New menus, restaurants and food deals to try this summer in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Beating the heat by visiting new restaurants and dining out this summer? Gulf News has all the new food places to try. From Japanese and Peruvian to Indian and French, there is something for every taste.

Summer menus

Grosvenor House hotel in Dubai launched 'A Summer Full of Surprises' food offering, across its restaurants Bushra Dubai, Buddha-Bar, Toro Toro, Indego by Vineet, and City Social.

Chefs at the restaurants Buddha-Bar, Bushra Dubai, Indego by Vineet, Toro Toro and City Social have each crafted a three-course set menu, which will be available until August 31.

At Bushra Dubai, diners can expect Middle Eastern dishes such as hummus bi tahini, tabbouleh, Turkish pide, Turkish beef manti, spiced chicken tawook, kunafa, and more. The menu is available on weekdays from 6pm to 12am and on weekends, from 6pm to 1am.

Buddha-Bar will be serving dishes such as yellow fin tuna tartare, tempura shrimp maki, chicken kung pao, Thai red prawn curry, chocolate cake, and more. The menu is available on weekdays 7pm to 1am and on weekends, 7pm to 2am.

Try out the summer menu at Buddha-Bar. Image Credit: Supplied

Toro Toro, which serves South American cuisine, will have dishes such as huachinango ceviche, salmon tiradito, lomo saltado empanadas, Chilean sea bass, Argentinean beef rib eye steak, tres leches cake, and more. The menu is available on every day from 7pm to 1am.

Michelin Guide recognised Indian restaurant, Indego by Vineet, will serve samosa chickpea chaat, chutney chicken, beetroot galauti and lamb seekh malai, and more. The menu is available on every day from 7pm to 12am.

At City Social, which combines European cuisine with Japanese flavours, guests can enjoy the Avocado Daikon Nashi Pear Salad, Stuffed Tomato and Aged Beef Tartare, Crab Bisque, White Chocolate Panna Cotta, and more. The menu is available every day from 6pm to 2am.

Ladurée, French patisserie chain, announced summer-themed desserts. The new treats feature éclair blackcurrant violet, with choux pastry filled with a blackcurrant cream, floral notes of violet, ispananas, with a blend of pineapple passion compote, cardamom ganache, and notes of lime and pineapple cardamom fruit paste, as well as the tarte fraîcheur d'été with buttery crust filled with lemon custard, and seasonal fruits.

Ladurée announced summer-themed desserts. Try out the ispananas (pictured), with a blend of pineapple passion compote, cardamom ganache, and notes of lime and pineapple cardamom fruit paste. Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy Peruvian flavours

On the occasion of National Peru Day, celebrated on July 28, Sushisamba has added new Peruvian dishes to the menu. The dishes will be available from July 28. The delicacies include seabream truffle ceviche, with bites of seabream in truffle-infused leche de tigre as well as the grilled palm heart salad, a mix of quinoa, black puffed rice furikake, palm heart, and yuzukosho dressing.

Playa Dubai, Peruvian beachside restaurant, introduced a weekly culinary journey at the venue. Each week, a new menu will be introduced. From July 17 to 23, foodies can indulge in a selection of Arroze (rice) recipes. From July 24 to 30, the ‘Nikkei Fusion’ menu will be available. Diners can indulge in blend of Japanese and Peruvian flavours, with maki rolls, nigiri, gunkan, and more.

Summer deals

Seven Sisters, at the JW Marriott Marquis, announced summer deals for visitors. They have a ladies' night every Tuesday, during which, women can get one dish from the sushi selection and unlimited drinks for a discounted price. They also have a ‘Sundown Brunch’ every Saturday from 3 to 7pm. There’s also the ‘Boho Bash Brunch’ to enjoy on Sunday, from 3 to 8pm. Guests can expect music from a different DJ every week, dishes from their brunch special menu, and drinks.

Reif Kushiyaki has a new summer offer. From Monday to Friday, 12 till 3pm, until August 31, diners at Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills, will receive a discount of 10 per cent on the full food and beverage menu. Guests can expect dishes such as wagyu katsu, sandos, and more.

Reif Kushiyaki has a new summer offer with a discount for diners. Image Credit: Supplied

A new dining experience was launched by Joe’s Backyard in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Every Tuesday, guests can get two angus ribeye steaks and a beverage bottle at a special price. Diners can savour two Josper-grilled angus rib eye steaks accompanied with delectable bearnaise sauce, fresh hand-cut chips, and roasted bone marrow.

Rhodes Twenty10 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, has an offer for two this summer. The diners will get beef steak with seasoned and buttered mixed vegetables with a beverage bottle. The menu for two is available daily from 7pm to midnight.

Yummy Dosa, specialising in Mumbai-Style Street food, launched its new ice cream dosa. The dish features vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce, all wrapped in a chocolate dosa. To celebrate the summer school break, the restaurant is offering the dish for free to children under the age of 12, when parents order any dish from the menu.

The deal is available from Monday to Thursday, between 12 to 6 pm and the ice cream dosa is otherwise available for all to relish anytime of the day. You can try it out at their Karama or Discovery Gardens branch in Dubai or at their Sharjah branch.

Breakfast offers

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, has a weekday breakfast offer. Diners can choose any item from their breakfast menu and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee or tea, while children can enjoy dishes from their kids’ menu. The offer is available from Monday to Friday, 8 to 11:30am.

Ammos Greek Restaurant launched its breakfast service. Starting July 17, the breakfast experience will be available from 9 to 11:30am daily. The breakfast menu features dishes such as, Mediterranean eggs, avocado toast, Greek bowl, feta tyropita, orange pie, pancakes and more. Guests can also choose from a variety of beverages, including a range of cold and hot coffees.

Try out the newly launched breakfast at Ammos Greek Restaurant. Image Credit: Supplied

For chicken wings lovers

Muchachas Mexican Cantina at Holiday Inn Express, Dubai, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day. On July 29, from 4pm to 12am, diners can enjoy unlimited Mexican-style chicken wings for a discounted price.

The Brick Wall at the Holiday Inn Express also has an offer to mark the occasion. Diners can enjoy chicken wings with a drink as part of the combo deal at their Dubai Airport, Jumeirah, and Internet City locations.

More menus, new food spots and deals to try

Akira Back, contemporary Japanese restaurant at W Dubai – The Palm, announced the launch of ‘Seoulful Soiree’, their lounge food menu. Welcoming guests to a newly-revamped lounge, the menu is available every day from 6:30 to 11:30pm, with dishes such as Ab tuna temaki, chef’s tartare, Korean fried chicken, gyoza chaat, green bean tempura as well as drinks.

53 Dubai, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, announced its new daily dinner show package. The new package offers a three course menu and three drinks. The package is available, starting at 9pm, for the first 50 guests every night, excluding Mondays.

Try the new dinner show package at 53 Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Waffries announced the opening of its first store in the UAE. Located in the Mall of the Emirates, Waffries introduces a new way to enjoy waffles. Visitors can enjoy savoury ‘dippable’ waffles like ‘The OG’ with bacon and cheddar cheese or the ‘Asiana’ featuring vegetables, ginger, spring onion, and a sweet spicy dip. For those with a sweet tooth, there is an option with a banana filling and banana toffee dip, and more.

Smoothie and juice bar, Feels by the Beach, is inviting beachgoers to visit their Dubai location. Night swimmers can try their smoothies such as the ‘Blue Sky Smoothie’ made with banana, coconut milk, pineapple, maple, blue spirulina, acai bowls, sandwiches, and sweet treats.