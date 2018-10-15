Dubai may as well be dubbed: “The city that never ceases to introduce new F&B destinations on a monthly (sometimes even weekly) basis.” There is always a new concept to try and new food to eat.

Here are four of the newest places to open in Dubai

Gaia: Greek-Mediterranean

Named after the Greek deity of earth, each aspect of the eatery is supposed to resonate with the sun, mountains and the sea. The restaurant serves Greek cuisine, with a humble, comfortable and unpretentious approach. An ice market makes up a focal part of the venue, with fresh fish and seafood that changes daily. They promise authentic Greek cuisine served in layers.

Location: DIFC Gate Village, Building 4

Cost: Various

Timings: Daily from 9am to 12am

Beau Rivage: A European-style cafe

The recently launched Grand Millennium Business Bay has officially opened its first new F&B space — the Beau Rivage Bar. The European-inspired cafe stretches along the Dubai Canal waterfront on Marasi Drive and offers a relaxed environment combined with a menu designed for sharing. From next week, the Beau Rivage Bar will play host to different theme nights all accompanied by live music. There’s ‘Paris Mon Amour’ taking place on Saturdays, where you can listen to live French music while tucking into traditional Bourguignon, and ‘She is the Boss’, an early ladies night starting right after work at 6pm on Tuesdays, where ladies can enjoy complimentary drinks and 50 per cent off their food bill. For everyone else, there’s a special promotion on pizzas or flat bread with house grape and hops, with classic 90s hits playing in the background.

Location: Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay

Cost: Various

Timings: Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 12am, Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 3am

Project Chaiwala: A permanent chai destination

After more than 20 pop up events and more than 20,000 cups of chai sold, Project Chaiwala recently opened its first permanent location in Al Serkal Avenue welcoming chai lovers to its comfy yet very cool spot. They have a full-fledged menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and of course karak chai all day long.

Location: Al Serkal Avenue

Cost: Various

Timings: Daily from 12pm - 10 pm

Le Frenchy: Casual French cuisine

Le Frenchy, a restaurant and bar offering up wholesome portions of affordable French home-cooking and a wide selection of grape and hops, is a pretty fun night out. It’s already bustling every night of the week with their daily offerings that include happy hour, ladies night, Urban Night and other daily events. If you’re there to eat, enjoy some tuna tartar, steak carpaccio, seabass and entrecote steak, all at reasonable prices.

Location: First Floor, Marina Byblos Hotel, Dubai Marina

Cost: Various

Timings: Daily from 5pm to 3am