Barbie-themed desserts, new brunches to try, ladies’ nights and more across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Whether you want to try out Barbie-themed desserts or enjoy discounts on food and brunch offers, we have all the latest food deals from across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Barbie fever

Japanese restaurant, Kata, has Barbie-themed limited edition additions to their menu. They have a sushi roll, called the pink roll, which features salmon, prawn tempura, avocado, and a secret ingredient only known to Kata’s chef. A pink drink called ‘Barbie Fizz’ was also introduced.

Café Java unveiled limited edition desserts offering for those who love all things pink. The café at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha invites all Barbie enthusiasts to try out the pink blonde brownies, pink and red velvet cake, pinky rose cheesecake from August 14 to 20.

Try out the pink dishes at Café Java. Image Credit: Supplied

Ladies’ nights on Tuesdays

Reif Kushiyaki has ladies’ night on Tuesday from 5 to 11pm. Women visiting the Dubai Hills branch can choose a sushi platter and three drinks. Expect dishes such as shrimp kushi katsu, baby squid kushi katsu, Angus beef kushiyaki and more.

Chinese restaurant and lounge, Shi, at Bluewaters, has offers on Tuesdays from 7 to 11pm for women and men. Packages include three course meals and three drinks.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah is offering women unlimited selected drinks for a discounted price as well as 50 per cent discount on the food menu on Tuesday, from 8 to 11pm.

At Claw Bbq, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, ladies get unlimited selected drinks and two dishes from the select menu on Tuesdays, from 7pm to 1am.

Atelier M in Dubai Marina hosts ladies’ nights on Tuesday and Saturday from 6 to 10pm. Women can enjoy a three course set menu and three drinks. If guests book in advance, they get two additional drinks.

Ladies’ nights on Wednesdays

Calling it ‘Fiesta de Salsa’, Trader Vic’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, hosts ladies’ night on Wednesdays from 7 to 11:30pm. Women can enjoy two beverages and one starter. There is also a package for men, where they can enjoy two starters and three drinks.

Mcgettigan’s Factory at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has ladies’ night from 8pm till midnight on Wednesdays. Women are treated to three selected beverages and one selected starter.

Ladies’ nights on Thursdays

Barfly By Buddha Bar Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah hosts ladies’ night on Thursday with discounts on three drinks for women and a 30 per cent discount on the a la carte menu.

Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel has ladies’ night on Thursday from 7pm to 12am. Women get a discount on a bundle of five drinks and a 30 per cent discount on food.

Afternoon tea and lunch offers

Try out the afternoon tea at The Lounge, Caesars Palace. Held from 2 to 5pm daily, guests get an option to choose packages with drinks or just bites and tea.

Try out the afternoon tea offering at Caesars Palace. Image Credit: Supplied

Guests can enjoy a traditional British roast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, featuring dishes such as prime rib dry aged for 35 days as well as roast potatoes with duck fat including all the trimmings, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy. The experience takes place on Sundays from 12:30 to 3pm.

Brunch

53 Dubai, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, announced its ‘Saturday Carnaval Brunch’. From 2 pm to 5 pm, guests can enjoy food and drinks with flavours of South America, as well as live music.

Michelin star recipient, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, has announced the ‘Hakka Night Brunch’, which begins every Friday at 8pm. Guests can enjoy unlimited bites and drinks. Diners can expect dishes such as XO edamame, Peking duck, Szechuan-style wontons, dim sum such as mango chicken puff, and more.

Try out the ‘Hakka Night Brunch’ at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi.

Fairmont The Palm has a night brunch offer every Friday and Saturday. Guests can enjoy food, drinks and live entertainment from 6 to 11pm. They also have a themed Brazilian night at the Frevo restaurant with meat cooked in churrasco style, featuring 18 cuts of meat and more, from Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 11pm. If you enjoy steak, head to Seagrill Bistro at the venue. They have a new steak menu, available daily from 12:30 to 10:30pm.

More food deals and restaurants to try

Sushiart launched their ‘Summer Surprises’ menu, which is available till the end of August. Guests can expect dishes such as the salmon bento box, mixed bento box, fruit salad in sushi form and more.

Sausage Saloon, a South African hotdog brand, announced the opening of its first location in the UAE. Located at the Dubai Festival City mall food court, visitors can try out a selection of eight different types of sausages, from beef to cheesy chicken and more.

Luigia, an Italian restaurant located at The Rixos Premium (Jumeirah Beach Residence) JBR, welcomes guests to enjoy a pizza of their choice paired with three drinks every Wednesday from 5:30 to 11pm.

Try out the pizza offer at Luigia. Image Credit: Supplied

F.R.N.D.S Grand Café is inviting guests to try out their food offers every Saturday. Guests can enjoy blue fin tuna cutting shows, plates of oysters, sushi, and more.

One Life Kitchen and Café at Dubai Design District announced their happy hour offer. Guests can enjoy drinks at a discount on weekdays from 5 to 8pm and throughout the entire day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Riva Beach Club at the Palm Jumeirah has offers for visitors. They have a ‘Bbq feast Friday’ themed meal on Fridays, between 5 to 9pm, where guests can enjoy freshly prepared barbecue at live cooking stations. They also have happy hour from 3 to 9pm daily and all day on Fridays. On Sundays, guests can enjoy the ‘Shoreline Escape Sunday Lunch’ with complimentary venue access and a three course meal per person, and live music, between 1 to 4pm. On Wednesdays, the venue hosts ladies’ day, between 10am to 5pm, with women guests getting pool access and a starter of their choice at a discounted rate. On Wednesday, men can also enjoy an offer with ‘Gents’ Night’. Men are treated to two complimentary drinks when ordering a main course. Tuesday is steak night from 6 to 11pm. Guests get to enjoy a steak and a beverage. The venue also hosts ‘Whoa Tuesday’, which offers three hours of unlimited beverages between 7 to 10pm.

Agora, cocktail bar and social club, opened at Dubai Edition. Guests can visit the bar from 6pm daily and enjoy curated beverages and weekly events.