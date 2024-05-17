Feast on global cuisines, exclusive menus and giant foods across UAE

Attention all the foodies of UAE! Keep your calendars free the upcoming week, as restaurants and cafes across the UAE have deals you cannot resist. The hottest happenings include:

New openings

The Marriott Marquis Dubai is all set for the opening of the upscale gastro-pub, Copperhead. The menu offers a range of authentic global flavours. Located on the ground floor at Marriott Marquis, guests can visit Copperhead from 5pm to 1am on Monday to Thursday, and from 5pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday. Children below the age of 6 are not permitted inside.

Copperhead, The Marriott Marquis Dubai

Known as one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, Casa Amor is set to open its doors in Dubai this October, at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah. The restaurant’s ambience will echo the spirit of Tulum.

Exciting menus

On May 25 and 26, Obeli - the chic all-day dining hotspot in City Walk - is celebrating the first anniversary with an ‘honesty menu’. Diners are invited to pay what they truly believe their experience is worth.

First anniversary celebration with the 'honesty menu' at Obeli Image Credit: Supplied

Head over to The Croft for a traditional ‘Sunday Roast’ that feels just like home. Head over for a comforting dining experience that blends classic flavours with great deals, every Sunday from 12.30pm onwards. The Croft is in Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites.

‘Sunday Roast’ that feels just like home, at The Croft Image Credit: Supplied

Buffets and brunches

If your go to cuisine is Italian, head to Cucina, at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, for its exclusive weekend summer Breakfast Club. The all-you-can-eat breakfast experience is available every Saturday and Sunday, for only two hours from 8am to midday.

Contemporary Japanese restaurant, Sumosan Dubai, has unveiled its latest Saturday Brunch experience. It takes place every Saturday from 3 to 7pm. Sumosan is located at The Dubai Edition Hotel, Dubai Fountain St, Downtown Dubai.

Saturday Brunch experience at Japanese restaurant, Sumosan Image Credit: Supplied

Dig into famous grills and BBQ meats at The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, The First Collection – Business Bay, for their ‘Meat Me at Brunch!’ offer, hosted every Saturday from 7 to 10pm.

Famous grills and BBQ meats at The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery Image Credit: Supplied

Feast on the new Summer Brunch offer at Miss Lily’s. The Caribbean hotspot is ready to kick-start the summer season with this brunch from May 25, every Saturday from 2 to 6pm. Miss Lily’s is located at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, fifth floor, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Get ready to beat the summer heat at the most iconic all-day dining spots, Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette, for their Sunday Brunch! From live cooking stations to mouth-watering desserts, this is one you cannot miss. It is located on the second level at Dubai Mall.

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette, with their Sunday Brunch Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate World Baking Day at all outlets of Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery from May 17 to 30, from 7am onwards. Indulge in an array of freshly baked pastries, featuring the introduction of 15 new options.

Celebrate World Baking Day at Risen Cafe and Artisanal Bakery Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate International Burger Day!

Get ready for the deal of a lifetime! Mahi Cafe, located in Al Nahda 2, Dubai, introduces the ‘Bahubali Burger’ – a towering masterpiece weighing a whopping three kilograms! Designed to satisfy six to eight hungry customers, head over with your fellow burger enthusiasts any time of the day, until July 31.

The three kilograms ‘Bahubali Burger’ at Mahi Cafe Image Credit: Supplied

Ever tried Japanese burger? Popular Japanese restaurant, Ikigai, is set to celebrate International Burger Day with an unconventional treat from May 28 to 31. Indulge in specialty Japanese burger and enjoy a ‘Buy One Get One’ (BOGO) offer, from 6 to 9pm.

Celebrate International Burger Day at Ikigai Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy 20 per cent off on all burgers at Village Bistro from May 28 to 31. Experience the delight of mouth-watering burgers and receive a complimentary dessert, from 12 to 8pm. The Village Bistro is located at The First Collection Hotel at Jumeirah Village Circle.

Enjoy mouth-watering food with a view at Village Bistro Image Credit: Supplied

Menus from around the world

Be ready to be swept away by the Latin American culture. Visit Santè Ria, Floors 29 and 30 at The First Collection Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, and embark on this culinary journey, with the Taste of Brazil in the month of May.

Brazilian food at Sante Ria, The First Collection Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Fest your eyes and stomach at the 8th anniversary celebration of Ting Irie, the UAE’s Jamaican Restaurant and Lounge at Souk Al Manzil Downtown Dubai. Taking place on May 23, enjoy live food stations and a scrumptious buffet feast highlighting diverse Jamaican flavours from 8pm to 12am.

Enjoy the scrumptious buffet at Ting Irie Image Credit: Supplied

Another Italian eatery you have to visit is C2’s Primi in City Walk, Dubai. The restaurant launched its all-new business lunch menu, which is served on weekdays from 12 to 4pm.

Indulge in Italian cuisine at C2's Primi Image Credit: Supplied