Unforgettable Ramadan feasts in Dubai: Iftars, suhours and new restaurant openings

Embark on a culinary journey this Ramadan in Dubai! Discover a diverse array of dining options in this vibrant city. Indulge in lavish iftar buffets featuring traditional Middle Eastern fare and international flavours or savour the comfortable ambiance of a cozy suhour experience. Explore newly opened restaurants offering unique and exciting dishes. Dubai's culinary scene promises to delight your tastebuds and create unforgettable Ramadan memories.

Ramadan offers

Moka Café at Villa Rotana is offering an extensive buffet for iftar. Additionally, they're also offering a private barbeque iftar, for groups, at the rooftop overlooking Burj Khalifa. The private barbecue iftar includes a live BBQ station, a wide selection of salads and desserts, and Ramadan beverages.

Conrad Dubai is offering guests the chance to experience iftar and suhoor at Al-Wāha this Ramadan. The restaurant features a diverse menu of the finest cuisine from the Middle East, India and North Africa. Al-Wāha is open for iftar from sunset until 9pm and suhour from 9pm to 1am.

People can opt for a lavish family-style iftar at Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, for an affordable price. Guests can also celebrate suhour at Beau Rivage Bistro, available from 8pm to 2am. The iftar is available from sunset to 8pm.

iftar at Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay Image Credit: Supplied

The Hyde Hotel Dubai, located in Business Bay, offers daily dining deals that include a range of traditional and Levantine dishes for this Ramadan. At Cleo, the hotel's restaurant, you can enjoy iftar and suhour buffet feasts. The iftar buffet is available from 6 to 8.30pm, while the suhoor buffet is available from 9pm until 1am.

Restaurant openings

Jara by Martín Berasategui is the first Basque dining concept that has opened in Dubai, located on the 18th floor of The Lana, Dorchester Collection Dubai. The concept has been developed by the renowned chef, Martín Berasategui, who has been awarded 12 Michelin stars and Jara is his first venture in the Middle East. The restaurant is open from 6pm to 12am.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Korma Sutra is a newly opened multi-cuisine restaurant . If you're looking for a deal, Korma Sutra has an ongoing promotion where you can roll the dice; if you roll a six, you'll get a complimentary meal, regardless of your total bill amount. The restaurant is located in Al Barsha 2 and is open from 12pm to 12am.

Mahi Cafe, the latest venture by the award-winning restaurant Dhaba Lane, has opened its doors at a prime location in Al Nahda 2, Dubai. The cafe is open all day.

Culinary collaboration

A new culinary collaboration between LIT Pizzeria and Wakame was launched in Dubai. The restaurants have teamed up to create a fusion menu, which will only be available for one week at LIT Pizzeria's location in Quranic Park, Al Khawaneej. The menu features dishes created by Head Chef Sultan Kayed, Chef Randy from LIT Pizzeria, and Chef Yu from Wakame. The pop-up event will run until March 3, with opening hours from 12pm to 3am.

LIT Pizzeria Image Credit: Supplied

Cultural experience

Ammos, in Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, is offering guests an opportunity to experience Greek culture through their Greek Night every Thursday and Thalassa Brunch every Friday. It runs from 8 to 11pm.