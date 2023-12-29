Ring in the New Year 2024 with deals on food, dinner specials, and fireworks!

With New Year's Eve just around the corner, the UAE is all set to host a celebration with firework displays, light shows, and a range of dining options.

Indulge in a delightful feast by Chef Izu Ani's team at Carine 's Moulin Rouge-themed party on New Year's Eve. Enjoy a variety of dishes such as Risotto aux asperges, Sole meunière, Poulet entier en croûte de sel, and Côtes de veau mijotées. Join the party on December 31st, from 7pm to 2am.

Armani/Hashi is hosting a New Year's Eve culinary extravaganza for those who appreciate authenticity and artistry. Guests can enjoy a seven-course contemporary menu that showcases exclusive ingredients and impressive techniques of high-end Japanese cuisine. The celebration will include live entertainment. The event is for adults only and pre-payment is required. The dress code is elegant and the a la carte menu will be unavailable.

Armani/Amal is a luxurious venue to celebrate New Year's Eve. Diners can indulge in a seven-course meal that offers a blend of Indian flavours. The set menu includes soft drinks and costs at an exclusive price. The event is only for adults and requires pre-payment.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is offering a Turkey Takeaway package till December 31. The package includes a 7 to 8 kg roasted turkey, roasted roots, cranberry sauce, and velvet gravy. It is perfect for a group of four people. The guests must book 72 hours before their pick-up date and pay 100 per cent of the package cost in advance.

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Carnival by Trèsind with a grand gala dinner consisting of a lavish nine-course meal. Enjoy a Bollywood DJ and live performances. The event will commence at 7pm on December 31, 2023. The menu will feature a range of delectable dishes, including Tuna Pani Puri, Ghewar Chaat, and Kohlrabi Taco.

On January 1, 2024, Carnival by Trèsind, a Michelin Guide fine dining Indian restaurant in DIFC, Dubai, is hosting a New Year Brunch. The brunch will feature a lavish spread of modern Indian cuisine along with a selection of beverages. Guests can enjoy a DJ and live performance. The event will take place from 1 to 4pm.

On January 1, 2024, Carnival by Trèsind is hosting a New Year Brunch. Image Credit: Supplied

Limonata is a newly opened beach restaurant located on Club Vista Mare that has prepared a grand celebration for the festive season and the NYE celebration. The restaurant offers a special menu for kids NYE. From December 30 to January 1, Limonata has planned a range of fun activities for kids, including sensory trays, arts and crafts, and a kid's parade. Guests can enjoy entertainment that includes a DJ, live music, food, and drinks while watching the fireworks. The restaurant offers sharing-style dining and drinks packages available from 8pm till late. Limonata offers Italian dishes such as Crudo Bar Selection, Pinsa Manzina, Insalata Capodanno, Ravioli all'Aragosta, Pappardelle ai Funghi e Tartufo Nero, slow-cooked beef cheek, and Tronchetto al Cioccolato.

Askim, a new Levantine and Turkish food restaurant in Downtown Dubai is offering customers a special New Year's Eve experience. The restaurant, which combines Turkish and Syrian cuisine, will serve a set menu that includes Askim Salad, Fattoush Eggplant, hot and cold mezze, hearty grills, Sea Bass, Chicken in Lemon Sauce, and desserts like Baklava ice cream, Cotton Candy Ice cream, and a New Year Cake. In addition, a kids' special menu is available, and beverages such as Turkish tea, water, and special New Year drinks are included.

Twine, a restaurant located in the IBIS World Trade Center, is hosting a special New Year's Eve Gala Dinner on December 31. The restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine, and guests will be treated to a 5-course set menu and live DJ. The event will take place on Sunday, December 31st, 2023 from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am.

Twine is hosting a special New Year's Eve Gala Dinner on December 31. Image Credit: Supplied

Rove Hotels celebrate New Year's Eve at their different locations in Dubai. The celebration includes a variety of food, signature drinks, and live entertainment, including DJs at multiple locations. You can reserve your spot at Rove La Mer Beach, Rove City Walk, or Rove Expo 2020. At Rove La Mer Beach, you can celebrate by the sea with buffet-style bites and unlimited beverages starting at an exclusive. The event is from 8pm to 1am on December 31. Children under age five can join for free with a paying adult, while those aged 6-16 get a 50 per cent discount.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration on December 31. Guests can enjoy al-fresco dining with live music.

Address Skyview is hosting a New Year's Eve Indoor Gala Dinner at The Patisserie with gourmet food and a wide range of beverages. Guests can enjoy live entertainment. The event will occur on December 31 between 9pm and 2am. Pre-booking is required, and an early bird offer of a 15 per cent discount on bookings made before December 15 is available. Children aged 4 to 12 years can avail of a 50 per cent discount, and those aged four can attend the event free of cost.

Republic Adda located at the Double Tree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay, is offering a lavish New Year's Eve dinner. Guests can enjoy the Burj Khalifa laser show and fireworks from the venue's spacious outdoor dining area while savouring in-house beverages and dishes in an open buffet. The event will also feature a live DJ and an early bird discount of 20 per cent until December 10. The New Year's Eve dinner will take place on December 31 between 8pm and 12am.

My Square is hosting a special New Year's Eve Dinner event with a Black and Gold theme on December 31. A buffet will be available, offering a range of international dishes. The event will occur between 8pm and 12am, and an early bird discount of 20 per cent is available for bookings made before December 10.

Celebrate New Year's Eve in a Hawaiian style at Bay Club. The celebration includes live music and will take place on December 31 from 8pm to 12am. Those who book their tickets before December 10 can avail an early bird discount of 20 per cent.

Nazcaa is organising a Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party in Downtown Dubai. The party will offer guests a range of speciality food, signature drinks, and entertainment. Guests can choose from indoor and terrace seating or book VIP seating for a more luxurious experience. VIP bookings come with special table arrangements and views of the pool and Burj Khalifa. The Gala Dinner will feature a 13-course menu and live entertainment. The event occurs on December 31, from 7pm to 2am.