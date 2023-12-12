Indulge in festive feasts: Check out the 17 food deals to dine out across UAE this December

Christmas is right around the corner and a classic brunch is an excellent way to enjoy the festivities. If you haven't made holiday plans yet, consider this as a last-minute option to ensure you don't miss out on the celebrations. We've put together a list of locations in the UAE where you can find festive food offers, Christmas brunches, Boxing Day specials and more.

Luigia Dubai is organising various festive celebrations this season, including a Taste of Italy Festive Aperitivo from December 14, 7:30 to 10:30pm. There will also be a Christmas Brunch on December 24 from 1 to 4 pm and a Christmas Lunch on December 25. These events will offer traditional Italian dishes and a special visit from Santa Claus for children. On December 25, guests can enjoy their favourite Italian classics from the a la carte menu, including the traditional Italian Christmas dessert, Panettone, from 12:30pm onwards. Children under seven can enjoy a free pizza or pasta dish from the kids' menu, and there will be a dedicated children's play area where little ones can meet Santa Claus.

Celebrate Christmas in authentic Italian style at Signor Sassi! From December 24 to 26, you can indulge in a scrumptious four-course Menu Di Natale, featuring traditional Italian dishes such as Wagyu beef fillet with porcini mushroom sauce and Sicilian pie with beef ragu alla Bolognese. You can enjoy this delightful feast either for lunch or dinner. And to complete your festive meal, make sure to try their delicious almond-glazed Panettone con Mascarpone. If you wish to bring the taste of Signor Sassi home with you, you can purchase your own Signor Sassi Panettone for an exclusive price. Signor Sassi's signature dishes are available on the full A La Carte menu for those who wish to enjoy them. Open for lunch from 12 noon to 2:45 pm and dinner from 6 pm to 2 am daily.

Rüya Dubai offers exciting festive offers this season, including Christmas Brunches and an exclusive Festive Set Menu. The restaurant is located on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, offering a perfect view of the Palm and Burj Al Arab fireworks. The Festive Set Menu comprises an array of appetisers, main courses, and desserts, while the Festive Brunch features Anatolian-inspired dishes with a festive twist. The festive offers are available until January 7, 2024, for both lunch and dinner options. The Festive Brunch is scheduled for Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 1 to 4 pm and will take place at The St. Regis, The Palm Hotel, Dubai.

Fouquet's Dubai at Burj Plaza offers French cuisine, entertainment, and views of Burj Khalifa. You can celebrate Christmas with a sharing menu on Christmas Eve and Day. The menu includes amuse bouche, wagyu beef carpaccio, wagyu beef sirloin, roasted blue lobster, and a selection of cheese and Christmas cake.

Toshi restaurant at Grand Millennium Dubai is offering a special Christmas Eve dinner buffet with a unique twist. Diners will indulge in various innovative Asian flavours while enjoying live music. To make the occasion even more special, Santa will be appearing to spread some festive cheer. The buffet will feature an eclectic selection of dishes and tantalizing beverages, ensuring guests have an unforgettable Christmas Eve celebration. The event takes place on Sunday, December 24 from 6:30 to 11 pm.

Enjoy a spectacular Christmas Day brunch at The Atrium on December 25 from 1 to 4 pm. The whole venue will be decorated, a live singer will keep you entertained, and Santa will be there with gifts.

Get ready to rock this Christmas with Lucky Voice's Festive Group Packages located at Grand Millennium Hotel, Dubai. Available from November 15 to January 7, these packages feature bespoke set menus tailored for the season's celebrations. Host your corporate festive gathering at Lucky Voice and enjoy sharing platters and three hours of limitless selected beverages. Indulge in a delectable assortment of dishes, ranging from Turkey and Mushroom Crostini Canape to Calamari Tempura and Mozzarella and Camembert Bites, or savour festive platters with Roast Turkey, Angus Beef Sliders, Dim Sum chicken and prawn, and more. Elevate the festive spirit with live entertainment and an energetic DJ, setting the stage for a stylish and vibrant celebration to remember. This offer is available from 5 pm to 3 am with a three-hour corporate package that includes unlimited selected bites.

