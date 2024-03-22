Dubai and Abu Dhabi feast: Celebrate Easter brunches and savour Ramadan delights

Spring brings a bounty of flavours to Dubai and Abu Dhabi! Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of Holi. Or as Easter approaches, experience a delightful weekend with the city's brunches. But that's not all! As Ramadan graces the city, delve into delectable iftar and suhour menus across a variety of restaurants. This guide caters to every craving, from panoramic cityscapes to delightful beachside settings.

Festival of colours

Holi - The Festival of Colours is just around the corner! Dhaba Lane has you covered! They're offering complimentary Thandai shots for all its patrons. This milk-based drink is flavoured with rose petals, dry fruits, and species. Indulge in delicious food and Holi-themed Gujiya sweet treats to add a touch of sweetness to your celebrations. Available all day on March 24 and 25, at Dhaba Lane Karama, Garhoud, JLT and Al Nahda.

Dhaba Lane offers complimentary Thandai shots for all its patrons during Holi - The Festival of Colours. Image Credit: Supplied

Easter deals

Celebrate Easter at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, where an array of exciting dining options awaits to elevate your festivities. Make your way to Timo, an Italian restaurant, on March 31 for an exclusive Easter brunch experience. From 12.30 to 3.30pm, treat yourself to a sumptuous buffet featuring a delightful array of culinary delights, including carving stations, seafood displays, and chocolate eggs.



Celebrate Easter at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, where an array of exciting dining options awaits to elevate your festivities. Image Credit: Supplied

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, invites guests to a special Easter Brunch at The Bay on March 31. Serving a wide choice of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, the beachside brasserie is the ultimate destination for families with an array of fun-filled, magical experiences throughout the afternoon.



Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, invites guests to a special Easter Brunch at The Bay on March 31. Image Credit: Supplied

Join in on Easter festivities at Fairmont The Palm on March 31, for the ultimate family experience - from delightful culinary delights to fun-filled activities, the hotel is gearing up to make this Easter a truly egg-ceptional celebration. Indulge in a sumptuous Easter Roast at Seagrill Bistro from 12noon to 3.30pm.



Riva Beach Club is set to unveil their exquisite Easter Sunday Brunch experience. On March 31 from 1 to 4pm, guests are invited to indulge in an array of delectable dishes, exciting entertainment, and a vibrant seaside ambiance. Guests can revel in the Easter festivities with a specially curated menu. Riva Beach Club is in the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.



This Easter, Maison Mathis is set to redefine the brunch scene with an extraordinary celebration designed for families and friends. Indulge in a spectacular brunch event that promises an unforgettable blend of delicious dining, entertainment, and festive joy. Available on March 31, from 1 to 4pm. Maison Mathis is in voco Dubai The Palm, Dubai.



This Easter, Maison Mathis is set to redefine the brunch scene with an extraordinary celebration designed for families and friends. Image Credit: Supplied

As Easter approaches, Rohini by Little Miss India brings a unique twist to the celebration with a Thali-style lunch where guests can delight in an assortment of starters and flavourful main courses. Available on March 31, from 12 noon to 3.30pm. Rohini by Little Miss India is in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai.



Ramadan specials

Hyatt Regency Dubai announces its exclusive Ramadan offers with two exquisite dining experiences in Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant and Helios. Al Dawaar offers a truly unique setting for iftar. Guests can indulge in delights while enjoying panoramic 360-degree views of the city's skyline. Open from sunset to 8.30pm, with normal operation hours continuing from 9 to 11.30pm. In Helios, guests can experience suhour in an atmosphere of enchantment beneath the starlit sky. The menu features an array of authentic Greek-style dishes. Available from 9pm to 3am.



In Helios, guests can experience suhour in an atmosphere of enchantment beneath the starlit sky.

Raffles Garden offers an extensive suhour with an a la carte menu available daily from 9pm to midnight, which includes Middle Eastern specialities. Raffles Garden is in Raffles Dubai.



Bushra offers a specially curated iftar menu this Ramadan. Available daily from sunset to 8.30pm. Enjoy suhour with a variety of traditional Middle Eastern dishes. Choose from a specially-curated à la carte menu while enjoying the contemporary indoor-to-outdoor setting overlooking Dubai Marina. Suhour is available daily until 12 midnight. Bushra is at Grosvenor House Dubai, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates.



Bushra offers a specially curated iftar menu this Ramadan. Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is delighted to unveil a sumptuous Moroccan iftar feast at 365 Restaurant, featuring a specially curated buffet menu by guest Chef Maria Merouane. 365’s iftar buffet, served daily from sunset to 10pm throughout Ramadan.



This Ramadan, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is delighted to unveil a sumptuous Moroccan iftar feast at 365 Restaurant. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirati owned restaurant Moonslice, nestled within Dar Wasl Mall, is excited to share its exclusive Ramadan specials crafted and inspired by flavours of the Middle East. Throughout Ramadan, the Lajmajoon Pizza will join the menu.



Little Lahore, the renowned Pakistani restaurant in Dubai, is thrilled to announce the return of its extensive iftar and suhour buffets. Guests can savour the essence of Pakistani cuisine. The Ramadan iftar buffet will be available daily from sunset to 8.30pm. Guests can continue their Ramadan festivities with its suhour a la carte menu, served daily from 11pm to 2.30am. Little Lahore is in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai.

Little Lahore is thrilled to announce the return of its extensive iftar and suhour buffets. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

Experience the vibrant flavours of Ramadan at Society, where a limited-edition dessert menu awaits. Elevate your Ramadan celebrations with their desserts. Available daily throughout Ramadan. Society is in Jumeirah 1, Dubai, and in Mamsha Al Saadiyat - Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.



Experience the vibrant flavours of Ramadan at Society, where a limited-edition dessert menu awaits. Image Credit: Supplied

Barbossa offers a special iftar menu combining Mexican and Latin American flavours. Available from sunset to 9pm. Opening hours vary, but is usually from 12noon to 2am depending on the day. Barbossa is in Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi.



Barbossa offers a special iftar menu combining Mexican and Latin American flavours. Image Credit: Supplied