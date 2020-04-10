A special control room is dedicated to see that all safety measures in the kitchens and delivery operations are being adhered to Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight After each delivery, the outlet managers will supervise the sanitisation of each delivery vehicle and all staff including drivers are given 20-minute recurring intervals to sanitise themselves and the workplace

Popular restaurants India Palace, SFC Plus, Sthan and Golden Dragon have taken all measures to ensure the safety of its guests and staff and to completely abide by the recent regulations imposed by the UAE government.

“All our working stations, kitchens and branches are constantly disinfected and sanitised in collaboration with well-known German companies for the safety and well-being of our guests,” says K. Muraleedharan, Managing Director of SFC Group that owns India Palace Restaurant, SFC Plus, Sthan and Golden Dragon.

“Although our staff are trained to keep our restaurants clean and safe, we have heightened precautionary measures in view of this pandemic situation, including mandatory temperature checks and sanitisation of all our employees every 15 minutes. We ensure that all our delivery drivers get their body temperature checked and closely monitor that they wear gloves, masks and have cleaned their hands with soap and sanitisers.”

Every order is made fresh in the restaurants with utmost hygienic precautions and minimum hands involved. After each delivery, the outlet managers will supervise the sanitisation of each delivery vehicle and all staff including drivers are given 20-minute recurring intervals to sanitise themselves and the workplace. “Safety of our customers has always been our top priority, so we have been encouraging them to make contactless delivery by using the card machine and avoiding cash transaction,” says Muraleedharan. “Our drivers are given training to keep a distance of at least two metres while delivering meals.