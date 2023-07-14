11 food deals to try this summer across the UAE: New menus, business lunches and more

If you are looking to grab quick bites and beverages on a night out or indulge in a multi-course meal, we have the latest food offerings for you across the UAE.

Cheese and beverages

Diners can indulge in beverages and artisanal cheeses with Grapeskin Wine Bar's newest offer. The offer is available every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5pm.

During the week, they also have the ‘Mussels Monday’ deal, which is available from 4pm to 12:30am. It includes a pot of mussels served in Mariniere cream sauce with a baguette and a beverage bottle.

Indulge in Cantonese food

Michelin star recipient, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, has announced its summer offers. First is the ‘Cantonese Journey’ menu. It includes three courses with dishes such as bean curd mooli salad with kumquat dressing, a dim sum duo, as well as jasmine tea smoked chicken with crystalised rose petals, sweet potato crème brûlée, and more. It is available daily from June 12 to August 31, from 6 to 11:30pm.

They also have the ‘Hakka Night Brunch’, which begins every Friday at 8pm. Guests can enjoy unlimited bites and drinks.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has various food offers for those who enjoy Cantonese food. Image Credit: Supplied

For those who like dim sum, try out the ‘Saturday Dim Sum, Then Sum Lunch’. Every Saturday from 12 to 3 pm, guests can enjoy bundles of dim sum at a discounted price. Try out dim sum such as soft-shell crab taro croquettes, truffle chicken xiao long bao, fresh Chilean seabass dumplings, roasted duck pumpkin dumplings, and king crab dumplings.

Business lunch

Jones the Grocer announced its new business lunch offer, available exclusively at its Mall of the Emirates location. Guests can indulge in a two- or three-course meal. The offer is available from Monday to Thursday, between 12 and 3pm. Guests can expect dishes such as spicy lentil soup, truffle parsnip soup, truffle mushroom risotto, pan fried sea bass, honey cake, and more.

High tea

Parlour Boutique announced a new summer high tea experience. Titled ‘Parisian Summer High Tea’, this offering invites guests to enjoy two fruity, non-alcoholic bubbly drinks and a selection of sweet and savory bites inspired by the flavours of summer.

Parlour Boutique announced its ‘Parisian Summer High Tea’ experience. Image Credit: Supplied

Ladies night

Every Thursday from 7 to 11pm, Black Flamingo, at Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah, is hosting a bachelorette night. Women will get unlimited drinks at a discounted price. They will also get a choice of nacho dips and appetisers to choose from, such as rock shrimp and chicken tenders.

Summer treats and menus

Saddle announced its ‘Hawaiian Summer Campaign’ with new drinks and desserts. The treats include pineapple ice cream and coconut ice cream, coconut milkshake, Hawaiian refresher, and sparkling ginger drinks.

They have branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Weslodge Saloon Business Bay launched a chef’s special summer menu. The three-course menu includes starters such as burrata with smoked eggplant caviar, tomato salsa, roasted pine nuts and sweet maple dressing, black angus beef tartare slow-braised short ribs with mash, pan fried sea bass, dessert, and more.

Weslodge City Walk launched its ‘summer surprises’ menu with a choice of starter and main or main and dessert plus one cold brew iced tea per person. The menu includes dishes such as Baja fish tacos with red cabbage, jalapeno, lime, and coriander, Ahi Tuna tartare with a tangy yuzu hot sauce and togarashi crisps and crunchy mushroom and truffle arancini, Southern fried chicken with sweet tabasco honey and more.