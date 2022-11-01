Celebrate World Vegan Day with these 7 recipes with no meat or dairy

This World Vegan Day, which is marked every year on November 1, Gulf News Food brings you recipes with no meat or dairy that do not compromise on flavour.
The event was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom (UK), to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation and the coining of the terms "vegan" and "veganism".
As per vegan.org, "While vegetarians choose not to eat animals, vegans also avoid eating dairy, eggs, and honey as well as not wearing fur, leather, wool, down, or using cosmetics or chemical products tested on animals."
If you are looking to try out a vegan diet or avoiding meat and milk-based products in your food, here’s a list of vegan recipes published previously:
