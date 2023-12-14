New menus, restaurants and food deals to try this winter in Dubai

If you're in Dubai and looking for a fun dining experience, you're in luck! Many restaurants now offer special menus, brunches, and entertainment for you to enjoy. And with the great weather, December is the perfect time to go out and try new places. Don't worry, Gulf News has got you covered with all the latest spots and launches to check out.

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is a Japanese restaurant located at the Galleria Mall on Al Wasl Road in Dubai. Recently, the restaurant has added a new dish to its menu. It is inspired by the UAE and is made by using high-quality Japanese Wagyu beef. The dish is infused with chipotle shoyu, garlic mayo, and smoked yoghurt. It is priced at an exclusive rate and is available only in December. Goldfish has earned recognition in the Michelin Guide and was also listed in the Gault&Millau. The restaurant has reopened its outdoor terrace for guests to dine in a relaxed alfresco atmosphere. The restaurant is open daily from 12 pm to 12 am, and delivery is available on Deliveroo from 12 pm to 11 pm.

Arbab-Gyu from Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori Image Credit: Supplied

Couqley is offering 'Sunday Funday', an all-new weekend dining offer presenting a two-course set menu consisting of a starter, a main and a choice of beverage. Every Sunday from 1 to 4 PM at both of its locations in JLT and Downtown, the Sunday Funday menu showcases a variety of loved menu items from Couqley’s signature menu – perfect for families to unwind!

Steak frites Image Credit: Supplied

An all-day restaurant, Riina has opened in the new community of Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai. The restaurant offers a Mediterranean style menu and is in the centre of the community. With breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant caters to everyone's tastes. Breakfast favourites include smoked salmon flatbread with whipped cream cheese, cherry tomatoes, paprika almonds, and chili flakes. Lunch and dinner dishes offer a mix of land and sea options, such as the signature Seabass in Phyllo Puff with herb salad, pomelo, Greek feta with black lemon honey, Grilled Lamb Chops with bakers' potatoes, chermoula, broken fennel yoghurt sauce, and The Burger which includes a blend of chuck and brisket, Moroccan spices, lemon aioli, beef bacon, and caramelised onion on a brioche bun. Located within Tilal Al Ghaf, Riina is open from 7 am to 11 pm every day of the week.

Askim is a recently opened restaurant located in Downtown Dubai. It offers Levantine cuisine, featuring dishes from Syrian and Turkish cultures, curated by a team of experienced chefs. The restaurant is known for its cosy ambience that promises a remarkable experience for even the most discerning palates. Their opening hours are from 9 am to 2 pm.

Askim is a recently opened restaurant located in Downtown Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Signor Sassi introduces their new 3-course business lunch menu, Andiamo A Pranzo. This menu is available from Monday to Friday and is priced at an exclusive price. The menu offers a variety of Italian dishes, such as Aubergine Parmigiana, Pizzetta Margherita, and Veal Lemon Escalope. To end the meal on a sweet note, diners can choose between a refreshing assortment of sorbets or a decadent Tiramisu. Signor Sassi is open daily for lunch from 12 to 2:45 pm and dinner from 6 pm to 2 am.

Beirut Streets is a new restaurant located in the Mall of Emirates that celebrates Lebanese street food. It is open daily from 8am to 2am and serves mouth-watering breakfasts, fresh bread with a variety of toppings, falafel, salads, cod mezze, hot bites, skillets, shawarma, burgers, street sandwiches, grilled meat and sandwiches, desserts, and much more.

Beirut Streets offers breakfast, lunch and dinner Image Credit: Supplied

Soon Nobby x True Izakaya, the ultra-hip Japanese restaurant and izakaya located in the heart of JLT (Jumeirah Lake Towers),has launched their new Akihabara Brunch, available every Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Inspired by Tokyo's 'Electric Town' and devotion to anime, the new menu promises to embody the vibrant and dynamic energy of Akihabara, transporting diners to the bustling quarters of Central Tokyo. The menu offers a selection of cold and hot starters, mains, and desserts, all intricately designed for a gastronomic expedition of flavours. Guests can indulge in Japanese Curry with three options or Japanese Mushroom Claypot Rice accompanied by house pickles and a sweet surprise dessert. The Akihabara brunch is available in different packages. The restaurant opens from 12 pm to 1 am on Sunday to Thursday and from 12 pm to 3 am on Friday to Saturday.

SOON Nobby x True Izakaya has launched their new Akihabara Brunch Image Credit: Supplied

Bungalo34, located on Pearl Jumeirah Island, has just launched its new Pizzette menu. The restaurant introduces a selection of wood-fired Pizzettes that promise to take diners on a journey to the sun-kissed shores of Italy and the Mediterranean. The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 12 pm to midnight for À La Carte lunch and dinner. On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy breakfast from 9 to 11:30 am, followed by À La Carte lunch and dinner until midnight.

Bungalo34 introduces a selection of wood-fired Pizzettes Image Credit: Supplied

Kovalam restaurant in President Hotel Dubai is hosting a Winter Special Seafood Festival until December 20, 2023. The festival showcases the authentic flavours of South Indian and coastal cuisine, with a specially curated menu featuring over ten seafood dishes. The menu offers a variety of seafood dishes, including Seafood Bucket with Hops, Baby Kingfish, Tiger Prawns, Jumbo Pomfret, Black Pomfret, White Snappers, and Lobster. The restaurant is open from 10 am to 12 pm.

Yoko Sizzlers has introduced a limited-time Festive Turkey Menu that will be available until January 1, 2024. The menu features three turkey sizzlers infused with Yoko's signature sauces and served alongside boiled veggies and a choice of French fries or mashed potatoes. For those who want to indulge in this festive spread, placing your order a day in advance is recommended. The timings for lunch are from 12 to 4pm, and for dinner, they are from 7pm to 12am.