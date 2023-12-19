Festive deals: Brunch and dinner offers, 'kids eat for free' deals and more across the UAE

There's something for everyone, from food deals to Christmas brunches and 'kids eat free' offers in the UAE. So, let our comprehensive list of locations guide you in choosing the perfect spot to indulge in festive cheer and make the most of this joyful season.

Market Kitchen offers a modern American twist on Christmas dinner on Monday, December 25, from 7 to 11 pm. From December 16 to 24, Market Kitchen also offers a special breakfast with Santa and on Sunday, December 24, from 7 to 11 pm, Stratos will host a Christmas Eve party for an exclusive price, where guests can enjoy unlimited starters, a main course of their choice, and dessert.

Black Tap offers a range of exclusive Christmas deals across its JBR, Dubai Mall, and Mall of the Emirates locations. Customers can enjoy a variety of holiday-themed treats, including Festive Mini Shakes and more. The deals will be available until December 31 at JBR and from December 25 for the Festive Mini Shakes.

Delight in the festive spirit with Black Tap's Christmas offers Image Credit: Supplied

The Address Grand Creek is offering two special events to celebrate Christmas. The first one is a Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24, from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM. It will feature a 4-course Christmas-themed set menu and live entertainment. The second event is the Christmas Day Brunch on December 25, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. It will feature a Christmas-themed buffet with international culinary delights, live music, and unlimited views of Dubai Creek.

The Restaurant at Address Sky View offers a festive Christmas Eve feast with a set menu and a la carte selection. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and eggnog. The dinner is priced at an exclusive price with selected house beverages and is budget-friendly for those aged 6 to 12 years. Pre-booking is required, and discounts are available for children aged 4 to 12. Children aged until four years can attend the dinner for free.

The Restaurant at Address Sky View offers a festive Christmas Eve feast Image Credit: Supplied

The Patisserie offers a Festive Afternoon Tea experience from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM until January 7, 2024. This experience includes speciality teas, coffee, and sweet and savoury bites. Guests can enjoy unlimited beverages at an exclusive price. Terms and conditions apply, including the need for pre-booking and a 50 per cent discount for children aged 4 to 12 years. Children aged 0 to 4 years can enjoy the experience for free.

Vida Creek Beach is hosting a Christmas Day Brunch at its newest venue, Origins. The brunch is perfect for families and features a variety of festive dishes, including turkey, live stations with a BBQ selection, and oysters. A range of Christmas delicacies and beverages will also be available to complement the meal, along with a live DJ. The brunch will be available on December 25 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Children between the ages of 0 to 5 can attend for free, while those between 6 to 11 years old can avail a 50 per cent discount.

Vida Emirates Hills is offering two exciting options for the upcoming festive season. The first is a Turkey Takeout, where chefs will prepare a 5 to 6kg turkey with trimmings and accompaniments, taking the hassle out of cooking a perfect Christmas feast. This is available until December 29; orders must be placed 48 hours before. The second option is a Festive Brunch at Origins on Christmas Day from 1 to 4 pm. Children below six years can attend the brunch for free, while kids between 6 and 12 years can avail 50 per cent off. Pre-booking is required, and U By Emaar members can avail discounts for the brunch.

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain is hosting a festive feast on December 24 and 25. On December 24, Origins offers a festive-themed brunch from 7 pm to 11 pm. Children aged 6 to 12 years get a 50 per cent discount, and children below six years can enjoy the brunch for free. On December 25, Origins offers a Christmas Day brunch from 1 pm to 4:30 pm. Children aged 6 to 12 get a 50 per cent discount on the brunch, while kids below six can enjoy the brunch for free. Pre-booking is required to avail of these offers.

MIYA Dubai, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on Bluewaters Island, has announced its festive offerings for the upcoming holiday season. Guests can enjoy a range of delicious festive desserts, including the signature Milhoja and traditional Greek treat Melomakarona, which will be available throughout the season.

Virgin Izakaya, located on Bluewaters Island, offers a combination of traditional and contemporary Japanese cuisine to celebrate the festive season. Along with signature dishes from the à la carte menu, guests can enjoy a special Christmas brunch on December 23 and 24. The menu features Caramelised Miso Eggplant, Wagyu Steak, and Bluefin Tuna Steak, as well as a selection of raw delicacies such as sashimi, tataki, tiradito, and hand rolls. Treat yourself to chocolate brownies with ganache and wasabi ice cream for dessert.

The Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection located at Jumeirah Beach, has recently opened a festive market, which will be open until January 7. The market is open daily from Monday to Friday, from 5 pm to 10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm. A variety of booths are available during the month-long event, including Arabic wraps, crepes, cotton candy, popcorn, burgers, gingerbread houses, Panettone, festive delicacies, gifts, and much more. The market is open every day of the week, including Saturdays and Sundays, and is free for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, Santa Claus will be present every Saturday evening between 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Armani Hotel Dubai offers Michelin-starred dining experiences, decadent gala gatherings, and gourmet goodies to take home. Guests can pre-order Armani branded Panettone and purchase traditional Dolci or Armani gift vouchers at the Festive Desk. Armani Ristorante offers a six-course festive set dinner menu from December 20 to 26 from 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm, with children under six dining for free.

Explore the seasonal flavours at Armani Hotel Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Mediterraneo Restaurant at Armani offers a festive dinner buffet on Christmas Eve and a festive brunch on Christmas Day. The buffet features an array of Mediterranean classics that blend Levantine and French classics with Italian, Greek and Spanish signatures. Guests can upgrade their experience with unlimited house beverages. The Christmas Eve dinner buffet is available from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. The Christmas Day brunch is available from 1 pm to 4 pm. Children aged 6 to 11 years receive a 50 per cent discount, while children under 6 dine for free. A la carte menu will not be available during the festivities.

Entre Nous restaurant at Novotel World Trade Centre is hosting a special Christmas celebration for its guests. On December 24 and 25, guests can indulge in an international buffet. The Christmas buffet will take place from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm on both days. The restaurant is also offering a Christmas Day Brunch on December 25 from 12:30 to 3:00 pm. Guests can choose from different packages, including an international buffet with a soft or house beverage package. Children under 12 can dine for an exclusive price, and two kids between 1 and 5 years can dine for free. For booking and more information, guests can contact the restaurant via WhatsApp.

Wok & Co is offering a 3-course Christmas dinner on December 24 and 25 at their restaurant located in Ibis One Central. They are also providing a Christmas Day Brunch on December 25 with a 3-course set menu. Customers can choose from different package options, including soft beverages, house beverages, and a kid's menu. You can contact Wok & Co via WhatsApp to get more information and make reservations.