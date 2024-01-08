Go vegan this January with these 10 plant-based recipes
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Go vegan this January with these 10 plant-based recipes

From Middle Eastern eggplant fatteh to Korean kimchi fried rice, here are a few recipes...

raw-vegan-chocolate-brownies
Chocolate Brownies - Raw, vegan, gluten dairy sugar soy and artificial colour free Image Credit: Supplied/Dimple Khitri
Also in this package

New year, new resolutions. Veganuary helps people try going vegan in January, inspiring long-term dietary changes. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or new, we have a list of 10 plant-based recipes to help you celebrate.

Sri Lankan pumpkin curry

A 30-minute vegan and gluten-free Sri Lankan pumpkin curry with coconut milk pairs perfectly with some rice. Here's the recipe.

Srilankan Pumpkin Curry
Srilankan Pumpkin Curry Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Tofu stir fry

How about savouring vegan stir fry with pepper, chili, and tofu, complemented by hot and fluffy rice? We have a recipe that is simple to follow and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes.

Chilli tofu
Chilli tofu Image Credit: Supplied

Salted caramel matcha latte

If you're someone who loves sweets, then you must try this salted caramel matcha latte, which is both dairy-free and vegan. Here’s a guide for you to make it in less than 10 minutes.

Salted Caramel Matcha Latte
Salted Caramel Matcha Latte Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Eggplant fatteh

Try this Middle Eastern eggplant fatteh recipe made with pita bread and eggplant for a lunch or dinner. Serve it with toum (garlic) or tahini (sesame) sauce! Here’s the recipe.

eggplant-fatteh-shutterstock
Eggplant Fatteh. Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Vegan salad with sweet potato

This recipe features a vegan salad made with sweet potato and green papaya, tossed in a mild chili vinaigrette. The dish is completed with crunchy toasted peanuts and pumpkin seeds.

Vegan salad with sweet potato and green papaya
Vegan salad with sweet potato and green papaya Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Gragnano Paccheri pasta

Try Gragnano Paccheri pasta with Arrabbiata sauce - a traditional Roman spicy tomato sauce. It's healthy, tasty, and easy to make within 15 minutes. Here's how.

Guide to make 15 minute Vegan pasta recipe
Guide to make 15 minute Vegan pasta recipe Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Vegan kimchi fried rice

Learn how to prepare a vegan version of the Korean pickled dish, kimchi fried rice. This dish can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. Try this recipe.

Kimchi Fried Rice
Kimchi Fried Rice Image Credit: Supplied

Kale and quinoa salad

Try this kale and quinoa Salad infused with the goodness of oranges and cooked beetroots. It's a perfect blend of sweet and tangy flavours and is packed with nutrients to energise you all day! Here's the recipe.

Kale and Quinoa Salad
Kale and Quinoa Salad Image Credit: Supplied

Vegan garlic butter

This garlic butter recipe is vegan and dairy-free, so it's perfect for making some grilled vegetables or other tasty treats. Give it a try!

Garlic butter
Garlic bread made with vegan garlic butter Image Credit: Supplied

Chocolate brownies

Looking to indulge in some rich chocolate brownies without feeling guilty about consuming too many calories? Look no further than this simple, no-bake vegan brownie recipe that can be whipped up in less than an hour.

raw-vegan-chocolate-brownies
Chocolate Brownies - Raw, vegan, gluten dairy sugar soy and artificial colour free Image Credit: Supplied/Dimple Khitri

Do you have recipes to share with us? Email us on food@gulfnews.com

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.