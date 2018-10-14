Three-Michelin starred chef Yannick Alleno will return to Dubai to host his Legend Dinners at his restaurant at One&Only The Palm on October 22 and 23. The four-course menu, to be served on both nights at Stay by Yannick Alleno, is priced at Dh680 per person and Dh1,180 (with beverages), while the six-course menu is priced Dh880 and Dh1,580 (with beverages).

Rated among the top chefs in the world by his peers, Alleno was No 2 on Le Chef’s 2017 poll of chefs at the helm of two- and three-star restaurants, only behind Michel Troisgros and ahead of heavyweights such as Pierre Gagnaire and Alain Ducasse. He’s run the kitchens at Hotel Le Meurice, one of Paris’s grandest palaces, before launching a consultancy in 2008, and launching restaurants in Courcheval, St Tropez, Marrakech, Beijing, Taipei and Dubai. He took over the legendary Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris in 2014, taking it to three Michelin stars the following year, a feat he repeated at Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc Courchevel last year.

Reservations for the Legend Dinner can be made directly with the restaurant.