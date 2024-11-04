Dubai hosts 8th edition of 'The Best Chef Awards’

Dubai: Dubai is hosting the eighth edition of 'The Best Chef Awards' this week. The event, which started today, will run till November 6, across multiple restaurants in the city.

The culinary event, which will include workshops and discussions attended by prominent international chefs, will culminate in the main awarding ceremony, on November 6, at Asateer Tent in Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah.

This is the first time this international event is being held in the Middle East. It was previously hosted in locations including Mexico, Madrid, and Amsterdam.

The event brings together food lovers and culinary experts from around the globe.

Opening day

The festivities began with a spectacular opening day at the Sphere, The Link in One and Only Zabeel, featuring panel discussions and insights.

Prominent chefs Vaughan Mabee, Paul Ivic, and Salam Daqqaq convened for the 'Area Talk' session, emphasising the significance of sustainability in their culinary practices while sharing cultural inspirations on the first day of the event.

A celebration of talent and innovation

With support from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, this year's award ceremony, on November 6, will showcase a citywide celebration filled with pop-ups and interactive workshops.

Renowned chefs from around the world, including Vaughan Mabee of Amisfield and Albert Adrià of Enigma, will join local stars like Mohammed Orfali of Orfali Bros and Himanshu Saini of Tresind Studio.

Attendees can also look forward to stimulating sessions at the 'Food Meets Science' conference, where culinary minds and academic experts will explore food science and emerging trends.

Previous winners

The Best Chef Awards ranks the top 100 chefs globally, every year.

The 2023 awarding ceremony took place in Yucatán, Mexico, and Spanish chef David Muñoz, known for his restaurant StreetXO in Dubai, claimed the top spot for the third consecutive year.

Several chefs from Dubai have also made the list. Himanshu Saini, the chef behind the two Michelin-starred restaurant Trèsind Studio, was ranked 27th, while Gregoire Berger, who oversees the one Michelin-starred restaurant Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm, was ranked 39th.

Evaluation process

According to the organisers, this year's voting will feature a new system.

According to an official post on the Best Chef Awards' Instagram account, the awards have transitioned from traditional numerical rankings to a more sophisticated tiered system that uses one, two, or three knives to represent a chef's level of excellence.

This year's jury will include 568 voters, including 348 chefs and 220 other industry professionals.

Voters will assign scores ranging from 100 to 1,000 to their preferred chefs.

Chefs who earn three knives, would have to achieve 80 per cent or more of the maximum score, signifying "top-tier culinary excellence".

Two knives will be awarded to those who achieved 40 per cent or more, while chefs who receive 20 per cent or more of the maximum score, will earn one knife.

Voters are encouraged to evaluate chefs based on various culinary aspects, including cooking techniques, flavour mastery, innovation, and sustainability. They must also provide evidence such as photos, receipts, and reservation confirmations to support their choices.

As the eighth edition of 'The Best Chef Awards' unfolds, the event highlights exceptional culinary talent and underscores the importance of sustainable practices and innovation in gastronomy.