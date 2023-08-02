20 restaurants to try for brunch, food deals, new menus and more

Make it a point to use this summer to dine out at new places across the UAE and enjoy endless food deals. From Indian and Spanish to French and Italian, Gulf News has a round-up with restaurants for everyone.

Italian flavours

Piazza, specialising in Pinsas (hand-pressed pizza dough with toppings), is also celebrating Friendship Day with deals. When diners come with a friend, and order one of their pinsa, they get another for free. The offer is available till August 6.

Prato at the Trump International Golf Club, introduced a summer menu featuring Italian dishes. Guests can expect dishes such as panzanella salad with creamy burrata cheese, capsicum, tomatoes, and a zucchini sauce atop sourdough croutons, various pastas and pizza options, tiramisu, and more. The menu is available daily, from 6:30am to 11:30pm.

Try out these new menus, deals and more across the UAE. (Pictured: Prato) Image Credit: Supplied

Chef Andrea Zurru from Lucia’s has introduced a new menu. Guests can enjoy dishes such as the carpaccio di branzino with seabass carpaccio, combined with pickled onion, blood orange, pine nuts, sundried tomatoes, and capers, arancini ai funghi e tartufo, with mixed wild mushrooms, truffle paste, buffalo mozzarella, and parmesan sauce, panna cotta and more.

Throughout the month of August, guests can enjoy Pizza Nights at Café Gray from Monday to Friday. Diners can savour any two pizzas from the menu for a discounted price. Pizza lovers can explore classics like margherita, pepperoni, and Hawaiian chicken. For those seeking more options, there is the bresaola pizza, royal lobster, and more. The deal is available from 6pm onwards.

Friendship Day deals

Looking for a Michelin way to celebrate Friendship Day? Michelin Select Carnival by Tresind has offers for you. A table of four friends will get a signature dessert for free at the end of their meal. The offer is available till August 6, throughout the day.

Michelin Guide-recognised Punjab Grill is offering a Friendship Day deal on their weekend brunch. When four diners opt for the brunch, the fifth diner gets to enjoy it for free. Highlights from the menu include avocado papdi chaat, anaari dahi bhalla, chicken tikka chaat, pani puri, and corn pakodas in the chaat section. from grills and mains, guests can enjoy ajwaini fish tikka, green masala shrimp, achari paneer, and more. Desserts include mango cheesecake amongst other options. The brunch is available on Fridays from 6:30pm onwards and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4pm at both their Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets.

Try out the Friendship Day deal at Punjab Grill.

Punjab Grill is also celebrating its second birthday with an offer for guests. If your birthday falls in August, you can select any one of their set menus completely on the house. The offer is available at both their Abu Dhabi and Dubai outlets.

Brunches

Lola Taberna Española, Spanish restaurant, introduced a series of Barbie inspired Saturday brunches. The first one taking place on Saturday, August 5, will feature a live flamenco show for a Spanish experience along with a resident DJ, a pink cocktail station, and a doll inspired photo booth. Guests can expect tapas and paellas followed by pink desserts and more. Best dressed guests will also get a chance to win valuable prizes.

Demon Duck at Caesars Palace Dubai launched a ‘Demon Summer Brunch’ where guests can enjoy a take on Chinese and Asian classics. Guests can enjoy the chop chop suey, a dish mixed at the table, consisting of fresh vegetables and calamansi drizzled with sesame dressing, Minced Beef Gyoza, and more. The brunch takes place every Saturday from 1 to 4pm.

Restaurants and new menus to try

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is inviting guests to dine at their food venues at the property. The Latin-Caribbean inspired restaurant Vida Churascaria and Bar, led by Head Chef Eliana Osorio Cortes, has dishes such as striploin steak, sea bass with aji amarillo rice, eggplant milanesa, and more. The newly appointed Sous Chef, Angela Aguilera Diaz heads the Italian-inspired Piaceri da Gustare. The new menu Italian dishes such as costolette di agnello, spignola, scaloppini, and pizzas, Piaceri da Gustare and more. Led by Head Chef Elias Mansour and influenced by the flavours of the Levant region, Al Maeda invites its guests to enjoy their fattoush, beef shashlik, chargrilled lamb kibbeh, shish barak, and more.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, located at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, introduced a new menu. The new dishes combine ingredients from Europe as well as the Middle East region. Guests can expect dishes such as Scottish salmon gravlax with celery root remoulade, pan fry Omani prawns with satay sauce, braised lamb shoulder with green lentil hummus flavoured with curry paste, and more.

Try out the new food offerings at Fouquet's Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Fouquet's Dubai, located in Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, launched a new business lunch menu. Guests can choose from a starter and main course or a main course and dessert. There is also an option to choose a three-course menu, with a starter, main, and dessert. Guests can expect dishes such as Bluefin tuna tataki with mango salad, minced beef, and mashed potatoes gratin parmentier style, classic tiramisu, and more.

Turkish restaurant Hayal at The St Regis Downtown Dubai introduced a new à la carte menu, featuring a range of innovative dishes from across Turkey. guests can expect dishes such as salt baked whole sea bass, short ribs bone-in, poached Atlantic lobster, and more.

New deals and food offers

Aspen Café, the lobby lounge, at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, introduced a selection of cool summer drinks. Opened 24 hours a day, guests can enjoy drinks such as honey-vanilla cold brew latte and almond ameretti cold brew latte, pink tropics iced tea, earl grey lavender iced tea, peach apricot iced tea, and more.

Every Thursday, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown’s Open Sesame Restaurant is offering a ‘Surf and Turf Night’. Guests can enjoy meat and seafood skewers. There is a buy-one-get-one offer on the packages.

Krema, a cloud specialty desserts brand, introduced ‘melts’, a limited edition bite-sized ice cream for the summer. The ice cream was introduced in collaboration with Two at Symphony, Krema’s sister concept. It comes in three distinct flavours of frozen cheesecake bites with mango, raspberry, and milk chocolate. The ice cream can be ordered on various delivery apps or picked up at Two at Symphony in Dubai Mall.

Barfly by Buddha Bar at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah unveiled its private dining and bar, for those looking for spaces for special events, gatherings, and occasions. With a capacity to accommodate up to 50 guests, the private dining room can be tailored as per the guest’s vision. Various menu packages are available and the private dining room comes with its personal bar, offering a range of beverage options.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe Introduced a burger line up at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Dubai Design District locations. Guests can enjoy the double cheeseburger with two beef patties, topped with melted cheddar cheese, pickles, and a secret house burger sauce, Schrute Farm Burger inspired by sitcom "The Office," this burger pays homage to Dwight Schrute's eccentric taste, it features a beetroot patty topped with a combination of cheddar cheese, sliced avocados, grilled onions, crisp lettuce, vegan aioli, mayo, and homemade ketchup and more.

Dhaba Lane, a Punjabi restaurant in Dubai, has opened its fourth and biggest outlet in Al Nahda. To celebrate the opening, they are offering a 22-Karat Gold stick kulfi at a discounted price. The offer is available till August 14.