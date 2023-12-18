Delicious and festive: 20 all-time favourite Christmas recipes

The holiday season is here and what better way to celebrate than by indulging in some scrumptious Christmas delicacies! If you're looking for some inspiration, we have curated a list of festive recipes that are sure to put you in a holiday mood. From traditional Christmas cookies to turkey main courses, this collection has a variety of options to suit all preferences.

Eggnog for all

During the holiday season, one of the most beloved treats is eggnog. This rich and creamy drink is enjoyed by both adults and kids alike, and it makes for the perfect opening to any Christmas feast. With its light and easy-to-make recipe and a sprinkle of freshly grated nutmeg on top, the flavours of the holiday season come alive in every sip. So, let's grab the whisk and start making some eggnog! Here’s the recipe .

Eggnog is a perfect dish to start of your Christmas holiday revelry.

Christmas cake

The classic Christmas cake recipe is a blend of sugar, spice, and everything nice. This recipe uses dates to add a unique flavour layer to the dish, and the fruits are allowed to soak for two days to create a fragrant and delicious cake. Additionally, the recipe includes cocoa powder, making it an ideal choice for chocolate lovers.

Soak dried fruits and nuts for two days for a fragrant and flavoursome spiced cake.

Fruit cake

Sweeten up your holiday festivities with the Ultimate Fruit Cake. Made with the finest ingredients and fruity flavours, this cake will surely be a crowd-pleaser. Here's a video guide on how to make it.

Fruit cake Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Roast turkey

During Christmas, having a delicious roast turkey with sides is a must. To impress your guests, follow this perfect Christmas turkey recipe with three sides. The recipe calls for 15 minutes of preparation time and one to three days of brine time, depending on the turkey's size. After brining, the turkey should be cooked for 30 minutes and rested for 25 minutes. Here's the recipe.

A delicious roast turkey with sides is a must for Christmas.

Lebanese-style roast turkey with rice

Are you feeling short of time this Christmas and seeking a new recipe for your turkey? Why not try a Lebanese-style roast bird? This recipe involves a spice-rubbed turkey atop a bed of rice and chestnuts, providing a delicious and aromatic Levantine flavour. The preparation time for this dish is just one hour, with a further four and a half hours required for cooking.

Roast turkey a la Lebanon: spice-rubbed turkey laid on a bed of rice and chestnuts Image Credit: Supplied

Gluten-free steamed Christmas pudding

This gluten-free steamed Christmas pudding is a perfect holiday dessert for those who are gluten intolerant. It is a traditional recipe modified to exclude gluten-containing ingredients, but it still has all the flavours of a classic Christmas pudding. The steam cooking method ensures that the pudding is moist and delicious.

Gluten-free steamed Christmas pudding Image Credit: Camera Press

Peanut Chocolate Caramel Buche

A recipe for a Peanut Chocolate Caramel Buche or Yule Log cake that is typically enjoyed during the Christmas season. The cake is decorated with hazelnut cream piped onto it for an added touch of decadence. Try this recipe.

Peanut Chocolate Caramel Buche Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Roasted carrots and parsnips

Looking for side dishes to go with your Christmas turkey? Try this 40-minute roasted carrots and parsnips recipe!

Your Christmas turkey needs roasted carrots and parsnips.

Pear tart

Christmas recipe for a pear tart with frangipane filling. Made using pears and finely ground almonds, this dish is a winner at every table! It can be prepared in just one hour. Here’s the recipe.

Christmas pear tart with frangipane filling.

Egyptian Fatta

A recipe to celebrate Egypt's Coptic maXs? Look no further than Egyptian Fatta! This beloved dish is known for its delicate and subtle flavours, making it the perfect festive meal. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting out, this recipe is sure to impress all your guests. So, gather your ingredients, roll up your sleeves, and get ready to create a delicious meal that will leave everyone feeling satisfied and happy. Here’s the recipe.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

German Stollen

Here is a recipe for German Stollen that dates to the 16th century. This sweet bread is made with dried fruit, nuts, candied citrus peel, and marzipan or almond paste.

German Stollen for Xmas Image Credit: Supplied

Serbian proja

Make Serbian proja or cornflour bread for Coptic Christmas. This traditional dish can be quickly prepared in just one hour. The bread has a crispy texture and savoury aroma, which makes it an excellent addition to the festive menu. Try this recipe.

Proja for Coptic Xmas, anyone? Image Credit: Supplied/Milica Vukelic

Souffle Di Panettone

Add a special touch to your holiday celebration by making this Souffle Di Panettone, a traditional Italian Christmas dessert. The best part is that you can use leftover panettone to make it! The recipe is easy to follow, and you'll end up with a sweet, delicious, and resourceful treat.

Souffle di panettone Image Credit: Supplied/Torno Subito

Cookie box

Looking to create a box of Christmas cookies for your children? From ginger biscuits to butter cookies, these cookie recipes will add some festive cheer to your sharing. There's no better holiday gift than an assorted homemade cookie box!

We can't think of a better Christmas gift than a homemade assorted cookie box Image Credit: Shutterstock