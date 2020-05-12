Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: If you’ve been craving some of Publics’ famous dishes like their buffalo pizza or truffle pasta (my personal favourite), then you’ll be glad to hear that they are now delivering to your home through Chatfood.

Public is famous for serving food that feels home cooked but tastes incredible. You can also order their DIY kits, which come with ingredients and special instructions on how to cook everything. The DIY kits are designed to give you a great food experience that you can enjoy making at home and sharing with friends or fam.

Their best-selling Tiramisu, which really needs no introduction. It is rich, creamy and tastes like pure happiness. Make sure to pre-order your tray as they sell out almost every night.

The Public Tiramisu is also available for delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.