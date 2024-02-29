Passport in the pantry: 11 easy global recipes in 30 minutes

Calling all food enthusiasts! Are you craving a taste of adventure without leaving your kitchen? This recipe collection is your passport to a global culinary journey. From classic British fish and chips to vibrant Thai Tom Yum Gung, you'll find quick and easy weekday meals like creamy Sri Lankan pumpkin curry and spicy Korean Kimchi Jjigae. And for bread lovers, learn how to bake melt-in-your-mouth Filipino pandesal. So, grab your apron and get ready to try these recipes.

Fish and chips

Learn how to make the perfect British fish and chips with a side of mushy peas and tartare sauce. Forget heading to the pub for this classic dish - now you can make it in the comfort of your kitchen! Follow these simple steps for a quick and delicious bite.

Make the classic fish and chips dish at home.

Italian Pasta Calamarata

A quick dinner idea: Why not try making seafood calamari pasta? This classic Italian recipe can be ready in just 20 minutes, making it a perfect option for a busy weeknight. Give it a try and enjoy the taste of the Mediterranean!

Pasta Calamarata Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal / Gulf News

Sri Lankan pumpkin curry

For a quick and delicious meal that's both vegan and gluten-free, try making a Sri Lankan pumpkin curry with creamy coconut milk. This dish can be prepared in just 30 minutes and pairs perfectly with a side of rice, making it a satisfying option for lunch or dinner.

Srilankan Pumpkin Curry Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Spanish paella

Seafood paella is a classic Spanish dish that is tasty and easy to prepare. It is perfect for a weekday lunch or dinner and can be ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe is ideal if you love shrimp, mussels, squid, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. This video guide lets you learn how to make Spanish seafood paella.

Seafood Paella Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal / Gulf News

Japanese salmon nigiri

Indulge in an easy-to-make Japanese miso-glazed salmon nigiri with sushi rice. This recipe is a perfect blend of sweet and savoury flavours. The salmon is glazed with a traditional Japanese miso sauce, which adds a unique and irresistible flavour to the dish.

Salmon Nigiri with miso sauce Image Credit: Supplied

Filipino pandesal

Pandesal is a type of Filipino bread roll made with milk and commonly paired with salted red egg butter. It originated from a recipe dating back to the 16th century, which was a Filipino adaptation of the French baguette. The bread is known for its soft and fluffy texture, making it an ideal choice for breakfast or as a snack throughout the day. Here's the recipe.

Pandesal Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Korean Kimchi

This delightful Korean dish is called Kimchi Jjigae, and it's a spicy stew that's perfect for a hearty meal. It's made with fermented kimchi, soft tofu, and tender beef, all simmered together in a savoury broth. The flavours and textures are perfectly balanced, creating a comforting dish. Even better, preparing it only takes 20 minutes, making it an excellent option for a quick weeknight dinner.

Kimchi stew Image Credit: Shutterstock

Mexican Carne Asada

Watch how to make authentic Mexican Carne Asada or beef brisket tacos. A pulled beef taco with melted cheese and mixed peppers served with tomato salsa, black beans and sour cream. Here's the recipe.

Mexican Carne Asada or beef brisket tacos Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Indian spicy butter chicken

Khyber's spicy butter chicken recipe is not your typical butter chicken. It is a spicy variant that can be easily prepared in just 30 minutes. The recipe involves grilling the chicken with aromatic spices and covering it with a creamy tomato sauce. Here's the video guide.

Khyber butter chicken Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Liberian chicken gravy

Liberian chicken gravy is a traditional stew perfect for cold nights. It is made with a blend of bell peppers, habanero peppers, and black pepper, which gives it a spicy and hot flavour that is hard to resist. it is usually paired with steamed rice or boiled plantain. Here's a video guide.

Liberian Chicken Gravy Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Tomyum Gung

Tomyum Gung is one of the most famous Thai soups, a blend of spicy, sour, and aromatic flavours that are made with prawns. This soup is enhanced with lime, lemongrass, and chilli, complementing the prawn's flavour. Have you ever tried Tomyum Gung before? Try this recipe.

Tomyum gung (spicy prawn soup with lime, lemongrass and chilli) Image Credit: Shutterstock