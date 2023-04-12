Looking for Iftar recipes? Here are some viral recipes on TikTok for inspiration

Wondering what to make for Iftar? Why look too far, just turn to your smartphone and open TikTok – chefs and home cooks are sharing hundreds of tried and tested recipes, on the media-sharing platform.

Food is a vital part of the Ramadan tradition – from the kitchens where dishes are lovingly prepared, to the dining table, where families and friends come together to end their fast. This is perhaps why TikTok’s Ramadan special hashtag #TikTokCookbook has over 9 billion views to date on TikTok.

Looking for some iftar #mealinspo (a hashtag used to share meal inspiration videos)? Here are five top trending recipes that TikTok’s chef creators shared for Iftar and Suhoor.

1. Three-step kabsa

Kabsa is a Ramadan classic, and with this trending recipe from UAE-based foodie and TikTok creator Abdulaziz (@azlife.ae), you can prepare it in three easy steps.

Ingredients:

3 1-inch-thick slices of narrow-barred Spanish mackerel

350 gm readymade kabsa mix (store-bought)

4 cups of warm water

2 cups of basmati rice

2 tbsp oil to fry fish

Method:

Heat a pot and pour oil into it. Add the cleaned slices of mackerel, and cook on both sides until the slices turn golden-brown on the surface.

Add the readymade kabsa mix and warm water, followed by rice, and cook for 20 more minutes.

After plating, top with some fried eggplant slices, raw white onion slices, and parsley for a simple yet hearty main course.

2. Fattoush with za’atar

Fattoush is another Ramadan staple, and TikTok food creator @afnanrecipes has shared her spin on the recipe – with a za’atar twist.

Ingredients:

1 khubz cut into thin strips (Arabic bread)

1 tbsp zaatar

1 tbsp oil

A handful of arugula leaves

80 to 100 gms grilled halloumi

80 to 100 gms fresh pomegranate seeds

80 to 100 gms diced cherry tomatoes

80 gms diced cucumbers

80 gms diced capsicum

For the sauce:

Juice of 2 lemons

Salt to taste

1 tsp sumac

1 tsp oil

1 tsp zaatar

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

Method:

First, fry some bread slices in an air fryer with zaatar and oil, and set them aside. For the salad, get a big bowl and throw in jarjeer (arugula), grilled halloumi cheese, pomegranate seeds, diced tomatoes and cucumbers, diced capsicum, and finally, the bread slices you previously air fried. Mix the ingredients for the sauce and pour over the salad and enjoy the healthy side dish.

3. Habb soup

For a light and appetising habb (grain) soup, follow this recipe shared by TikTok creator Amal Alturk (@turkishwithamal) using an electric cooker.

Ingredients:

1 and ½ cups of pearl barley (soak in advance for 1 to 2 hours if you are cooking in a regular pot)

1 onion finely chopped

150 gms beef cubes

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup tomato juice

2 tbsp spice mix tied in a cheesecloth (add equal quantities of cinnamon, black pepper, turmeric, galangal, cloves, dried lime powder, black pepper, cumin, and coriander)

3 cups boiled water

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Into your cooker, add olive oil, onion slices, beef, tomato juice, barley, salt and black pepper, hot water, and spices and mix.

Allow the mixture to cook for 25 minutes.

To serve, pour the soup into a bowl, squeeze a lemon on top, and add a dash of hot sauce and coriander for an extra kick.

4. Stuffed kousa (zucchini) with mozzarella

For a mouthwatering side dish, recreate the ‘kousa boats’ recipe from Saudi chef and TikTok creator Hisham Baeshen (@misho_baeshen), who named the dish based on its resemblance to a fleet of boats.

Ingredients:

150 gms diced chicken

150 gms mushrooms

1 cup cooking cream

6 zucchinis halved, carved, cleaned, and blanched

1.5 tbsp cooking oil

6 tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese

Method:

In a pan, heat oil and sauté the onions for a few minutes. Add the diced chicken and stir until cooked well. Remove the mix from the pan and set it aside.

Into the same pan, add mushrooms and stir until cooked and caramelised. Add the chicken mix and cooking cream and mix to reach a thick, creamy consistency. The stuffing for the zucchini boats is ready.

Place the stuffing inside the carved kousa and top off the zucchini pieces with mozzarella cheese. Now, bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 160°C or until the cheese crust turns golden brown. The dish can be served with a side of mashed potatoes.

5. Luqaimat

To finish off your iftar with a scrumptious dessert, try this luqaimat recipe shared by Chef Shaheen (@chef_shaheen).

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup of starch

1 tbsp yeast

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp sugar

¼ cup butter/cooking fat

2 cups milk

Method:

Using clean hands, mix flour, starch, yeast, salt, sugar, and butter or cooking fat in a bowl.

Once you achieve an even consistency, add in the milk and mix until the texture is smooth. Let the mixture sit for one hour.

After resting the mixture, pour it into a piping bag, then use an oiled pair of scissors to create an incision. Pipe in spherical shapes into the oil and deep fry till dark golden brown (Please refer to the video).

Once crispy, plate the luqaimat and drizzle some date syrup on top.