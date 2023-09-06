9 desserts you can make in 30 minutes or less

Indulging in delicious desserts only sometimes requires hours of labouring in the kitchen. In fact, you can satisfy your sweet tooth in 30 minutes or less with these delectable creations. Whether you're craving something rich and chocolatey, fruity and refreshing, or a classic treat with a quick twist, we've got you covered. Join us on a mouthwatering journey as we explore nine delightful desserts that are easy to make and ready to enjoy in no time. So, get your apron on and prepare to whip up some sweet magic in under 30 minutes!

Get the recipe for San Sebastian's famous Burnt Basque Cheesecake in just under 20 minutes. This unique dessert has a perfect balance of burnt and sweet flavours that you won't want to miss. Here's the recipe.

Burnt Basque or San Sebastian Cheesecake Image Credit: Supplied

Burfi samosa

For those with a sweet tooth, a delicious option to try out is the burfi samosa. This delightful dessert is a unique take on the traditional savoury sambusek. The filling is made from a milk-based mixture that is both rich and creamy. It's the perfect choice for anyone looking for a sweet and satisfying treat. Give it a try and savour the delectable flavours of this sweet samosa.

Burfee samosa Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Serradura

Try making Serradura, a Portuguese dish that involves layering cookies with cream. It's perfect for when you're short on ingredients, have unexpected guests, or just want a sweet treat. Despite only requiring four basic ingredients, this dessert is both elegant and delicious. Try this quick recipe.

Serradura or sawdust pudding recipe Image Credit: Supplied

Jalebi with Rabri

In under 30 minutes, learn how to make Jalebi with Rabri, a popular Indian dessert made from crispy fried dough drenched in sweet sugar syrup and served with thickened sweetened milk. Here's the recipe.

Jalebi with Rabri Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Mango sticky rice

Discover the exquisite recipe for Thailand's world-renowned Mango Sticky Rice dessert, a delicious treat that involves cooking sticky rice in sweet, aromatic coconut milk and serving it alongside juicy, freshly cut mango. This delightful dessert is a perfect combination of flavours and textures, with the soft and sticky rice complementing the delicate sweetness of the coconut milk and the juicy, tropical taste of the mango. Follow the easy-to-follow recipe instructions and learn how to create this irresistible dessert that will impress your friends and family.

Mango sticky rice Image Credit: Supplied/Café Isan

Sticky Date Pudding Cheesecake

Here's a recipe for a delicious Sticky Date Pudding Cheesecake. It is made up of layers of date sponge, rich and creamy cheesecake mousse, decadent sauce, and crispy baklava sheets. The combination of flavours and textures is sure to impress anyone who tries it. This recipe lets you easily whip up a masterpiece in your kitchen.

Sticky date pudding cheesecake Image Credit: Supplied

Cassata

Are you craving something sweet, creamy, and colourful? Why not try making Cassata, a delicious dessert that originated from the region of Sicily in Italy? This dessert includes layers of cake, ice cream, candied fruit, and nuts. Here's a quick and easy recipe for you to make at home!

Cassata Image Credit: Shutterstock

Raspberry and nougat ice cream pudding

Is there anyone out there who can resist the heavenly taste of nougat? When you combine it with ice cream and pudding, it's a dessert that takes indulgence to a whole new level. Get ready to be swept away by this creamy decadence that's simply irresistible. Here's the recipe.

Raspberry and nougat ice cream pudding Image Credit: Camera Press

Honey mousse with raspberry and mango sauce

Ready for some fruity dessert? Try this chilled mousse with honey! You can create a creamy and refreshing treat that pairs perfectly with your favourite fruity sauce with just a few simple steps. Whether you're entertaining guests or treating yourself to a little indulgence, this dessert is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. So why wait? Whip it up today and enjoy the deliciousness!

Honey mousse with raspberry and mango sauce Image Credit: Shutterstock