample the rich preparations throughout the food festival.
Going forward, India Pavilion will inaugurate the Ladakh Festival on Friday. Visitors will get an opportunity to learn about the culture and tourism potential of this picturesque mountain state in the northern tip of India.