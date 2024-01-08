Go vegan this January with these 10 plant-based recipes

New year, new resolutions. Veganuary helps people try going vegan in January, inspiring long-term dietary changes. Whether you're a seasoned vegan or new, we have a list of 10 plant-based recipes to help you celebrate.

A 30-minute vegan and gluten-free Sri Lankan pumpkin curry with coconut milk pairs perfectly with some rice. Here's the recipe.

Srilankan Pumpkin Curry Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Tofu stir fry

How about savouring vegan stir fry with pepper, chili, and tofu, complemented by hot and fluffy rice? We have a recipe that is simple to follow and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes.

Chilli tofu Image Credit: Supplied

Salted caramel matcha latte

If you're someone who loves sweets, then you must try this salted caramel matcha latte, which is both dairy-free and vegan. Here’s a guide for you to make it in less than 10 minutes.

Salted Caramel Matcha Latte Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Eggplant fatteh

Try this Middle Eastern eggplant fatteh recipe made with pita bread and eggplant for a lunch or dinner. Serve it with toum (garlic) or tahini (sesame) sauce! Here’s the recipe.

Eggplant Fatteh. Image used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Vegan salad with sweet potato

This recipe features a vegan salad made with sweet potato and green papaya, tossed in a mild chili vinaigrette. The dish is completed with crunchy toasted peanuts and pumpkin seeds.

Vegan salad with sweet potato and green papaya Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Gragnano Paccheri pasta

Try Gragnano Paccheri pasta with Arrabbiata sauce - a traditional Roman spicy tomato sauce. It's healthy, tasty, and easy to make within 15 minutes. Here's how.

Guide to make 15 minute Vegan pasta recipe Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Vegan kimchi fried rice

Learn how to prepare a vegan version of the Korean pickled dish, kimchi fried rice. This dish can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. Try this recipe.

Kimchi Fried Rice Image Credit: Supplied

Kale and quinoa salad

Try this kale and quinoa Salad infused with the goodness of oranges and cooked beetroots. It's a perfect blend of sweet and tangy flavours and is packed with nutrients to energise you all day! Here's the recipe.

Kale and Quinoa Salad Image Credit: Supplied

Vegan garlic butter

This garlic butter recipe is vegan and dairy-free, so it's perfect for making some grilled vegetables or other tasty treats. Give it a try!

Garlic bread made with vegan garlic butter Image Credit: Supplied

Chocolate brownies

Looking to indulge in some rich chocolate brownies without feeling guilty about consuming too many calories? Look no further than this simple, no-bake vegan brownie recipe that can be whipped up in less than an hour.

Chocolate Brownies - Raw, vegan, gluten dairy sugar soy and artificial colour free Image Credit: Supplied/Dimple Khitri