Bombay Borough, located in DIFC Gate Village 3, is offering an array of promotions this holiday season. One of these promotions is a four-course Christmas Set Menu, available all day from December 23 to 25 at an exclusive price. The meal begins with the Indie Charcuterie Board, followed by starters like Froyo Papdi Chaat, Goan Prawn and Mango Salad, and Trio of Corn. Guests can then journey through various small grills like slow-roasted Chilly Cranberry Cauli and French-inspired Quatre épices & Orange Duck Tikka. Diverse main courses feature Grilled Paneer Roulade, Tadka Vegetable Au Gratin, and savoury Lamb Chop Nihari, complemented by an assortment of breads and rice options. Diners can conclude their celebratory meal with a choice of decadent desserts, including Roald Dahl's Matilda, Goan Yorkshire, or Bagalkot Mango Kulfi Bar.

Lola Taberna Española located at TRYP by Wyndham Hotel is hosting a Christmas-themed brunch called 'La Villa Navideña'. The event promises an afternoon filled with festive fun, including a live flamenco show and guitarist, as well as an unlimited selection of traditional Spanish favourites. Paella stations, sharing-style desserts, and holiday-inspired drinks will all be on the menu for the special occasion. The award-winning Spanish restaurant has scheduled the event for Saturday, December 23, from 1 to 4 pm.

Pepe's Piri Piri is offering an exclusive discount of 15 per cent on the total bill for Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, and Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26, at the City Walk branch. The restaurant is open from Sunday to Wednesday between 11 am and midnight and from Thursday to Saturday between 11 am and 1 am at City Walk Boulevard. This is a great opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a delicious meal together at a discounted price.

Join Twiggy by La Cantine for a festive Christmas Set Menu on December 24 and December 25 for both lunch and dinner. The menu is priced at an exclusive offer and includes soft beverages. Enjoy Christmas delights in a lively atmosphere with a live DJ and singer. The Lagoon is open from 10 am until sunset, and the restaurant is open from 12 pm to 1 am. Twiggy by La Cantine is located at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon and is the perfect place to celebrate the festive season.

Carnival by Trèsind at Dubai International Financial Centre offers two incredible holiday dining experiences. On December 24, indulge in the exclusive Christmas brunch, featuring an eight-course meal and non-alcoholic beverages for an exclusive price. If you're looking for a Christmas dinner that's more than just a meal, Carnival has you covered with a lavish nine-course spread on December 25. You can enjoy a luxurious evening of dining, entertainment, and festive cheer for an affordable price.

Fairmont Ajman is preparing to celebrate the festive season. The resort's popular restaurants, Spectrum and Gioia, will host themed buffets with live entertainment. On December 24, Spectrum will hold a festive-themed dinner buffet featuring live turkey carving. Adults can choose between two package options at exclusive prices, while children aged between 6 and 12 will pay half price. The event will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 pm. On the other hand, Gioia will offer a four-course dinner set menu from 6:30 to 10:30 pm. On December 25, Spectrum will serve a Christmas-themed lunch buffet with live BBQ and entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

The Muchachas restaurant, located at the Holiday Inn Express, Al Wasl, Dubai, and South Central, provides an enchanting Christmas Eve celebration on December 24, featuring a delightful 3-course feast. Similarly, the South Central restaurant at the Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum offers a traditional Christmas Eve celebration with a four-course set menu, complete with turkey, short rib, Christmas pudding, mince pies, and festive cocktails, all starting from 7 pm onwards. Moreover, on December 25, Cuisines at the Holiday Inn Dubai Al-Maktoum presents a festive Christmas brunch with a delectable spread of Christmas specials and live cooking stations to enhance the experience.

Joe's Backyard will hold a festive brunch series from December 22 to 25 at its Festival City and Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse branches. The limited-time, three-course festive menu includes Joe's classics and live hits by the house DJ. Signature dishes include fresh burrata, corned beef croquettes, roasted turkey breast, and pan-roasted salmon. Vegetarian options include curried veggie pie, crispy potatoes with alioli, and Joe's Winter Slaw salad. Dessert options include white chocolate cheesecake and dark chocolate torte with salted toffee. Festival City Branch timings for Friday, December 22, 23, and 24 are 2 to 5 pm and 8 to 11 pm, and for Monday, December 25, they are 2 to 5 pm. Also, Joe's Backyard - Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse timings for Friday, December 22 and 23 are 1 to 4 pm and 8 to 11 pm, and Sunday, December 24 and December 25 are 1 to 4 pm.