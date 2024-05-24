Dubai: Dive into a weekend of flavourful adventures! Burgers, sushi extravaganzas, and more!

Calling all foodies! Dubai's diverse food scene offers an exciting adventure for your taste buds! This weekend, tantalise your palate with a variety of culinary experiences. From Japanese feasts to endless sushi and limited-edition burgers, Dubai has something for everyone. This is just a taste of what Dubai has to offer - so go forth and explore a world of gastronomic delights!

Eleven Green, the popular homegrown burger bistro, is going all out this International Burger Day (May 28) with an exclusive one-day-only treat: The brand new ‘El Reno Burger’ at their Jumeirah location. Eleven Green will give away 11 El Reno Burgers on the day, for the first 11 customers who wish their server ‘Happy International Burger Day!’ at the restaurant.



Eleven Green is going all out this International Burger Day (May 28) with an exclusive one-day-only treat: The brand new ‘El Reno Burger’. Image Credit: Supplied

Asian flavours

Spice up your day with Umami Fridays at Juyi Restaurant and Lounge. Indulge in an explosion of flavours with a special set menu. Available every Friday from 8.30 to 11.30pm. Juyi Restaurant and Lounge is in Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai.

Spice up your day with Umami Fridays at Juyi Restaurant and Lounge. Image Credit: Supplied

Sushi aficionados are invited to OAnjo, a Portuguese journey with a touch of Japanese flair. Indulge in an enticing All You Can Eat sushi offer available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 10pm. Dine, mingle and soak up a relaxed ambience where you can try out an unlimited menu of sushi with elevated flavours, while a DJ spins lively beats in the background. OAnjo is in Sheraton Hotel Mall of the Emirates.



Multiple options

The Ghafé Restaurant offers a variety of choices that groups and corporate teams can enjoy. Throughout the summer, families can sip and savour from the menu’s mix of authentic Levant cuisine, Mediterranean flavours, and American comfort food, hugely inspired by the cultural diversity of the UAE. The Ghafé Restaurant is in Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Dubai.

At Miya restaurant, residents can enjoy three brilliant on-going offers: Greek Odyssey Lunch - enjoy a selection of fresh and authentic Greek dishes. Sunset Sips - watch the sun go down with an amazing traditional Greek Meze platter. Miya and Oysters - Enjoy freshly sourced Dibba Bay oysters harvested just 90 minutes from the city. Miya is located on Bluewaters Island.

Bageri Form, the quintessential Scandi-inspired bakery nestled in the heart of Dubai Design District, launches its summer menu on June 13. Bageri Form's summer menu promises a delightful array of pastries, cakes and tartines that capture the essence of the season.



Bageri Form launches its summer menu on June 13. Image Credit: Supplied

Refreshing drinks

Step into a world of seasonal delights with Mango High Tea at The Tea Room. This summer tea set revolves around mangoes offering a tailored selection of mango-infused treats, promising a journey of flavours you won’t forget. Available daily from 12noon to 10pm. The Tea Room is in Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel.

Step into a world of seasonal delights with Mango High Tea at The Tea Room. Image Credit: Supplied

Summer has finally arrived, and it's time to relax and enjoy some refreshing drinks. Ella's Eatery and The Strand have both just launched a 'Beat the Heat' offer with discounts on selected drinks to make summer days even more delightful. Available every day of the week until the end of September. Ella’s Eatery and The Strand are located at the heart of the Palm Jumeirah.

Ella's Eatery and The Strand have both just launched a 'Beat the Heat' offer with discounts on selected drinks to make summer days even more delightful. Image Credit: Supplied