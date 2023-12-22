New restaurant openings and winter menus to try in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Looking for a place to indulge in some delicious bites while enjoying lively music by a DJ? Or perhaps you're in the mood to explore the flavours of Indian, Spanish, or Turkish cuisine? Look no further, as we have the most up-to-date menus and food offers from various Dubai and Abu Dhabi restaurants.

Shishka, the newly opened dining venue at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, offers exclusive Christmas and New Year's Eve set menus. The Festive Set Menu will be available until December 26, while the New Year's Eve Set Menu will be available on December 31, from 9pm to midnight. Guests will start with appetisers like Tabbouleh and Muhammara, followed by Champignon Soup. For the main course, choices include Uzbek Shishka Plov and Stuffed Turkey. The meal concludes with desserts, including the Golden Panna Cotta. Shishka is also offering a Turkey Takeaway until December 26. To order takeaway, place your order at least 24 hours in advance.

Shiksha's New Year's feast with a menu includes an Amuse Bouche of Stuffed Beef Wagyu Ball, followed by Gazpacho Avocado with Lobster and New Year Olivie salad. The main courses are grilled Wagyu Beef or marinated deluxe mixed seafood. and for dessert Golden Panna Cotta. Kids below six can dine for free. The restaurant is open from Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am, and Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 2am.

Crafty Fox is a newly opened restaurant at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, providing a dining experience, which includes Tapas cuisine. The restaurant is located at Abu Dhabi's Entertainment Island and features a 360 degree view of the golf course and mangroves. The menu offers a wide range of gourmet tapas and an in-house beverage menu. The quick bite menu includes cottage pie, fish and chips, raw section, buns and rolls, salads, flatbreads, and charcuterie corner, as well as the popular dishes from Crafty Fox Dubai, including Padron Shrimp, Tacos, and Wagyu Croissant. Guests can indulge in the restaurant's desserts, such as Bailey's Cheesecake, Eaton Mess, Churros, and more. It is open from 11am to 2am daily.

The quick bite menu includes cottage pie, fish and chips and more Image Credit: Supplied

Mama Zonia in Dubai Marina has reopened for the winter season with live performances and a new menu. The restaurant offers dishes that combine Nikkei, Asian, and Peruvian flavours. Guests can enjoy new additions such as sashimi, skewers of grilled meats, and seafood. On Thursday evenings, from 8 pm, the restaurant comes alive with live performances from singer Larudche and resident DJ Crisel. The restaurant offers online reservations for its a la carte lunch and dinner menu, featuring options such as Salmon Tartare Pani Puri, Confit Duck Cazuela, and Tiramisu. The restaurant operates from 12 to 11.30pm Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Fridays. On Saturdays, the restaurant opens at 6pm and closes at midnight, except for brunch hours, which are from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Derwandi, a renowned Lebanese restaurant, is set to open its first branch in Dubai in early January 2024. The new branch, located in Al Wasl, Jumeirah, will offer a range of traditional Lebanese dishes, including Zaatar from Jbeil, olive oil from Koura, and more.

On December 25, Sausage Saloon at Dubai Festival City Mall Food Court offers a one-day exclusive promotion for the festive season. You can try their signature 35 cm Monster Hotdog at a budget-friendly price. The outlet is open from 11am to 11pm.

Dhaba Lane's newest Al Nahda outlet is hosting an Indo-Italian Pizza Festival until January 15, 2024. Chef Harangad Singh has created a variety of pizza flavours for the festival, such as Napoli Butter Chicken Pizza and Pandara Road's Murgh Khatta Pyaaz. Furthermore, all pizzas are offered at a 50 per cent discount every Tuesday. The festival is open all day.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha's Deck Se7en reopens with a new Mediterranean menu, and weekly offers. It features starters like Caprese, mini cheese arancini, and vegan tzatziki. Guests can savour sharing platters featuring a cheese board filled with Italian cured meats and cheeses. Deck Se7en also offer main courses such as Catch the Bass, featuring baked sea bass with caponata, herbs, and green leaves, 'scents from the sea', a blend of Linguine pasta, mixed seafood, bottarga, datterino tomatoes, and basil, and saltimbocca, prepared with veal escalope, veal bacon, sage, and spinach. For desserts, including an indulgent tiramisu, a classic cheesecake, or a mouthwatering baked custard cream. They also have Mediterranean Theme Nights at 365, every Saturday, from 7 to 11.30pm.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha's Deck Se7en reopens with a new Mediterranean menu, and weekly offers Image Credit: Supplied

Local is a newly opened dining spot located within The First Collection Waterfront in Business Bay, offering international cuisine from 6.30am to 11.00pm. Local is introducing dining experiences to celebrate the festive season, including the Christmas Eve Mega Buffet, Christmas Day Brunch, and exclusive New Year's Eve Brunch. The Christmas Eve Mega Buffet will be held from 6:30 to 10:30pm and offer a variety of dishes, including carvery, seafood, grills, and desserts. The Christmas Day Brunch will take place from 1 to 5pm.

Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur at Dubai Hills Mall is a kitchen that offers Indian-inspired cuisine. This winter, they feature a special winter menu. The menu includes Sarso ka Saag, Gajar ka Halwa, Tawa Chicken and Moong Dal Halwa. The restaurant is open from 10am to 11pm every day.