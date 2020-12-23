A kid-friendly eggnog: Hits the right notes for a Christmas drink

One of our favourite Christmas treats is the eggnog. This rich and creamy holiday drink recipe from Christopher Lester, Executive Chef of Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, is great for both adults and kids. It's also the perfect start to your Christmas meal. Light and easy to make, dressed up with some freshly grated nutmeg, the holiday flavours are strong in this one. Let’s get whisking!
Eggnog
Prep + cook time: 20 mins
Makes 4 generous glasses
Ingredients
½ vanilla pod (extract the seeds by using the back of a knife)
½ tsp almond extract
120gm egg yolk (pasteurized egg)
160gm sugar
200gm heavy whipping cream
600gm milk
1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
Method
1. In a large bowl, add the vanilla seeds, almond extract, egg yolk and the sugar and using an electric whisk beat until you have a pale cream colour.
2. Fold in the cream and milk, and whisk until thoroughly combined.
3. Add ice to a glass jug, and strain the eggnog mixture over the ice. When sufficiently chilled, pour into serving glasses and dust with fresh nutmeg.
