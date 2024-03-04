Calling all foodies! Unwrap Dubai's delicious deals and restaurant openings

Dubai's food scene is a flavour explosion waiting to happen! We're talking global eats, sizzling deals, and restaurant openings. Craving traditional Arabic fare or international delights? We've got you covered. This list is your culinary compass to the latest menu updates, special Ramadan feasts, ladies' nights, and more! Get ready to tantalise your taste buds – Dubai's culinary adventure awaits!

Womens’ Day offers

Dhaba Lane , a Punjabi restaurant located in Dubai, is celebrating International Women's Day by offering Gulab Tres Leches dessert for only Dh8. The dessert will be available all day long on March 8. The restaurant has multiple outlets, including Dhaba Lane Karama, Garhoud, JLT, and Al Nahda.

Gulaab tres leches Image Credit: Supplied

Planet Terra, a vegan eatery, is offering all women a 10 per cent discount on their total bill on International Women's Day. Both branches of Planet Terra, located in The Greens and Ibis World Trade Centre, will provide this discount to women all day on March 8. The restaurant is open every day from 7.30am to 10.30pm for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

Planet Terra Image Credit: Supplied

Lola Taberna Española, an authentic Spanish restaurant located at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, is organising a special brunch experience for women on Friday, March 8, to celebrate International Women's Day. The award-winning Lola Taberna will host a Femme Fiesta where women can enjoy live flamenco shows and a selection of traditional Spanish dishes. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 8, from 7 to 10pm.

Ramadan offers

As Ramadan approaches, Amelia restaurant and lounge unveiled an exclusive Iftar set menu. Available for diners from sunset to 9pm throughout Ramadan. The restaurant is located in Downtown Dubai at Address Sky View.

Miso cod Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate Ramadan with the 'Under the Stars' Iftar experience presented by Zenon, Dubai's AI-driven restaurant. Iftar is available daily throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9pm. The restaurant is located at the Ground Level of the Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel.

Zenon Image Credit: Supplied

The Blue Box Café in Dubai is launching a special Ramadan menu. The menu will be available from 6 to 8pm throughout Ramadan.

Blue Box Cafe Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Ting Irie, a Jamaican restaurant and lounge located at Souk Al Manzil Downtown Dubai, is launching an exclusive four-course Ramadan set menu that blends Jamaican flavours with a traditional flair. The limited-time menu will be available from 1 to 7pm throughout Ramadan. Dine-in and delivery options are available.

Dat Lamb Tho Image Credit: Supplied

New menus and restaurants

Terra Eatery announced its new spring menu, offering new dining options in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Terra has been selected to be featured in the Michelin Guide 2024. Terra Dubai is located on Umm Al Sheif Road, Al Thanya, Dubai, and is open daily from 8 to 12am, while Terra Abu Dhabi is situated in Al Qana South, Rabdan, and is open from noon to midnight from Monday to Friday, and from 8 to 12am on Saturday and Sunday.

Bellini Café is a new Italian restaurant that has opened in Mr. C Residences Jumeirah, Dubai. This café offers its guests a chance to taste authentic European flavours. The café is located in Jumeirah 2, along the Water Canal.

Bellini Cafe Image Credit: Supplied

Bisou is an upcoming French Middle Eastern fine dining restaurant opening on Friday, March 8. The restaurant will be led by Chef Vladimir Chistyakov and Chef Alexander Loshinin, and their menu will fuse French gastronomy with Arabic traditions. The restaurant will operate seven days a week, from Monday to Sunday, from 12pm to 12am.