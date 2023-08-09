16 new food deals, dishes, menus, afternoon tea offers and more in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

If you are looking for new restaurants to try for a weekday lunch or afternoon teas to enjoy across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, and more, Gulf News has the round-up for you.

New food deals

Art of Dum, a cloud kitchen brand, introduced new value meal boxes for lunch. They have six different types of boxes with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. One of the options is the ‘Butter Chicken Combo’ with jeera rice, dal tadka, butter chicken, gulab jamun, raita, mint chutney, onions, green chili, and lime. These value meal boxes are available for delivery between 11:30 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

Sucre in DIFC introduced a Sunday lunch menu, highlighting Mediterranean and Latin American flavours. Every Sunday from 12 to 5 pm, guests can enjoy their three-course experience with one starter, main course, side, and dessert. Guests can expect dishes such as quinoa salad, tuna tartare, gnocchi sorrentina with cherry tomato sauce, burrata, and basil, Australian angus ribeye with chimichurri, dulce de leche fondant, Basque cheesecake, and more.

Claw Bbq at Ras Al Khaimah’s Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is celebrating its second anniversary with a stay and dine package. The offer includes a one night stay in a Standard Sea or Island View room inclusive of breakfast for two, a CLAW BBQ dining experience for two people, and guests get a 20 per cent discount on a la carte food and beverages. Guests dining at Claw Bbq can expect to enjoy steaks, ribs, sides and more

Claw Bbq at Ras Al Khaimah’s Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is celebrating its second anniversary with a stay and dine package. Image Credit: Supplied

Hammer Burgers is inviting guests to experience their all-you-can-eat promotion, every Wednesday, at their Jumeirah 3 and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) branches. They have options such as the ‘OG Burger’ with a beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and the signature Hammer sauce, in a toasted bun, and the ‘Original Chick Burger’ with crispy chicken, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a zesty sauce, and more. The offer is available on Wednesdays, from 8pm to 12am.

Restaurants at the Armani Hotel Dubai have introduced a four-course summer menu series. Diners heading to Amal Restaurant or Armani Ristorante can try out these set menus. Guests can expect Indian flavours at Amal and enjoy Italian delicacies at Michelin-starred Armani Ristorante. The menus are available till August 31.

Every Wednesday, from 12 to 4pm, its ladies day at Wet Deck, located at the W Dubai The Palm hotel. Women get unlimited beverages with a main dish of choice as they enjoy live music by the resident DJ.

Reef and Beef steakhouse is hosting a ladies night. Every Wednesday, women can enjoy 50 per cent off on all beverages and bites. There will be live music and the offer is available from 7pm to 2am.

Reef and Beef also has happy hour Monday to Thursday, from 6 to 8pm. There is a 50 per cent discount on drinks and bites.

Try out the food offers at Reef and Beef. They specialise in steaks and seafood. Image Credit: Supplied

71 Sports Bar Restaurant, at the Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills Dubai, has announced their burger of the month. The ‘Fish Cake Burger’ features a fish cake patty, topped with a citrus slaw, tomato slices, and tartar sauce. The dish is available to try daily, 12pm onwards.

The Daily restaurant in Rove Hotels every day from 6:30 to 10:30am is offering a breakfast. Guests can expect breakfast options such as omelettes, pancakes and more.

W Lounge at the W Abu Dhabi is hosting a ‘8th Hour’ offer. Sunday to Friday, from 8 to 11pm, beverages are offered at a discounted price.

Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant, Carnival by Trèsind, has introduced a Saturday brunch. Guests can enjoy dishes such as pumpkin bao, brisket lettuce wrap with sour cream, tandoori buratta and more, plus drinks, from 12 to 4pm.

Emirati Women’s Day deals

Address Beach Resort announced a perfume making masterclass with an afternoon tea to celebrate Emirati Women's Day. Held in collaboration with Oo La Lab, perfume making fragrance lab, guests can expect a perfume making experience and an afternoon tea selection. The event will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 3 to 6pm.

Armani Lounge at Armani Hotel is also hosting an afternoon tea to celebrate the occasion. Guests can enjoy slow-cooked corn-fed chicken with sundried tomato pesto on an English muffin, maple glazed roasted pumpkin with feta roll, truffle egg brioche and caviar, white chocolate cheesecake with berries, banana, and walnut cake, and more. The offering is available from August 23 to 28, from 2 to 6pm.

Ladurée, a French patisserie chain, launched the tiara collection macaron box to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. It’s an assortment of 12 macarons of different flavours in a pink box. The box can be purchased all day on August 28, across all Ladurée outlets.

Ladurée launched the tiara collection macaron box for Emirati Women’s Day. Image Credit: Supplied

Summer restaurant week

Farzi Dubai is taking part in Dubai’s Summer Restaurant Week, which takes place from August 18 to 27. They have two limited edition menus offering a two-course lunch and three-course dinner. For lunch, guests can enjoy dishes such as dal chawal arancini served with pickled mayo and poppadom rolls, Afghani pista korma - stuffed chicken tikka with a pistachio gravy served with chilli naan, rasmalai tres leches, clotted cream balls soaked in saffron milk, served with carrot cream and a rose petal net and more. For dinner, diners can try out the paneer tikka, chicken biryani, avocado kulfi layered with rose jam topped with candy floss flakes and rose syrup, and more. The menus are available at both their City Walk and Mall of the Emirates branches.

Something for football fans

The Underground Pub, a London themed sports bar, will be screening the English Premier League from August 11 onwards. The game night will feature high definition screens at the venue to watch the matches and happy hour will start an hour before each match. Guests will also be given chances to win prizes in the 'Guess the Score' and 'Scratch Cards' games. The Underground Pub also has a breakfast offer every Sunday. Guests can enjoy one main course and two beverages at a discounted price.