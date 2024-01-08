Go vegan this January with these 10 plant-based recipes

New year, new resolutions. Veganuary helps people try going vegan in January, inspiring long-term dietary changes. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or new, we have a list of 10 plant-based recipes to help you celebrate.
Sri Lankan pumpkin curry
A 30-minute vegan and gluten-free Sri Lankan pumpkin curry with coconut milk pairs perfectly with some rice. Here's the recipe.
Tofu stir fry
How about savouring vegan stir fry with pepper, chili, and tofu, complemented by hot and fluffy rice? We have a recipe that is simple to follow and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes.
Salted caramel matcha latte
If you're someone who loves sweets, then you must try this salted caramel matcha latte, which is both dairy-free and vegan. Here’s a guide for you to make it in less than 10 minutes.
Eggplant fatteh
Try this Middle Eastern eggplant fatteh recipe made with pita bread and eggplant for a lunch or dinner. Serve it with toum (garlic) or tahini (sesame) sauce! Here’s the recipe.
Vegan salad with sweet potato
This recipe features a vegan salad made with sweet potato and green papaya, tossed in a mild chili vinaigrette. The dish is completed with crunchy toasted peanuts and pumpkin seeds.
Gragnano Paccheri pasta
Try Gragnano Paccheri pasta with Arrabbiata sauce - a traditional Roman spicy tomato sauce. It's healthy, tasty, and easy to make within 15 minutes. Here's how.
Vegan kimchi fried rice
Learn how to prepare a vegan version of the Korean pickled dish, kimchi fried rice. This dish can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. Try this recipe.
Kale and quinoa salad
Try this kale and quinoa Salad infused with the goodness of oranges and cooked beetroots. It's a perfect blend of sweet and tangy flavours and is packed with nutrients to energise you all day! Here's the recipe.
Vegan garlic butter
This garlic butter recipe is vegan and dairy-free, so it's perfect for making some grilled vegetables or other tasty treats. Give it a try!
Chocolate brownies
Looking to indulge in some rich chocolate brownies without feeling guilty about consuming too many calories? Look no further than this simple, no-bake vegan brownie recipe that can be whipped up in less than an hour.
