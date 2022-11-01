Celebrate World Vegan Day with these 7 recipes with no meat or dairy
From vegan sharwarma and Pad Thai to guacamole and brownies...

World Vegan Day
World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1 across the world Image Credit: Pexels

This World Vegan Day, which is marked every year on November 1, Gulf News Food brings you recipes with no meat or dairy that do not compromise on flavour.

The event was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom (UK), to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation and the coining of the terms "vegan" and "veganism".

As per vegan.org, "While vegetarians choose not to eat animals, vegans also avoid eating dairy, eggs, and honey as well as not wearing fur, leather, wool, down, or using cosmetics or chemical products tested on animals."

If you are looking to try out a vegan diet or avoiding meat and milk-based products in your food, here’s a list of vegan recipes published previously:

Guacamole Picante or spicy guacamole

Guacamole Picante
Guacamole Picante Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Lebanese falafel with chickpeas

falafel
Falafel Image Credit: Anton Illep/Unsplash.com

Vegan Pad Thai noodles

raw-vegan-pad-thai-noodles
Raw Vegan Pad Thai Noodles Image Credit: Supplied/Dimple Khitri

Tofu shawarma

Tofu shawarma
Tofu shawarma Image Credit: Supplied

Clay Pot Truffle Rice

Vegan truffle rice clay pot
Chef Akira Back's vegan truffle rice clay pot Image Credit: Supplied

Raw vegan chocolate brownies

raw-vegan-chocolate-brownies
Chocolate Brownies - Raw, vegan, gluten dairy sugar soy and artificial colour free Image Credit: Supplied/Dimple Khitri

Frozen pumpkin dessert

Pumpkin Frozen Dessert
Pumpkin Frozen Dessert. Image used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Roman Odintsov/Pexels.com

Share your favourite vegan recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com

