New Year 2024: Festive food deals, dinner offers, fireworks and more

If you're looking for ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in the UAE, there are many dining options available. You can choose from festive food deals, dinner offers, and more to find something that suits your preferences. Also, watch the spectacular fireworks displays that light up the night sky. Here are some of the top dining spots where you can enjoy food and watch fireworks to ring in the new year.

Khyber is hosting a New Year's Eve Gala Dinner on December 31, 2023, from 8pm to 12am. Guests can enjoy menu featuring dishes, including Tandoori Pomfret and Nalli Ka Salan. The dinner also includes sharing platters and desserts specially curated for this occasion. Live entertainment is also part of the evening, and guests can enjoy the fireworks display as they countdown to midnight.

On December 31, 2023, Dukes The Palm is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration at their infinity pool, which offers an exclusive view of the fireworks. The event will feature live music and a diverse range of international cuisines, including Japanese sushi, Beef Wellington, Bonfire Scottish Salmon, Asian delicacies, Seafood Market Live Grill, and perfectly roasted turkey. The event will take place from 8pm to 12am.

Maison De Curry, the restaurant located in Souk Al Bahar, is offering packages for experiencing the New Year's Eve celebration. The packages include culinary delights and unlimited house beverages. The restaurant also offers New Year's Eve packages with a five-course menu and unlimited house beverages. Guests can also enjoy the breathtaking Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve Fireworks from the restaurant.

Yoko Sizzlers, a popular restaurant in Dubai, is offering a special Festive Turkey Menu for a limited time. This menu will be available until January 1, 2024. Customers can enjoy the turkey sizzlers either at the restaurant or as take away. The menu features three dishes: Turkey Sizzlers, Turkey Exotica, and Yoko Special Turkey. These dishes are served with boiled vegetables and a choice of French fries or mashed potatoes. For the best experience, customers are advised to place their order a day in advance. The restaurant has two locations, one in Al-Karama and one in Al Nahda1 (Qusais).

Join the New Year's Eve celebration at Shishka at Souq Madinat Jumeirah. Enjoy the evening with in-house specialised food and beverages. The event occurs on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 9pm to 12am. Children under the age of six can attend for free.

Celebrate the holiday season at Bombay Borough with their set menus for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. On New Year's Eve, starting at 7pm, guests can choose from various menu packages and enjoy dishes such as Pulled Jackfruit Kofta and Tandoori European Seabass. On January 1, 2024, a set menu will be available, including starters like Tangra Crispy Chilly Lamb and mains like Chicken Tikka Butter Masala.

On December 31, from 8pm to 2.30am, Nobby x True Izakaya hosts a New Year's Eve Bash with Japanese cuisine and live music entertainment to welcome 2024.

Experience a Caribbean-inspired festive celebration this New Year's Eve at Ting Irie in Downtown Dubai! Enjoy a special set menu on December 31, which includes dishes like Arancini Balls, Brown Stew Chicken, and desserts. The event will take place from 8pm to 12am.

Jumeirah Golf Estates is organising two exciting New Year's Eve events this year. The first one is the New Year's Eve Gala, which will take place on the Palm Tree Court. The event will start at 7pm, followed by a lavish dinner on the lawn. The celebratory atmosphere will be enhanced by a DJ and ABBA tribute act, and the night will end with spectacular fireworks show at midnight.

Bussola will also host New Year's Eve Dinner. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu, including authentic antipasti, Italian starters, main courses, desserts, and beverages. At 10.30pm, guests can head to the Palm Tree Court to prepare for the countdown and the club's spectacular fireworks display.

Celebrate New Year with live music and a family-friendly buffet at Armani Mediterraneo. The international buffet offers a wide variety of dishes from the Mediterranean and beyond. The event features a live band to entertain you throughout the evening. Children between the ages of 6 and 11 receive a 50 per cent discount, and children under six dine for free. The dinner buffet will be available from 6pm to 10.30pm on New Year's Eve.

Armani/Kaf, the UAE's first kosher-certified restaurant, offers a unique culinary experience for this coming New Year's Eve. The restaurant's menu features dishes from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and signature Armani creations. The New Year's Eve gala buffet is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and indulge in flavours with Glatt Kosher and Pas Yisroel provenance. The event is scheduled to start at 6pm on New Year's Eve and requires prior booking. Children aged 6 to 11 can avail themselves of 50 per cent discount, while those under six can dine for free.